(Daily Mail)   First new news channel in twenty four years launched in UK. They report terrorist known as V still at large but, as always, England prevails   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
V For Vendetta's background of plague, travel banned etc is slightly worrying. And I had to actually check that the movie's news channel wasn't GBN.

It's supposed to be more "right wing" but Fox News failed dismally here, and our laws say it has to be impartial, so it will be interesting to see how it does. On Sky it's hidden away on the news listing page, you have to scroll down to find it while Sky News, BBC etc are at the top. Scrolling often means people can't be arsed to look for it.

Andrew Neil was good on the BBC so he may draw people to watch.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Farking Nigel Farage, the man who couldn't even hold an LBC time slot, before being fired for racist claptrap.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'll tell you what I know.

England prevails.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Congrats England. Welcome to OANN. If your favorite racist news channel just wasn't quite racist or crazy enough, do we have something for you!
 
rfenster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Never forget:

d2e111jq13me73.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Voilà! In view, a humble vaudevillian veteran, cast vicariously as both victim and villain by the vicissitudes of Fate.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So is it the UK's own Fox News or OANN?
 
autofire372 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The fact that it's being hyped by the Daily Heil should tell you all you need to know...
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A kind of running joke for people in the UK....

currybet.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

