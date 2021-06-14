 Skip to content
(Some Drunk Guy)   If the PolTab disappears again today, this is why
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it doesn't come back that's OK.
 
Slayinit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, totally not giving any money to Kentucky these days. Keep your corn swill  - we have options.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I said to the bartender, I says:  One rock.
Bartender puts two big cubes of ice.
I SAID ONE ROCK!
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pol tab, along with sports, food, and whatever the f*ck a d'awww is never get a click from me.

All of Fark is arguing with people that don't care what your opinion is other than to hate or mock it, but the Pol tab is many levels beyond that.

If you're looking for meaningful discussion, shut off you computer.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Your opinion is stupid and I hate it.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You lying sack of shiat.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Words |= actions...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fusel oils?
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

U sound mad, y tho?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Internet needs to get back to it's roots. Everyone was so much happier back then.
World of Warcraft - The Internet is for porn
Youtube YRgNOyCnbqg
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By a remarkable coincidence I have a big bottle of Jim Beam waiting for me at home for when I get off of work this morning.

I was going to drink it anyway, but hey, special occasion!
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Near as I can see Tennessee and Kentucky are still full of clergymen-cum-distillers
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But... [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dovetails nicely with my hopes for lunch and plans for the evening.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. Have this day on a Monday. Great idea...
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

11 years ago
Never forget
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Yeah. Have this day on a Monday. Great idea...


If we all go to work hammered, they can't fire us all!
 
nakmuay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

There are no trolls on Fark.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LaChanz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You've all made some very good points and upon further reflection I have to say I'll have to rethink my position....

said no Farker ever.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I missed "clergymen" and was so grossed out.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The PolTab is what it is, its trolls are well-known quantities.  But the real cockroaches show up on Main Tab threads where politics are involved.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dogs bark, but the caravan moves on.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

But it is amusing when they do show up in Pol, only to leave with their tails between their legs.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
National Bourbon Day. That's every day for Drew, but the PolTab is still there.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've got a bottle of Cedar Ridge waiting for 5 PM with my name on it. Let's get this out into a glass. Nice!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
POLTAB

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm not really feeling it on a Monday but I may pick up a fifth of Knob Creek or something later and make a single Old Fashioned in a show of solidarity.
 
