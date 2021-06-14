 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   The biggest star in ambient music may be 1) Brian Eno 2) Aphex Twin 3) The Golden Gate Bridge   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Wind, bridge aerodynamics, Suspension bridge, mysterious problem of a strange humming sound, wind tunnel, acoustics experts, San Francisco's famous bridge, Golden Gate Bridge  
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Baby"- Justin Bieber but slowed down by 800%
Youtube 0z0pGPaMXOs
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm let's see.

List of things I want to listen to:

Negative Zero: ambient music.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Niagara Falls
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A study done by the agency in 2013 showed that the maximum sustained wind speed the bridge was built to endure was 69.34mph

it couldn't resist 69.420
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to guess it's because of a new guardrail that the news covered last year.

New Guardrail Causes Golden Gate Bridge to 'Sing' in High Wind
Youtube UEuvqNFJ9EY
 
trekkiecougar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like a Tibetan singing bowl.
 
MiddleAgedWoman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a feature, not a hum.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like listening to Gandalf, David Wahler, Atrium Carceri, Golden Gate Bridge, and Vangelis.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any hummer questions, I always start with LeBron's mom.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Hmm let's see.

List of things I want to listen to:

Negative Zero: ambient music.


But I do listen to this:

Opeth - Hex Omega (Audio)
Youtube DQh60zg3NaY
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn Cancel Culture.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tuvan Throat Singing Masters: Alash Ensemble
Youtube ufG9S6X8FDM
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
ogiuemaniax.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


What happens when the wind speed hits 40m/s?
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Biosphere - Just One Kiss
Youtube 2hYlAYxSC7Q
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0z0pGPaM​XOs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Sounds like Jupiter.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How does resonant frequency work?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I only listen to bro-bient
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Selected Brobient Works, Vol. 1 [Full Album]
Youtube -03zDkp7Xxw
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RatMaster999: [ogiuemaniax.files.wordpress.com image 850x637]

What happens when the wind speed hits 40m/s?


Rewatched this on HiDive the other day
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Hmm let's see.

List of things I want to listen to:

Negative Zero: ambient music.


Plebs gonna plebs
images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hecq - Hypnos
Youtube m5m6WSOZTyA
 
