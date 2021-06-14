 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   It's totally at a crisis level   (twitter.com) divider line
38
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

687 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2021 at 2:10 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.maximummedia.ieView Full Size
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You really think China would do that?  Just go out there and tell lies?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick, dump the last of the Fukushima waste while everyone is distracted.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chinese are playing at crysis?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know when they start locking down cities again.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kiss your children. It's Pepsi syndrome.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If we know about it this early in the process it's probably not a huge deal. If it was a serious farking issue China would have locked that shiat down harder than a virus leak from a bioweapons lab.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Okay, get that concrete dome ready
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
is it in Wuhan?
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Whar China apologists calling critics racist? Fark, I am dissapoint.
 
ecor1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yes, its totally contained, just like coronavirus.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The picture I get in my mind for China these days is an entire government of Baghdad Bobs.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
不伟大，不可怕
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The picture I get in my mind for China these days is an entire government of Baghdad Bobs.


Well, it IS a communist government.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe 10% of them will die. Their numbers wont even be impacted.
 
Dryad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vygramul: If we know about it this early in the process it's probably not a huge deal. If it was a serious farking issue China would have locked that shiat down harder than a virus leak from a bioweapons lab.


They have locked down. China won't even acknowledge there is a problem.
It was a French company that reached out to the U.S., about a reactor in China, because China can't or won't handle it.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They're just stealing intellectual property again, in this case the script for The China Syndrome.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

King Something: 不伟大，不可怕


Get that so-called "simplified" garbage the f*ck outta here. 不偉大.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Soon:
writeups.orgView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The picture I get in my mind for China these days is an entire government of Baghdad Bobs.


Beijing Bao-Qing
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The picture I get in my mind for China these days is an entire government of Baghdad Bobs.


Beijing Bobs.
 
inner ted
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

King Something: 不伟大，不可怕


is that mandarin for "penis" or "'merica"
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Maybe 10% of them will die. Their numbers wont even be impacted.


No, they'd be decimated quite pedantically.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And....what exactly is the point of telling us about it when we cant do shiat?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What!? China build something shoddy?
/faints
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was it built by the same guys who built 3 Mile Island, the bastion of American engineering?
 
Esroc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: And....what exactly is the point of telling us about it when we cant do shiat?


This is basically where I'm at with China in general. So much awful shiat coming out of that country that absolutely nobody can do a goddamn thing about even if they wanted to. At this point just let us know if they're lobbing a nuke our way but otherwise stop giving them airtime in world media.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
China will blame the NSA.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So what it is called in China when a reactor does the whole China Syndrome thing?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Soon:
[writeups.org image 400x757]


I think at some point, Jack Kirby said, "I'm going to give everyone the same boots and see if anyone notices."
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: So what it is called in China when a reactor does the whole China Syndrome thing?


They just call it Syndrome.
 
nigeman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm no nuclear scientist.. but I'm sure there a few here
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: So what it is called in China when a reactor does the whole China Syndrome thing?


Dammit. (* shakes tiny, irradiated fist *)
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ less than a minute ago  
someone set us up the bomb

/we get signal
//hello gentlemen
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.