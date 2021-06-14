 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lowell Sun)   Life is crap   (lowellsun.com) divider line
33
    More: Dumbass, English-language films, Driving under the influence, back of a police cruiser, 41-year-old Jason Shea, Transport, Legal terms, Crime, Criminal law  
•       •       •

1156 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2021 at 11:05 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Something is wrong with that guy.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What is it about being busted that immediately makes one want to poop?
 
nakmuay
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Am I wrong or is it just rude to shiat your pants?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Kids in the hall "life is short life is shit and soon it will be over"
Youtube VklUhPWJdag
 
tasteme
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Three times in that time period?

Smooth move, Ex-Lax
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Dead Milkmen - Life Is Shit
Youtube IEgkDuJyI0U
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Am I wrong or is it just rude to shiat your pants?


No, it's not wrong. It's just an asshole thing to do...
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How many times did he ask to use the restroom?
 
mufhugger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Diabolic: casual disregard: Am I wrong or is it just rude to shiat your pants?

No, it's not wrong. It's just an asshole thing to do...


I guess then pissing yourself would be a dick move
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Am I wrong or is it just rude to shiat your pants?


I would consider it very rude if you'd shiat in my pants.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Am I wrong or is it just rude to shiat your pants?


I mean...it's better than taking off your pants first.

/I really hope those cruisers have waterproof back seats and drainage outlets, that you can just hose down
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Shiatting in a cop car? He should be named Clyde.
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
tarkin1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Drunk guy poos in cop car?  Multiple times?

OK, there is maybe a 10% chance it is his fault.

But 90% of the time the real situation was:

"I need a bathroom guys."
"Hold it in.  We got to wait till the tow truck gets here."
"I REALLY need a bathroom."
"Shut up you drunk."
"OK, now I need a new set of pants.   And it isn't over, you probably still need to take me to a bathroom."
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Life is crap, Highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something"
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cops are dumb and should clean-up my poop.
They struggled to finish high school and their union needs busting.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

stuffy: How many times did he ask to use the restroom?


Yeah you have to wonder how many times did they say just hold it and escalated the issue with his bowels when a quick trip to a rest room could have saved everyone a lot of trouble? Ya gotta go ya gotta go some times.
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stuffy: How many times did he ask to use the restroom?


This. If he didn't ask or just asked once, then obviously he is just a crazy asshole.  But if he was asking multiply times and was refused, then what choice did he have? Literally shiat in your pants or outside them, and if you're going to have wear those pants for thr foreseeable future than not shiatting in them is your best option.
 
Apeman122000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He's really just a regular guy.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cops should know when to call someone a cab.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Poop thread.
 
Loren
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuffy: How many times did he ask to use the restroom?


My thought, also.  Three times would seem to imply he had a bad case of the runs.  That can make when not an option, the only question being where.

tjsands1118: This. If he didn't ask or just asked once, then obviously he is just a crazy asshole. But if he was asking multiply times and was refused, then what choice did he have? Literally shiat in your pants or outside them, and if you're going to have wear those pants for thr foreseeable future than not shiatting in them is your best option.


Yup.  If it's coming out anyway and you're denying me a toilet I'm not going in my pants.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stuffy: How many times did he ask to use the restroom?


This. Some people's innards work differently than others. Quite often by the time I feel the urge I got a few minutes to get on the pot, either way, it's coming out. If this guy went three times in that short a time period, he obviously has the shiats. When you gotta go, you gotta go.
 
palelizard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/VklUhPWJ​dag?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


WKUK - Timmy Poop
Youtube aN2wNbs2Nfo
 
payattention
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
OtherLittleGuy - .jpeg
"Life is crap, Highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something"

DAMMIT! Beat me by 20 minutes! I am getting so slow!
 
palelizard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

palelizard: LowbrowDeluxe: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/VklUhPWJ​dag?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aN2wNbs2​Nfo]


NSFW language, of course.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Next time, don't get drunk on prune schnapps.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Heh. Pretty sure I know that guy.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Life is pain, your highness. Anyone who tells you otherwise is selling something.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dracut man defecates in cruiser, twice in booking room

As you begin to get older, you become impressed with someone that can drop a deuce 3 times in a short time period.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.