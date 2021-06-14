 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Man with 38 wives and 89 kids drops dead, for some reason   (bbc.com) divider line
32
32 Comments     (+0 »)
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because he could?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
76 isn't that old.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clown train
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It probably felt like being pecked to death by ducks.
 
Apeman122000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect it's because he really, really wanted to. 38 Mothers-in-law. Just sayin'.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All that cult leadering gets hard.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think two wives would be two too many.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good riddance.

I hope the kids are able to find better lives.
And track one another so that they don't accidentally marry a sibling.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy farked.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
casual disregard:

Because fark isn't my personal erotica site I can't tell you what the right wife can do for you on the daily.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I am here today to ask to be adopted by this family. So many sisters.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: casual disregard:

Because fark isn't my personal erotica site I can't tell you what the right wife can do for you on the daily.


The left wife will use at least one hand. And the right wife will use the other hand.

Seems simple enough.

Third or fourth wife is well beyond my control.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bruscar: Good riddance.

I hope the kids are able to find better lives.
And track one another so that they don't accidentally marry a sibling.


They need that app they use in Iceland for such issues.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did he need that many wives? Imagine him farking all of them. Wait, one woman a day or two or more? He had multiple children with each wife. Did he have morning, afternoon, and evening sex sessions?!

Christmas and birthdays must have been a nightmare for him.

"Happy birthday whatever your name is, son!"
 
Pert
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How many were going to St Ives?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Adam64
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I think two wives would be two too many.


I thought you said two knives...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's something I'll never understand about polygamy. In a world where human males and females are born roughly in the same proportions, what are all the other heterosexual males supposed to do? One guy has taken dozens of women out of the mating pool. If this was common, you'd end up with a sort of sexual version of our wealth disparity in this country. Nature abhors an imbalance.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: That's something I'll never understand about polygamy. In a world where human males and females are born roughly in the same proportions, what are all the other heterosexual males supposed to do? One guy has taken dozens of women out of the mating pool. If this was common, you'd end up with a sort of sexual version of our wealth disparity in this country. Nature abhors an imbalance.


You're supposed to send all the other men to fight barbarians on the plains.
 
starsrift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: That's something I'll never understand about polygamy. In a world where human males and females are born roughly in the same proportions, what are all the other heterosexual males supposed to do? One guy has taken dozens of women out of the mating pool. If this was common, you'd end up with a sort of sexual version of our wealth disparity in this country. Nature abhors an imbalance.


Historically, you put them in the army and send them off to fight and die in job lots.
 
Sasha's Dirty Pictures
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"At least one report claims he had 39 wives, 94 children, 33 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, which adds up to 181 people."

My math ain't always great before coffee but I can't make this add up to more than 168 in his family and unless there are 13 ongoing pregnancies and right-to-lifers are counting, not 181 at all
 
Nimbull
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good lord the Will better be well written or that will be one ugly mess.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Good riddance.

I hope the kids are able to find better lives.
And track one another so that they don't accidentally marry a sibling.


I imagine there will be some big tangles in the family jungle in a few generations.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The news was confirmed by Mizoram's chief minister, Zoramthanga

I know the name of my next D&D character....

/ "Mizoram" ain't bad either if it's a wizard
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Nick Nostril: That's something I'll never understand about polygamy. In a world where human males and females are born roughly in the same proportions, what are all the other heterosexual males supposed to do? One guy has taken dozens of women out of the mating pool. If this was common, you'd end up with a sort of sexual version of our wealth disparity in this country. Nature abhors an imbalance.

You're supposed to send all the other men to fight barbarians on the plains.


Historically that's pretty much what happened.  There are some birth years for Russia that basically didn't have any survivors of men due to WW2.

Even way back in the day, if your village was invaded and you lost, the women and children were enslaved and the men were all killed.
 
starsrift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sasha's Dirty Pictures: "At least one report claims he had 39 wives, 94 children, 33 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, which adds up to 181 people."

My math ain't always great before coffee but I can't make this add up to more than 168 in his family and unless there are 13 ongoing pregnancies and right-to-lifers are counting, not 181 at all


Spouses of his children, I'm guessing.
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: That's something I'll never understand about polygamy. In a world where human males and females are born roughly in the same proportions, what are all the other heterosexual males supposed to do? One guy has taken dozens of women out of the mating pool. If this was common, you'd end up with a sort of sexual version of our wealth disparity in this country. Nature abhors an imbalance.


The fundamentalist Mormons ship out teenaged boys in the middle of the night and dump them in Las Vegas.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I just came here to say that 38 x 89 is the millimetre equivalent of a 2x4.

Carry on.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
static0.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
nemisonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Silicon Valley did it: This Guy Farks
This Guy Fukz! v2 - Silicon Valley
Youtube EecZ1CewRKw
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is a feel good story. Anyone with that many kids needs to quit reproducing, whatever the cause. Yeah I might go to hell for saying it, but at least I haven't lived the hell of 89 kids I'm responsible for or having to deal with 39 wives. Is there a yikes tag?
 
