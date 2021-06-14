 Skip to content
(NYPost) So about that fisherman supposedly swallowed by a whale. Supposedly being the key word here
38


38 Comments
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Supposably
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's as much proof there as there is in the original tale. Thanks NY Post for nothing.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I saw the headline on the front of the NYP.  That is all I needed to know that it was not a true story.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So it might be a ... fish story?
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Are you saying it wasn't just a fluke?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
(For those who say "pics or it didn't happen")
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sounds mammaly to me.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A red herring, perhaps?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
shiat. If the NY Post says it's not possible now I have to believe it.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You gonna be the one to tell him?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I saw this guy on the news this morning. His story was less than convincing.
 
buntz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Packard, who could not be reached for comment, told the Cape Cod Times he was "completely inside" the massive mammal...

Fark user imageView Full Size


which inadvertently scooped him up in a feeding frenzy. "It was completely black."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
lowres.cartooncollections.comView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
who cares how wide its throat is?
the story isn't that he was swallowed by the whale, just that he was in its mouth.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x422]


Also...

arudeworld.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I call it in the original thread and even called "a whale of a tale", so I am king of all internets for a week. Bow before me!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The NYPost is questioning the veracity of a story? This is very interesting and I wish I could look into it further but I have to get a load of coal over to Newcastle.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
New York Post? I now doubt the existence of the sea.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Now I Jonah if it's true or not

Whale:  We may have met and had drinks together but whatever he says happened after that didn't, understand?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"He described how he was mildly electrocuted by the improper grounding of the wiring."
 
GORDON
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Am diver.  Ascending from 45 feet in 40 seconds is a little risky, but unless you had been a lot deeper for a long time there shouldn't be any "barotrauma.".
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I believe it because I wanna believe it. And no one can stop me, so there. Maybe I'm a Qball and never realized it.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Mariner's Revenge Song
Youtube iPAr7kL-mmg
 
axeeugene
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Supposably


Hey, it's a "word" now thanks to Merriam-Webster letting idiots decide how language rules work.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

axeeugene: Cubansaltyballs: Supposably

Hey, it's a "word" now thanks to Merriam-Webster letting idiots decide how language rules work.


So you're saying it's not a perfectly cromulent word?
 
baorao
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
what a load of bullshiat. why did people believe this obviously fake story?

/returns to reading the bible and accepting it as 100% fact.
 
Juc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Isn't fisherman's tale literally an idiom for an entertaining story whose claims you shouldn't take too seriously?
 
Eravior
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DRTFA: (For those who say "pics or it didn't happen")
[Fark user image 425x314]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh no, not again.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just read this, it's much better written:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ditka80
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jiminy crickets!
 
The Yattering
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

axeeugene: Cubansaltyballs: Supposably

Hey, it's a "word" now thanks to Merriam-Webster letting idiots decide how language rules work.


It's a descriptive grammar, not a prescriptive grammar. Get over it
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ukexpat: axeeugene: Cubansaltyballs: Supposably

Hey, it's a "word" now thanks to Merriam-Webster letting idiots decide how language rules work.

So you're saying it's not a perfectly cromulent word?


It supposably doesn't embiggen the soul.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

axeeugene: Cubansaltyballs: Supposably

Hey, it's a "word" now thanks to Merriam-Webster letting idiots decide how language rules work.


C is for Contrafibularity | Blackadder The Third | BBC Comedy Greats
Youtube hOSYiT2iG08
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size


So, that's what they're implying?
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

