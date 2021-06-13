 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Southern Baptists are meeting in Nashville, and allll Hell is going to break loose as the right-wingers try to commandeer the entire organization in a putsch   (yahoo.com) divider line
50
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I would have thought that Venn diagram was a single circle
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, another super spreader event among conservatives, is that about right?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Taliban....Talibaptist
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: I would have thought that Venn diagram was a single circle


No, no, I think you confused Southern Baptist Church with Westboro Baptist Church.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought that already happened in the 80s
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

null: cretinbob: I would have thought that Venn diagram was a single circle

No, no, I think you confused Southern Baptist Church with Westboro Baptist Church.


WBC is way more liberal than the SBC.  Of course, Hezbollah is less conservative than the SBC...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Baptists don't like the collection plate being hijacked
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The leopards are taking their religion machine.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

phalamir: null: cretinbob: I would have thought that Venn diagram was a single circle

No, no, I think you confused Southern Baptist Church with Westboro Baptist Church.

WBC is way more liberal than the SBC.  Of course, Hezbollah is less conservative than the SBC...


I know you're joking but for the record: https://www.baptistpress.com/resource​-​library/news/hate-filled-westboro-not-​southern-baptist/

Westboro conducts hundreds of protests each year and made a name for itself years ago with its "God hates f*gs" signs. In fact, nearly all of its protests are related to the issue of homosexuality. It has even protested the Southern Baptist Convention at least twice - once at an annual meeting and another time at the SBC building in Nashville, Tenn. Unlike Westboro, the Southern Baptist Convention is on record as stating that homosexuality is a forgivable sin and that homosexuals can be saved.

"We repudiate the tactics used by Fred Phelps and his followers at Westboro, and find them offensive," Roger S. Oldham, vice president for convention relations for the Southern Baptist Executive Committee, told Baptist Press. "However, we do not rush to cast stones at them. We rather grieve for them. We grieve when any individual or group that identifies itself as Christian draws attention to itself and away from the cross of Christ, whether it is us or others.
"This church has no relationship with the Southern Baptist Convention. I do not know any Southern Baptist who does not share my sorrow and grief that this group distorts the message of the cross and reflects poorly on Christians in general and Baptists in particular."

However, yes, the SBC is now being taken over by the sort of people who think Fred Phelps should be canonized.

/his corpse should be cannon-ized: fired out of a giant cannon into the Sun.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They seem to still be content skipping the big questions..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Barfmaker: The leopards are taking their religion machine.


And turning it into their own pretty hate machine.

/boys on the left side
//boys on the right side
//boys in the middle for the ministers to molest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The inference is there is a liberal wing of the Baptists?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: The inference is there is a liberal wing of the Baptists?


They think gay people should just be denied marriages and jobs, not put to death.
And instead of being openly racist, they are totally not racist, but.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: The inference is there is a liberal wing of the Baptists?


There usually is at least one liberal in any sort of quasi-organized religion, up until the authorities get tired of them calling out the hypocrisy of the leadership and/or the general membership on what they or the holy book/doctrine say versus what they actually do.  Then it kind of gets ugly...
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So like the NRA in Cincinnati?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Problem: church attendance is down everywhere, and without parishioners, donations are drying up.

The right-wing solution: We need to marginalize ourselves even harder.

This brainfart brought to you by the same people who believe that trumpty dumpty is still secretly President.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Southern Conservative Baptist, or Southern Liberal Baptist?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: Southern Conservative Baptist, or Southern Liberal Baptist?


*pushes HighOnCraic off the bridge to avoid dragging the joke out*
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bloobeary: The Problem: church attendance is down everywhere, and without parishioners, donations are drying up.

The right-wing solution: We need to marginalize ourselves even harder.

This brainfart brought to you by the same people who believe that trumpty dumpty is still secretly President.


This is the conservative version of those "purity tests" we see talked about in all the Pol tab threads on establishment vs. progressive Dems, Bernie/AOC vs Hillary/Pelosi, etc.

Except that the conservative version isn't just limited to political parties, it's also part of driving the "heretics" out of their churches.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

null: phalamir: null: cretinbob: I would have thought that Venn diagram was a single circle

No, no, I think you confused Southern Baptist Church with Westboro Baptist Church.

WBC is way more liberal than the SBC.  Of course, Hezbollah is less conservative than the SBC...

I know you're joking but for the record: https://www.baptistpress.com/resource-​library/news/hate-filled-westboro-not-​southern-baptist/

Westboro conducts hundreds of protests each year and made a name for itself years ago with its "God hates f*gs" signs. In fact, nearly all of its protests are related to the issue of homosexuality. It has even protested the Southern Baptist Convention at least twice - once at an annual meeting and another time at the SBC building in Nashville, Tenn. Unlike Westboro, the Southern Baptist Convention is on record as stating that homosexuality is a forgivable sin and that homosexuals can be saved.

"We repudiate the tactics used by Fred Phelps and his followers at Westboro, and find them offensive," Roger S. Oldham, vice president for convention relations for the Southern Baptist Executive Committee, told Baptist Press. "However, we do not rush to cast stones at them. We rather grieve for them. We grieve when any individual or group that identifies itself as Christian draws attention to itself and away from the cross of Christ, whether it is us or others.
"This church has no relationship with the Southern Baptist Convention. I do not know any Southern Baptist who does not share my sorrow and grief that this group distorts the message of the cross and reflects poorly on Christians in general and Baptists in particular."

However, yes, the SBC is now being taken over by the sort of people who think Fred Phelps should be canonized.

/his corpse should be cannon-ized: fired out of a giant cannon into the Sun.


The Southern Baptist church has been a hate filled institution for years.

I remember going to church at 4th of July in Hillbilly Virginia and the sheriff came in and told everyone the church was shut down and everyone was under arrest.
Then they did a whole thing on that's what the communists were going to do.
The rest of the time it was just about everything burning in hell.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Submitter, Reactionaries took the SBC over after the Civil Rights Act of 1964. And that was no accidental timing.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: The inference is there is a liberal wing of the Baptists?


Yes, very much so. The American Baptists, the Northern Baptists, the National Baptists, both incorporated and unincorporated, and more. And those are big liberal  conventions. Baptist churches are completely independent of one another. They unite in conventions for the purposes of doing missions similarly, both domestic and universal. Any church can call itself a Baptist church and be completely separate from any organization and many do. Like the tradition of Congregational churches in the North. Baptists federate from the bottom up, rather than say Methodists or Lutherans who tend to federate from the top down.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: The Problem: church attendance is down everywhere, and without parishioners, donations are drying up.

The right-wing solution: We need to marginalize ourselves even harder.

This brainfart brought to you by the same people who believe that trumpty dumpty is still secretly President.


Fundamentalists absolutely thrive on the idea that they are the faithful remnant in a world full of weak-willed losers, and if they purge the sin out of their churches and Jesus even harder than they were Jesus-ing before, God will reward their self-marginalization with power and mass spiritual awakening that causes everyone to come running back to them and admit they were right all along. Or the world will end and they'll be proven right that way. Either/or.

Of course, God never actually shows up, so you're right, churches that do this frequently fall victim to their own failure to attract and keep members. However, the story that they tell themselves doesn't really leave "not being uptight assholes" as an option.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right wingers taking over the Baptists?

I guess forty year old news isn't that important.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: No, no, I think you confused Southern Baptist Church with Westboro Baptist Church.


We haven't heard from those dumb farkers in a long time.  What's up with that?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Submitter, Reactionaries took the SBC over after the Civil Rights Act of 1964. And that was no accidental timing.


Way before then.

In February 1956, almost two years after the U.S. Supreme Court's Brown v. Board of Education ruling declaring segregation unconstitutional, Wallie Amos Criswell, pastor of Southern Baptists' largest congregation and arguably Southern Baptists' most popular preacher, addressed the South Carolina Baptist Convention's evangelism conference. As he exhorted his fellow ministers to greater evangelistic fervor, his sermon veered temporarily off course as he began a bitter denunciation of the Brown ruling. Governor George Timmerman was so impressed that the next day he invited Criswell to address a joint session of the South Carolina legislature. Criswell enthusiastically accepted the invitation and reprised his uncivil rejection of the civil rights movement, the high court, and other Americans who supported the end of Jim Crow. "Let them integrate," he thundered, "Let them sit up there in their dirty shirts and make all their fine speeches. But they are all a bunch of infidels, dying from the neck up."

https://www.thefreelibrary.com/Dying+​f​rom+the+neck+up%22%3a+Southern+Baptist​+resistance+to+the+civil...-a094160905​

/And then he pushed them off of the bridge.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh, I hope there is a schism. Those are fun.
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hated Baptist Sunday school... it felt like going to court before God. Not exactly uplifting. When I was first going there, they had to tempt kids with toys and comic books that, for some reason, was on the altar. Most farked-up church I'd ever been to, I just didn't know it at the time.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allen Nelson IV walked to the front of his small church in central Arkansas, stopped in front of the communion table with three large crosses behind him, and unfurled a giant black flag with a white skull and crossed swords.

previewsworld.comView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See also:  https://sbts-wordpress-uploads.​s3.amazonaws.com/sbts/uploads/2018/12/​Racism-and-the-Legacy-of-Slavery-Repor​t-v4.pdf#page=6
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Within my lifetime the SBC was a strong supporter of the separation of church and state. Not anymore
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who ordered the tots and pears?
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religious zealot leader calling his followers to violence and his symbol is a black flag with swords

you know they have shiatty f150s instead of Toyota hilux but we should drone strike them all the same
 
frodisaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: Somacandra: Submitter, Reactionaries took the SBC over after the Civil Rights Act of 1964. And that was no accidental timing.

Way before then.

In February 1956, almost two years after the U.S. Supreme Court's Brown v. Board of Education ruling declaring segregation unconstitutional, Wallie Amos Criswell, pastor of Southern Baptists' largest congregation and arguably Southern Baptists' most popular preacher, addressed the South Carolina Baptist Convention's evangelism conference. As he exhorted his fellow ministers to greater evangelistic fervor, his sermon veered temporarily off course as he began a bitter denunciation of the Brown ruling. Governor George Timmerman was so impressed that the next day he invited Criswell to address a joint session of the South Carolina legislature. Criswell enthusiastically accepted the invitation and reprised his uncivil rejection of the civil rights movement, the high court, and other Americans who supported the end of Jim Crow. "Let them integrate," he thundered, "Let them sit up there in their dirty shirts and make all their fine speeches. But they are all a bunch of infidels, dying from the neck up."

https://www.thefreelibrary.com/Dying+f​rom+the+neck+up%22%3a+Southern+Baptist​+resistance+to+the+civil...-a094160905

/And then he pushed them off of the bridge.


Waaaaaaayyyyy before then. The only farking reason a SOUTHERN Baptist Church exists is because of the issue of slavery. 150+ years and the apples are STILL falling close to the tree. They're pushy & hate-filled and won't stop without a pushback.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I would have thought that Venn diagram was a single circle


All those black churches that were bombed by the kkk were southern baptist.
 
Quadlok
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

inner ted: Religious zealot leader calling his followers to violence and his symbol is a black flag with swords

you know they have shiatty f150s instead of Toyota hilux but we should drone strike them all the same


Not shiatty F-150s, Cummins Rams with straight pipes, but otherwise spot on.

I feel like American Conservatives in all their flavors have become basically a cargo cult. They don't know why they do the things they do, which is why they bristle so much when called out on their bigotry, because all they're doing is repeating shiat that was old hat back when their grandparents were calling Roosevelt and Eisenhower communists.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: cretinbob: I would have thought that Venn diagram was a single circle

All those black churches that were bombed by the kkk were southern baptist.


And those are gonna cause pool of liquid nitrogen level shrinkage if they go forward with this shiat.  I'm sure they figure "Who needs the slurs?!" but they're a big damn part of the overall congregational strength.  They're walking in a minefield they can't even see right now - and it's gonna go boom.  We're gonna end up with a 'SBC' that's nothing but Klan types and cultists.  They can do that, but they'll never be what they were - they're just setting themselves up to be about as relevant as Mikepillow, by throwing away what they needed to stay listened to - however distastefully.  Church of Cletus is gonna get a lot of farking doors slammed right in it's face, with the black side of the congregation forming their own hostile as hell schism.

/that'd be where my money is anyway
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Quadlok: inner ted: Religious zealot leader calling his followers to violence and his symbol is a black flag with swords

you know they have shiatty f150s instead of Toyota hilux but we should drone strike them all the same

Not shiatty F-150s, Cummins Rams with straight pipes, but otherwise spot on.

I feel like American Conservatives in all their flavors have become basically a cargo cult. They don't know why they do the things they do, which is why they bristle so much when called out on their bigotry, because all they're doing is repeating shiat that was old hat back when their grandparents were calling Roosevelt and Eisenhower communists.


Makes them even more dangerous - they didn't come to their actions through a reasoned decision tree, but because a trusted voice told them it was what must be done. You can't undo that with reason, because reason didn't do it the first place.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: OgreMagi: cretinbob: I would have thought that Venn diagram was a single circle

All those black churches that were bombed by the kkk were southern baptist.

And those are gonna cause pool of liquid nitrogen level shrinkage if they go forward with this shiat.  I'm sure they figure "Who needs the slurs?!" but they're a big damn part of the overall congregational strength.  They're walking in a minefield they can't even see right now - and it's gonna go boom.  We're gonna end up with a 'SBC' that's nothing but Klan types and cultists.  They can do that, but they'll never be what they were - they're just setting themselves up to be about as relevant as Mikepillow, by throwing away what they needed to stay listened to - however distastefully.  Church of Cletus is gonna get a lot of farking doors slammed right in it's face, with the black side of the congregation forming their own hostile as hell schism.


Yep.  Expect a major split in the baptist church, which is a regular occurrence, anyway.  The baptist church is the Balkans of religion.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: OgreMagi: cretinbob: I would have thought that Venn diagram was a single circle

All those black churches that were bombed by the kkk were southern baptist.

And those are gonna cause pool of liquid nitrogen level shrinkage if they go forward with this shiat.  I'm sure they figure "Who needs the slurs?!" but they're a big damn part of the overall congregational strength.  They're walking in a minefield they can't even see right now - and it's gonna go boom.  We're gonna end up with a 'SBC' that's nothing but Klan types and cultists.  They can do that, but they'll never be what they were - they're just setting themselves up to be about as relevant as Mikepillow, by throwing away what they needed to stay listened to - however distastefully.  Church of Cletus is gonna get a lot of farking doors slammed right in it's face, with the black side of the congregation forming their own hostile as hell schism.

Yep.  Expect a major split in the baptist church, which is a regular occurrence, anyway.  The baptist church is the Balkans of religion.


Anymore it's farking Sarajevo.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've met some Southern Baptist people before and they can be very friendly and nice.
 
Quadlok
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Quadlok: inner ted: Religious zealot leader calling his followers to violence and his symbol is a black flag with swords

you know they have shiatty f150s instead of Toyota hilux but we should drone strike them all the same

Not shiatty F-150s, Cummins Rams with straight pipes, but otherwise spot on.

I feel like American Conservatives in all their flavors have become basically a cargo cult. They don't know why they do the things they do, which is why they bristle so much when called out on their bigotry, because all they're doing is repeating shiat that was old hat back when their grandparents were calling Roosevelt and Eisenhower communists.

Makes them even more dangerous - they didn't come to their actions through a reasoned decision tree, but because a trusted voice told them it was what must be done. You can't undo that with reason, because reason didn't do it the first place.


Absolutely. It seems the only way to stamp out this idiocy would be to institute a new form of residential school for the children of conservatives, hopefully without all the rape and neglect.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chuck87: I've met some Southern Baptist people before and they can be very friendly and nice.


Sure, and there are some very clueless people in the SBC right now going, "What on earth has happened?"  Because they closed their ears to the slurs, their minds to the attitudes, and pawned off responsiblity with "That's just their way we aren't like that.  Be polite now."  Today, they're finding out they are in fact like that.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTFA: "It's an influx of the awakened to what the woke have been advancing."

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark 'em. Fark' em all to the Hell they believe in.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

null: phalamir: null: cretinbob: I would have thought that Venn diagram was a single circle

No, no, I think you confused Southern Baptist Church with Westboro Baptist Church.

WBC is way more liberal than the SBC.  Of course, Hezbollah is less conservative than the SBC...

I know you're joking but for the record: https://www.baptistpress.com/resource-​library/news/hate-filled-westboro-not-​southern-baptist/

Westboro conducts hundreds of protests each year and made a name for itself years ago with its "God hates f*gs" signs. In fact, nearly all of its protests are related to the issue of homosexuality. It has even protested the Southern Baptist Convention at least twice - once at an annual meeting and another time at the SBC building in Nashville, Tenn. Unlike Westboro, the Southern Baptist Convention is on record as stating that homosexuality is a forgivable sin and that homosexuals can be saved.

"We repudiate the tactics used by Fred Phelps and his followers at Westboro, and find them offensive," Roger S. Oldham, vice president for convention relations for the Southern Baptist Executive Committee, told Baptist Press. "However, we do not rush to cast stones at them. We rather grieve for them. We grieve when any individual or group that identifies itself as Christian draws attention to itself and away from the cross of Christ, whether it is us or others.
"This church has no relationship with the Southern Baptist Convention. I do not know any Southern Baptist who does not share my sorrow and grief that this group distorts the message of the cross and reflects poorly on Christians in general and Baptists in particular."

However, yes, the SBC is now being taken over by the sort of people who think Fred Phelps should be canonized.

/his corpse should be cannon-ized: fired out of a giant cannon into the Sun.


It's doubtful the people taking over the SBC would like someone who fought for civil rights at one time.
http://www.cnn.com/2010/US/05/05/hate​.​preacher/index.html
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Allen Nelson IV walked to the front of his small church in central Arkansas, stopped in front of the communion table with three large crosses behind him, and unfurled a giant black flag with a white skull and crossed swords.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: The inference is there is a liberal wing of the Baptists?


First it's the Southern Baptist, they fought for slavery.
They have some congregations that want to see women able to give sermons and are anti-racist. For some reason the good ol' boys from down south don't like that too much so there will probably be another schism.


Monty Python Splitter
Youtube 193hOTS5xUI
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bloobeary: The Problem: church attendance is down everywhere, and without parishioners, donations are drying up.

The right-wing solution: We need to marginalize ourselves even harder.

This brainfart brought to you by the same people who believe that trumpty dumpty is still secretly President.


You forgot the fact that while white people have stopped going to church black people and Latinos are becoming a greater slice of the membership pool, so they are not only minimizing their membership, they are alienating the only growing segments of their church. So yeh they will be drying up and withering soon.

Funny enough Anglicans will be facing the same decision soon, either side with the Americans who have money over gay rights and women bishops, or side with the homophobic African churches, which are growing in size but not tithing as much.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Somacandra: Submitter, Reactionaries took the SBC over after the Civil Rights Act of 1964. And that was no accidental timing.


You mean the group that didn't disavow its role in slavery until 1995. Did the reactionaries go back into hibernation until they heard their Président say Black Lives Matter last year?
 
