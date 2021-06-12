 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Oh this is SO going to become a mini-series on Netflix sooner or later   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

686 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2021 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


I'm no judge of character.... but far right and far left look like they can turn into REALLY mean drunks, or lose their tempers quite easily.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Season three of Dirty John. Bring it.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Justice served.

No pity.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTA
The heir to a legal dynasty, who was shot dead along with his mother, is said to have had a drunk alter ego named 'Timmy' and stripped down to his underwear before allegedly causing a boat crash which claimed the life of a 19-year-old in 2019, according to court documents released last week.
Paul was awaiting trial on criminal charges relating to the 2019 death of Mallory Beach, who was thrown from a boat that Paul was allegedly driving drunk when he crashed it.

Beach's family also sued Paul in civil court, where depositions released last week revealed Paul would get drunk and become a different person.

The nickname 'Timmy' started three or four years before the boat crash, testified Anthony Cook, who is Paul's cousin and was Mallory's boyfriend at the time.

'It's a different name because he turns into a completely - totally different person. So somebody will say, 'All right. Here comes Timmy. We got to go."'

Cook also testified that Paul slapped or pushed his girlfriend and stripped down to his underwear in 40 degree weather on the night of the crash.

Cook said Mallory 'said he was stupid' and 'it was time to go home.'

'He turned and pointed at her, and I could tell he was going to say something, and I told him not to make that mistake, and he stared at me for a second went back to steering the boat,' Cook said in his testimony.

'And I believe that's when the boat took off.'

He said the throttle was hit, but wasn't how or by who.

The Murdaugh family has ruled the county's legal system for decades, prosecuting nearly every criminal case in the southern part of the state.

Several family members have served as county elected prosecutors going back almost 87 years. The local community felt Paul was receiving special treatment in the boating death case due to his family's power.

Sounds like the community felt the local government was corrupt/incompetent and wouldn't deliver justice and some community members solved the problem themselves. Reminds me of a news story about a habitually violet man in a small town that the local sheriff/police refused to do anything about. The violent man was then shot dead in the middle of town in broad daylight. No one from the town was a witness to the event or heard anything out of the ordinary.
 
Avery_Shine
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that the family is probably not liked very well in the community and as they look for leads, won't nobody know sh*t.
 
PunGent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dang...subby ain't wrong.  Serious Bloodlines vibe.

Catch the bit about one of the family prosecutors aiding moonshiners...in 1995?
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There are only three possibilities:

1) The dead girl's parents who did not want to wait around for a sham trial followed by an acquittal or perhaps probation because the family is so ingrained in the local legal system.  I don't know why the mother-perhaps she's an evil coont or perhaps she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

2) The father has a new slam piece and he's thought murder was easier and less costly than divorce.  Getting rid of the kid removes that blemish from the family name and makes someone else the #1 suspect other than Pops.

3)  Anyone in North or South America, most of Europe, Africa, or the Far East who hate fat, entitled gingers that have so much influence in their local community that they act like royalty and think laws do not apply to them.  Seriously I grew up in a small town in the South where a couple of the families exerted so much influence over other citizens that it bordered on oppressive.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And the hook of the Netflix show: the guy investigating the crime is the Tiger King guy, released from prison, rehabilitated and turned detective. And he'll be riding a tiger instead of a car.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

PunGent: Dang...subby ain't wrong.  Serious Bloodlines vibe.

Catch the bit about one of the family prosecutors aiding moonshiners...in 1995?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My bet is the kid Murdaugh'ed his parents.

Hah! See what I did there?!?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

blodyholy: My bet is the kid Murdaugh'ed his parents.

Hah! See what I did there?!?


didn't read tfa or the thread?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]

I'm no judge of character.... but far right and far left look like they can turn into REALLY mean drunks, or lose their tempers quite easily.


I looked at that photo, and now I have extra chromosomes. Thanks a bunch, pal.
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Perfect casting?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.