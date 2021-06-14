 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Race car smashes through a barrier and plows into a crowd during a Texas mud racing event. This headline couldn't be any more American if it were burping   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An. Yes. The rural steeplechase. Ingrained in our heritage is this competitive spirit to go faster, move louder, and make a spectacle. This inherent characteristic motivates us to gun it at a green light, and race as if the prize is a loving cup, checkered flag, and big booked bikini babe with a beege waiting at the finish line.
The very need to be validated for noise and speed is so very much a part of American toxic masculinity that American men feel compelled to give the finger to traffic signs and speed cameras everywhere.
And mud. Glorious mud.
That common clay of the new west that they are compelled to spray and smear up on themselves in a primal ritual show of virility.
Mud truckin USA
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, if you will excuse me, I must remove autocorrect from my f!$@ing device
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They do this with boats too down there.  I think it's something in the water.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did anybody get shot?

Less than 100% American, then.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: An. Yes. The rural steeplechase. Ingrained in our heritage is this competitive spirit to go faster, move louder, and make a spectacle. This inherent characteristic motivates us to gun it at a green light, and race as if the prize is a loving cup, checkered flag, and big booked bikini babe with a beege waiting at the finish line.
The very need to be validated for noise and speed is so very much a part of American toxic masculinity that American men feel compelled to give the finger to traffic signs and speed cameras everywhere.
And mud. Glorious mud.
That common clay of the new west that they are compelled to spray and smear up on themselves in a primal ritual show of virility.
Mud truckin USA


It is farking great.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: An. Yes. The rural steeplechase. Ingrained in our heritage is this competitive spirit to go faster, move louder, and make a spectacle. This inherent characteristic motivates us to gun it at a green light, and race as if the prize is a loving cup, checkered flag, and big booked bikini babe with a beege waiting at the finish line.
The very need to be validated for noise and speed is so very much a part of American toxic masculinity that American men feel compelled to give the finger to traffic signs and speed cameras everywhere.
And mud. Glorious mud.
That common clay of the new west that they are compelled to spray and smear up on themselves in a primal ritual show of virility.
Mud truckin USA


You totally went the distance.
 
Elzar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: An. Yes. The rural steeplechase. Ingrained in our heritage is this competitive spirit to go faster, move louder, and make a spectacle. This inherent characteristic motivates us to gun it at a green light, and race as if the prize is a loving cup, checkered flag, and big booked bikini babe with a beege waiting at the finish line.
The very need to be validated for noise and speed is so very much a part of American toxic masculinity that American men feel compelled to give the finger to traffic signs and speed cameras everywhere.
And mud. Glorious mud.
That common clay of the new west that they are compelled to spray and smear up on themselves in a primal ritual show of virility.
Mud truckin USA


I've known some of these hicks that live in absolute squallor and yet somehow find a way to blow >50% of their yearly income on jacked up 4x4s only to hilariously destroy them in one weekend.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

McGrits: vudukungfu: An. Yes. The rural steeplechase. Ingrained in our heritage is this competitive spirit to go faster, move louder, and make a spectacle. This inherent characteristic motivates us to gun it at a green light, and race as if the prize is a loving cup, checkered flag, and big booked bikini babe with a beege waiting at the finish line.
The very need to be validated for noise and speed is so very much a part of American toxic masculinity that American men feel compelled to give the finger to traffic signs and speed cameras everywhere.
And mud. Glorious mud.
That common clay of the new west that they are compelled to spray and smear up on themselves in a primal ritual show of virility.
Mud truckin USA

You totally went the distance.


He's going for speed.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nobody in the crowd stood their ground and shot up the car?
The driver didn't sue audience members for getting in the way of his vehicle?
Was the car even deep fried?

This doesn't sound very American. Not at all.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hey subby, at least there was a barrier. I'd have thought it far more Texan to have no barrier.

So on that basis, if remove the barrier, you're actually describing the 1986 Rally Portugal (I thought this was in mud but it actually appears to have been on tarmac). The footage is incredible but graphic (potentially NSFW depending on your workplace, this was the first video on YouTube I could find which didn't demand an age verification sign-in). Amazingly only three spectators were killed but 31 injured, far worse than the Texas event. My point is the US doesn't have a monopoly on serious safety issues at motor racing events.

Rally 1986 Portugal accident explained (End of Group B)
Youtube xOOeaI3cMNQ
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mmmmmmmm big books....


/or small or regular books
//books
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
 So in short if the over priced food doesn't kill ya the driver might. Makes me want to go to one of these things with a drone from a safe distance.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Thosw: McGrits: vudukungfu: An. Yes. The rural steeplechase. Ingrained in our heritage is this competitive spirit to go faster, move louder, and make a spectacle. This inherent characteristic motivates us to gun it at a green light, and race as if the prize is a loving cup, checkered flag, and big booked bikini babe with a beege waiting at the finish line.
The very need to be validated for noise and speed is so very much a part of American toxic masculinity that American men feel compelled to give the finger to traffic signs and speed cameras everywhere.
And mud. Glorious mud.
That common clay of the new west that they are compelled to spray and smear up on themselves in a primal ritual show of virility.
Mud truckin USA

You totally went the distance.

He's going for speed.


He's all alone.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
article describes all the videos taken of the incident, that's what made me click on the article, descriptions of videos...
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Hey subby, at least there was a barrier. I'd have thought it far more Texan to have no barrier.

So on that basis, if remove the barrier, you're actually describing the 1986 Rally Portugal (I thought this was in mud but it actually appears to have been on tarmac). The footage is incredible but graphic (potentially NSFW depending on your workplace, this was the first video on YouTube I could find which didn't demand an age verification sign-in). Amazingly only three spectators were killed but 31 injured, far worse than the Texas event. My point is the US doesn't have a monopoly on serious safety issues at motor racing events.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xOOeaI3c​MNQ?start=34]


Subby needs to get out more.
Rally Portugal Group B Crazy Fans The Best (Pure Sound) HD
Youtube u-bEzUipmWc
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jump to 3:09 for some really crazy fans.
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: Thosw: McGrits: vudukungfu: An. Yes. The rural steeplechase. Ingrained in our heritage is this competitive spirit to go faster, move louder, and make a spectacle. This inherent characteristic motivates us to gun it at a green light, and race as if the prize is a loving cup, checkered flag, and big booked bikini babe with a beege waiting at the finish line.
The very need to be validated for noise and speed is so very much a part of American toxic masculinity that American men feel compelled to give the finger to traffic signs and speed cameras everywhere.
And mud. Glorious mud.
That common clay of the new west that they are compelled to spray and smear up on themselves in a primal ritual show of virility.
Mud truckin USA

You totally went the distance.

He's going for speed.


He's all alone.


All alone in her time of need
 
Dinodork
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nimbull: So in short if the over priced food doesn't kill ya the driver might. Makes me want to go to one of these things with a drone from a safe distance.


We can take bets on how long till they shoot your drone down.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Haterd gonna hate. Racing is fun to watch and do... until you get hit by flying parts or vehicles.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Elzar: vudukungfu: An. Yes. The rural steeplechase. Ingrained in our heritage is this competitive spirit to go faster, move louder, and make a spectacle. This inherent characteristic motivates us to gun it at a green light, and race as if the prize is a loving cup, checkered flag, and big booked bikini babe with a beege waiting at the finish line.
The very need to be validated for noise and speed is so very much a part of American toxic masculinity that American men feel compelled to give the finger to traffic signs and speed cameras everywhere.
And mud. Glorious mud.
That common clay of the new west that they are compelled to spray and smear up on themselves in a primal ritual show of virility.
Mud truckin USA

I've known some of these hicks that live in absolute squallor and yet somehow find a way to blow >50% of their yearly income on jacked up 4x4s only to hilariously destroy them in one weekend.


You have met my cousin?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Three people were in critical condition and five others suffered non-life threatening injuries, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

No need for Grave Digger then? Bittersweet.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They do this with boats too down there.  I think it's something in the water.


You could be onto something there.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey it could be more American if there was a Golden Corral there too.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Hey subby, at least there was a barrier. I'd have thought it far more Texan to have no barrier.

So on that basis, if remove the barrier, you're actually describing the 1986 Rally Portugal (I thought this was in mud but it actually appears to have been on tarmac). The footage is incredible but graphic (potentially NSFW depending on your workplace, this was the first video on YouTube I could find which didn't demand an age verification sign-in). Amazingly only three spectators were killed but 31 injured, far worse than the Texas event. My point is the US doesn't have a monopoly on serious safety issues at motor racing events.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xOOeaI3c​MNQ?start=34]


A good friend of our family was killed while leading the Corsican Rally that year. He would have likely won the world championship, too. Horribly tragic.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Hey subby, at least there was a barrier. I'd have thought it far more Texan to have no barrier.

So on that basis, if remove the barrier, you're actually describing the 1986 Rally Portugal (I thought this was in mud but it actually appears to have been on tarmac). The footage is incredible but graphic (potentially NSFW depending on your workplace, this was the first video on YouTube I could find which didn't demand an age verification sign-in). Amazingly only three spectators were killed but 31 injured, far worse than the Texas event. My point is the US doesn't have a monopoly on serious safety issues at motor racing events.

[YouTube video: Rally 1986 Portugal accident explained (End of Group B)]


See also:  LeMans in 1955 and the Mille Miglia in 1957.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Aussie_As: Hey subby, at least there was a barrier. I'd have thought it far more Texan to have no barrier.

So on that basis, if remove the barrier, you're actually describing the 1986 Rally Portugal (I thought this was in mud but it actually appears to have been on tarmac). The footage is incredible but graphic (potentially NSFW depending on your workplace, this was the first video on YouTube I could find which didn't demand an age verification sign-in). Amazingly only three spectators were killed but 31 injured, far worse than the Texas event. My point is the US doesn't have a monopoly on serious safety issues at motor racing events.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xOOeaI3c​MNQ?start=34]

Subby needs to get out more.
[YouTube video: Rally Portugal Group B Crazy Fans The Best (Pure Sound) HD]


Holy smokes. This camera crew was great. I used to run camera at nascar events, road races and hill climbs. It is pretty challenging at times. This crowd however is insane.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gopats: The Smails Kid: Thosw: McGrits: vudukungfu: An. Yes. The rural steeplechase. Ingrained in our heritage is this competitive spirit to go faster, move louder, and make a spectacle. This inherent characteristic motivates us to gun it at a green light, and race as if the prize is a loving cup, checkered flag, and big booked bikini babe with a beege waiting at the finish line.
The very need to be validated for noise and speed is so very much a part of American toxic masculinity that American men feel compelled to give the finger to traffic signs and speed cameras everywhere.
And mud. Glorious mud.
That common clay of the new west that they are compelled to spray and smear up on themselves in a primal ritual show of virility.
Mud truckin USA

You totally went the distance.

He's going for speed.


He's all alone.

All alone in her time of need


That's because he's racing and pacing and plotting the course.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Jump to 3:09 for some really crazy fans.


Can you imagine something like that at a NASCAR race? All the Confederate flags and Hoverround pieces everywhere.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
swansonquotes.comView Full Size
 
LessO2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Plus, it happened on Sunday Sunday SUNDAY
 
eKonk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: An. Yes. The rural steeplechase. Ingrained in our heritage is this competitive spirit to go faster, move louder, and make a spectacle. This inherent characteristic motivates us to gun it at a green light, and race as if the prize is a loving cup, checkered flag, and big booked bikini babe with a beege waiting at the finish line.
The very need to be validated for noise and speed is so very much a part of American toxic masculinity that American men feel compelled to give the finger to traffic signs and speed cameras everywhere.
And mud. Glorious mud.
That common clay of the new west that they are compelled to spray and smear up on themselves in a primal ritual show of virility.
Mud truckin USA


Damn straight - "sexy librarian" is a popular fetish for a damned good reason.
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MillionDollarMo: Nobody in the crowd stood their ground and shot up the car?
The driver didn't sue audience members for getting in the way of his vehicle?
Was the car even deep fried?

This doesn't sound very American. Not at all.


I would have to agree. Saying this headline is the most American ('Murican) reminds me of David Allan Coe's "You never even call me by my name" - nuttin' 'bout beer or mama or trains or (as above) guns, etc. And, of course, the car shoulda been a pick-up.

/as trains are in Biden's infrastructure plan, maybe they aren't 'murican anymore either?
 
morg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
