(Stars and Stripes)   Military planning to exhume remains of unidentified USS Arizona crew members from National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, re-interring them in sunken battleship in Pearl Harbor. Not everyone is happy with that thought   (stripes.com) divider line
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Less a concrete plan and more of a preliminary idea that's being passed around, based on what's in the article.  While collecting DNA samples from family members of all 900+ deceased Arizona crewmen for comparison to identify the 85 unknowns would be a pretty big task, it doesn't seem like an impossible one either.  Ideally everyone would be identified and surviving family could decide for themselves whether to have their family member interred within the ship.

Interments on the Arizona are nothing new.  Survivors of the Arizona's sinking have had the option of having an urn containing their ashes placed within the ship for several decades now.  The National Park Service, which manages the USS Arizona Memorial, has a video about this.  It's a beautiful ceremony.

Eternal Peace
lifeslammer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

How many of those descendants are of the type that would shoot any guberment agent trying to swab their mouth?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wow! I had no idea. That's very cool.
 
focusthis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So ..."My Grand pappy went down with the Arizona. Twice."?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This rubs me the wrong way, mostly because I am a little superstitious about graves, in that once they're established they shouldn't be messed around with. There are thousands of little cemeteries around the country, especially in the New England/East coast states where there are private properties that had been subdivided over the years. The little graveyards are everywhere, people tended to bury their relatives on their own farms and estates and a huge number of those are lost to time completely. New York City, Baltimore, Philadelphia etc are all built on old, forgotten graveyards that were dug up, bulldozed flat and built on without anyone knowing they were even there.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good premise for a Lifeforce type zombie monster movie but with sailors?
 
Fano
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Quiet a record for this vicinity
 
Watubi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Want to take another try at that headline, Subby?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Some ideas should just stay ideas, and never leave the lips of the person whose ideas they are in the first place.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This seems like a good way to unintentionally rack up a few more corpses.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just pony up the cash and do DNA on them, then let other agencies or volunteers find familial matches. Jesus Christ.

Either that or inform the Pentagon you want to explore ordering a brand new F-35 and testing it as a funeral  ashes dispersal system (FADS), take the funding, spend it on DNA identification and says oops about not buying the F-35.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

For the price of a single F-35 this country could put every single homeless person in the country into a fairly well-equipped single bedroom apartment.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

In that sense, I suppose there's no problem moving remains from one grave site to another.

In another, well, most of these men would probably have preferred to be buried on land.  Burial at sea is something of a practical necessity practiced in navies, and especially regarding those left in the Arizona.  It's only after the significance of the sinking and memorial has been placed upon the nation that some are opting to go back to the ship.
 
nytmare
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Good premise for a Lifeforce type zombie monster movie but with sailors?


We have that 1980 movie from John Carpenter called The Fog, along with a shiatty remake of it in 2005.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"They fly all over the world to bring our servicemen home and identify them and return them to their families," said Teri Mann-Whyatt, 50, whose uncle, William E. "Billy" Mann, was a gunner's mate 3rd class on the famed battleship.

"Why are they not important? Why are they not worth it?" said the Seattle resident, who still gets choked up thinking about her lost uncle

She was born 30 years after her uncles death. I think the "choking up" is AW'ing.
 
Koodz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

So once this planet is all graves we just find a new one?
 
roddack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

IDK what single bedrooms furnished go for where you live at but it sure is shiat is not that cheap.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Relocating the buried dead?
We used to lead the world.
It's China's century, and honestly, I'm glad I won't be around to see it.
We are a nation in decline.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

So like 10 of them?
You're bad at arguing.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go out on a limb here and say the sailors probably don't want to be inturred on a wrecked battleship where they died horrific deaths in war?  I mean, the vast majority of military folks seem WILLING to die in battle (there are are those in denial or just plain stupid) but I've only met one that seemed to LIKE the idea.  I'm pretty sure an extension of that is not wanting to spend eternity with their remains at a battle site.

This sounds much more like they want to move the graves so it looks less disrespectful when they install a gift shop where the gravesites used to be.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, but if I remember the basics of almost any ghost story correctly, this is the opposite of what you're supposed to do. The remains are already in a peaceful cemetery, and you want to dig them up and put them back in the sunken wreck of the ship where they died a violent, terrifying death?

Pretty sure that's how you get angry sailor ghosts.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Not that it changes your argument much, but the $80M figure is DoD math.  If you actually want to fly the plane, the price tag is more in the $110M to $140M range.

https://www.pogo.org/analysis/2020/10​/​selective-arithmetic-to-hide-the-f-35s​-true-costs/
 
Daer21
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

So like 10 of them?
You're bad at arguing.


About $3,000/month if the city of Seattle is a guide.
 
roddack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MIRV888: roddack: Deathfrogg: For the price of a single F-35 this country could put every single homeless person in the country into a fairly well-equipped single bedroom apartment.

~550,000 homeless
F-35 ~$80M

Total per homeless $145.45

IDK what single bedrooms furnished go for where you live at but it sure is shiat is not that cheap.

So like 10 of them?
You're bad at arguing.


I am not arguing we can't solve the problem. I am just point out how wrong your math was, even 10 covers the cost, at best, for a single month. The total fleet is expected to be 2456 by 2044. Your scale would basically require the entire program be scrapped for it to work long term.

Again not saying we can't fix the problem. Your suggestion is just bad.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey, heres an idea Einstein.

If I die how about you put me in the Playboy Mansion or the Bunny Ranch. You know, some place where a sailor might conceivably get some ghost pussy.

What kind of sick fu*k takes a guy out of the ground and puts him in a sunken fu*king ship...?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I did not know this. Good find.
 
