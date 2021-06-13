 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   COVID spikes by 50% in Moscow despite Russia's 3 miraculous vaccines. Navalny held for questioning   (nbcnews.com) divider line
27
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe they're hoping Biden will send them the vaccine that their disinformation has caused the Idiot Brigade to reject them.

Pretty sneaky, Vlad.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure the Sputnik vaccine is just a mixture of vodak and krokodil.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey Joe, stay 10 feet away from Vladi and wear your mask.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
many Russians are reluctant to get vaccinated.

Gee, if only Russia had some kind of dictator with assured power that would be able to force everyone to get a vaccine.

What?

(You are not doing this right, Russia.)
 
washburn777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if the Russians know their govt doesn't have their best interests in mind.
 
Znuh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like Delta is there and spreading like wildfire. BBC reports Delta's R0 is 8.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: I'm pretty sure the Sputnik vaccine is just a mixture of vodak and krokodil.


effective when combined with hardbass therapy
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
many Russians are reluctant to get vaccinated.

Tell them it's steroids.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's also an excellent time to eliminate problems.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't look now but the exact same thing is happening in the UK despite their world-class vaccines and world-leading vaccination rate.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: That sounds like Delta is there and spreading like wildfire. BBC reports Delta's R0 is 8.


Studies have shown that the Moderna, Pfeifer, J&J and AZ vaccines are effective against Delta. Either Sputnick is different or lots of Russians aren't getting vaccinated.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: That sounds like Delta is there and spreading like wildfire. BBC reports Delta's R0 is 8.


8?!
/we're going to have a massive outbreak in the southern states and Florida aren't we?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Christian Bale: Don't look now but the exact same thing is happening in the UK despite their world-class vaccines and world-leading vaccination rate.


The UK is still only vaccinating those with medical conditions, senior citizens and healthcare workers.
 
Znuh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: Znuh: That sounds like Delta is there and spreading like wildfire. BBC reports Delta's R0 is 8.

Studies have shown that the Moderna, Pfeifer, J&J and AZ vaccines are effective against Delta. Either Sputnick is different or lots of Russians aren't getting vaccinated.


According to the article, only 12% of Russia's been vaccinated.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Znuh: That sounds like Delta is there and spreading like wildfire. BBC reports Delta's R0 is 8.


Jesus Christ appearing on toast, that's high
 
Fano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
...massive lead shortage?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Christian Bale: Don't look now but the exact same thing is happening in the UK despite their world-class vaccines and world-leading vaccination rate.

The UK is still only vaccinating those with medical conditions, senior citizens and healthcare workers.


Untrue.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Znuh: That sounds like Delta is there and spreading like wildfire. BBC reports Delta's R0 is 8.


BBC is a porn genre.

In that context, your statement is hilarious
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Christian Bale: Don't look now but the exact same thing is happening in the UK despite their world-class vaccines and world-leading vaccination rate.

The UK is still only vaccinating those with medical conditions, senior citizens and healthcare workers.


They are more vaccinated than the United States...61% have had at least one shot vs. 52%They are well past senior citizens, your information is old.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is there any reassurance that Navalny is even still alive? That seemed to have dropped out of the news cycle
 
The Tony Danzas
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Christian Bale: Don't look now but the exact same thing is happening in the UK despite their world-class vaccines and world-leading vaccination rate.

The UK is still only vaccinating those with medical conditions, senior citizens and healthcare workers.


The UK is up to about 61% with at least one shot, and 44% fully vaccinated.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Tony Danzas: AllCatsAreBeautiful: Christian Bale: Don't look now but the exact same thing is happening in the UK despite their world-class vaccines and world-leading vaccination rate.

The UK is still only vaccinating those with medical conditions, senior citizens and healthcare workers.

The UK is up to about 61% with at least one shot, and 44% fully vaccinated.


But do they offer the vaccine to everyone age 12 and above?
/not as far as I know.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: OptionC: I'm pretty sure the Sputnik vaccine is just a mixture of vodak and krokodil.

effective when combined with hardbass therapy


uamee - DELET THIS NAHUI
Youtube YgM6rmNgnVE


Dancing by myself again
Keep two meters away my friend
Just give me glass, I give you mission
[Drink whatever's being served and don't complain to the host about the quality of the alcohol!, literally "drink what's there / be quiet as a mouse"]
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OptionC: I'm pretty sure the Sputnik vaccine is just a mixture of vodak and krokodil.


Surprisingly, Sputnik does work fairly well according to western testing. The problem with it is that Russian vaccine production facilities don't have the quality control to make enough working doses. If the Russians are able to farm out production to better-resourced entities that are able to produce large quantities of working doses, then Sputnik may become a viable option for middle- and low-income countries.

Getting Russians to actually get vaccinated, however, is another matter entirely.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: AllCatsAreBeautiful: Christian Bale: Don't look now but the exact same thing is happening in the UK despite their world-class vaccines and world-leading vaccination rate.

The UK is still only vaccinating those with medical conditions, senior citizens and healthcare workers.

They are more vaccinated than the United States...61% have had at least one shot vs. 52%They are well past senior citizens, your information is old.


"Medical conditions" includes dental conditions.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm sure a country that threw multiple doctors out of windows for saying vaguely uncertain things about early pandemic response came up with a perfectly effective and supported vaccine.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

berylman: Is there any reassurance that Navalny is even still alive? That seemed to have dropped out of the news cycle


I hope it's just that and not a window.
 
