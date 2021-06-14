 Skip to content
(Hawaii News Now)   Russians or aliens? Place your bets   (hawaiinewsnow.com) divider line
dr_iacovone
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My moneybis on merman
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Russian aliens.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Rusens.

\ Or maybe Alisians.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All of these "UFO" videos released by the Navy are 100% fakes.

They were released to psych the Chinese and Russians into thinking that we have some crazy new experimental aircraft or missile.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Russian aliens.


Alien Russians
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Laika has returned and she is pissed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Kiribati infringement, obviously.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Russians because they exist. DNRTFA.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My bet is on private aircraft flying where it shouldn't.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In that area? China.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm betting the third option.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Absolutely nothing happened today in sector 83 by 9 by 12
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Russians because they exist. DNRTFA.


Ok I understand that is a good generation rate for F-22s. I would have guessed China but it wasn't an option.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's got to be robots.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: In that area? China.


Historically, in that area the aggressor would be Britain, the US or Japan.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Gyrfalcon: Russian aliens.

Alien Russians


Communist facehuggers.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
More of Gilligan's wacky hi-jinks.
 
dickieignorant
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: In that area? China.


*Shakes disproportionately tiny fist*
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No response to air traffic calls by private plane. I am guessing.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: In that area? China.


Are you sure?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's The Final Countdown  ..
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm guessing private pilot where he doesn't belong.  There are a number of "National Defense Operating Areas" in the Hawaiian islands.  You can't just fly wherever you want to.

See the Hawaiian Islands sectional chart for details.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Seagulls
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mikalmd: It's The Final Countdown  ..


*starts humming*

/now you are, too
 
solcofn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Your mom.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Its the Yamata.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let's go with neither.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Weather balloon. It's weather balloons all the way down.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: All of these "UFO" videos released by the Navy are 100% fakes.

They were released to psych the Chinese and Russians into thinking that we have some crazy new experimental aircraft or missile.


The first official one in particular happened at the same time as a nasa hypersonic vehicle test, right before the program was turned over to the air force.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.