(Fox News)   Petition urging Jeff Bezos to buy and eat the Mona Lisa gains steam. Wait. What?   (foxnews.com) divider line
16
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hundreds of signatures. Hundreds.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Facebook page called 'Accomplishing something before the microwave reaches :00' has over one million followers. I wouldn't put much into an online petition with a few hundred signatures.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Hundreds of signatures. Hundreds.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hmmmm...
Eating a famous painting is a very villain thing to do... After all, Francis Dolarhyde eats a William Blake painting in a pivotal scene from Thomas Harris' "Red Dragon"...
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He should just take the nose.
John Cleese in The Magic Christian
Youtube NK4jO80rmc0
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Hmmmm...
Eating a famous painting is a very villain thing to do... After all, Francis Dolarhyde eats a William Blake painting in a pivotal scene from Thomas Harris' "Red Dragon"...


I like a good painting, but Ruebens doesn't agree with me...all those cherries.

\ugh, I've Vermeer down my shirt!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
fark it let's go!
 
2_glass_eyes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Hmmmm...
Eating a famous painting is a very villain thing to do... After all, Francis Dolarhyde eats a William Blake painting in a pivotal scene from Thomas Harris' "Red Dragon"...


It'd be hilarious to watch him try to down it that fast, considering it's painted on wood
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh man don't forget the dental dams Jeff!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Kriggerel: Hmmmm...
Eating a famous painting is a very villain thing to do... After all, Francis Dolarhyde eats a William Blake painting in a pivotal scene from Thomas Harris' "Red Dragon"...

I like a good painting, but Ruebens doesn't agree with me...all those cherries.

\ugh, I've Vermeer down my shirt!


Watteau, dear?
 
mrparks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is this before or after he takes his blind girlfriend to touch a sedated tiger?
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Billionaires need a tidepod challenge too?

Paints from that era aren't safe to eat.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

2_glass_eyes: Kriggerel: Hmmmm...
Eating a famous painting is a very villain thing to do... After all, Francis Dolarhyde eats a William Blake painting in a pivotal scene from Thomas Harris' "Red Dragon"...

It'd be hilarious to watch him try to down it that fast, considering it's painted on wood


Is it? I saw Mona Lisa at the Louvre. It is very small. Didn't notice it was on wood though.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Hundreds of signatures. Hundreds.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [memegenerator.net image 476x356]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
