(Air Force Times)   Nevada Air National Guard scores its first female instructor pilot. And she channels Captain Picard in her flight suit   (airforcetimes.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, United States Air Force, Maj. Sarah Spy, C-130 Hercules, first female flight instructor pilot, Flight instructor, own stuff, Col. Derek Gardner, LAS VEGAS  
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I feel the need for bleach.
 
zez [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Surprised they let her get that far, being a spy and all
 
wage0048
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What, she's French but speaks with an English accent?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She better watch out for Tedwardo Cruz in his Ferengi suit.

HA!  I kid, that's not a suit, that his true form!
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So they gave her the last 130-Hs to use as training aircraft?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Eastern European Whisperjet?  Those things fly themselves

"There's no ejection seat.  Yes.  I saw that movie too.  There's no ejection seat.   Now, you must press the following buttons in order:  Takeoff, Fly, Land....  You should be writing this down."
 
