 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Looks more like a robot penis   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
5
    More: Silly, Color, Roger Waters, Holly Huscroft, Shape, Color theory, The Wall, Value added, Painting  
•       •       •

178 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2021 at 10:20 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It sure does.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Peki
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did you leave a socket wrench in your pocket or are you just happy to see me?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So she accidentally drew a big dick on her wall and then coincidentally hang a "get naked" sing on top?  Seems legit.

/the rectangle over the circle in the first picture looked like shiat, I'm glad she put the circle over the rectangle for the final image
//not because it makes it look more/less like a dick, circles go on top of rectangles in my mind for some reason
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.