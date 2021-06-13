 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   Bike riding can be wonderful exercise, or even good for the environment. Then there's this. (Some NSFW language)   (youtube.com) divider line
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Whoa, doing 40mph on a bicycle.  I'm supposed to be impressed?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why is it titled, 'Fear the Deer'? I was expecting him to do 70 klicks right into a deer in the middle of the road and go ass over helmet right over the cliff.

/disappointed
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought he was gonna eat it at a couple places when he hit close to 50.

Title does not match content
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gopher321: Why is it titled, 'Fear the Deer'? I was expecting him to do 70 klicks right into a deer in the middle of the road and go ass over helmet right over the cliff.

/disappointed


Deer creek is a very narrow, in parts and technical road. The GoPro doesn't convey that.

I've ridden that road hundreds of times. It has been my stomping ground for 40+ years.

And Oh yeah, the nozzle  crossed over the double yellow 11 times in the process.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
safa?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All over the rode and then blows through a stop sign, typical bike rider.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sgygus: Whoa, doing 40mph on a bicycle.  I'm supposed to be impressed?


honestly driving in a car down there at 40mph would be a bit spicy.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That guy needs to learn to counter-steer.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As a guy who's been riding since 1962, I want to say, that is a douche bag.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: Sgygus: Whoa, doing 40mph on a bicycle.  I'm supposed to be impressed?

honestly driving in a car down there at 40mph would be a bit spicy.


Nah.
In a modern car you'll be fine. The speed limit is 35. That's assuming you got some skill and know the road.
That whole area has a lot of innocent looking blind corners and if you don't know what is on the other side you can be in for a very rude surprise.

The road in the video Deer Creek Rd. intersects at the top  with a road named Yerba Buena.
Yerba Buena makes Deer Creek look like  the 5 going through the Central Valley.

Or, if you want to get really serious. Run Little Tuna Cyn.  for time. Or do laps.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
F*ck you, subby. I watched the whole damn thing because of the "dumbass" tag expecting an epic wipeout.

Ooh boy, somebody rode a bike at an ok speed even though he was going downhill the whole time. Seemed like he should have been up to about 60mph if this video was going to be worth anything.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: All over the rode and then blows through a stop sign, typical bike rider.


To be fair, that looks like the PCH at the bottom. I mean, it's not like a lot of cars travel on it, nor do they reach high rates of speed.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: F*ck you, subby. I watched the whole damn thing because of the "dumbass" tag expecting an epic wipeout.

Ooh boy, somebody rode a bike at an ok speed even though he was going downhill the whole time. Seemed like he should have been up to about 60mph if this video was going to be worth anything.


Umm...looking at your avatar....

Have you gotten a bike above 5mph?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went 35 on my bike once.  Scared the shiat out of me.  Never did it again.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
shiat, I can't get above 15.

/flat ass Kansas.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gopher321: Why is it titled, 'Fear the Deer'? I was expecting him to do 70 klicks right into a deer in the middle of the road and go ass over helmet right over the cliff.

/disappointed


Bummer of a birthmark, Hal.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yay for crossing the double yellows and potentially sending a family over the cliff with the confusion he produces. "Living life to the max, dude.". Whatever. You're an attention whore and a danger on the highway.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did he yell hot pizza?
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gar1013: jaylectricity: F*ck you, subby. I watched the whole damn thing because of the "dumbass" tag expecting an epic wipeout.

Ooh boy, somebody rode a bike at an ok speed even though he was going downhill the whole time. Seemed like he should have been up to about 60mph if this video was going to be worth anything.

Umm...looking at your avatar....

Have you gotten a bike above 5mph?


Per your avatar you are a cartoon letter F.

Argument invalid!
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Smug Factor 9.5 reached in the first second, would not click again.

/cyclist hater
//cyclist
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Guy was actually only 20% douchebag, unlike the Critical Mass assholes. I even support the Critical Mass cause. I still think they're assholes.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Yay for crossing the double yellows and potentially sending a family over the cliff with the confusion he produces. "Living life to the max, dude.". Whatever. You're an attention whore and a danger on the highway.


Exactly. It's not the speed, it's the stupidity.
A congressional staffer was killed a few years ago riding near d.c. when he hit a car crossing the yellow line downhill
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Instead of video showing why I should feed the deer, video contained asshat riding bike on the road and no deer.

Would not watch again
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fear, not feed.
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I went 35 on my bike once.  Scared the shiat out of me.  Never did it again.


First time I hit 25 mph was as a kid on a little banana seat bike down a steep gravel road.  Hit some washboard and bit it; tore up my legs and pants and made for a really miserable 3 mile ride home.

I ended up getting a better bike with a speedometer and defeated the hill later on, wouldn't recommend it.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I went 35 on my bike once.  Scared the shiat out of me.  Never did it again.


Years ago I went down a small hill on a ten-speed and at somewhere above 30 (according to the cheap speedometer) my rear tire blew. That was exciting!

/Straight road, no cross-streets, so not excessively exciting...
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, that looks proper fast on a fairly narrow road with an end that you really should start braking earlier for.

Younger me might have tried that.

csb
Best friends' cousin did an across America bike trip back in the late 90's. He said the scariest part was coming down the mountains in either Wyoming or Colorado and not being able to ride his brakes because it would heat up the tires and pop them, so he'd have to just coast. He said he hit 70+mph in a couple places, passing cars.
/csb

Fastest I know I've gone is about 35. On a mountain bike, that's plenty.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gopher321: Why is it titled, 'Fear the Deer'? I was expecting him to do 70 klicks right into a deer in the middle of the road and go ass over helmet right over the cliff.

/disappointed


This.
 
rga184
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sgygus: Whoa, doing 40mph on a bicycle.  I'm supposed to be impressed?


On 25mm tires and with those turns?  Yes.
 
rga184
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

blender61: gopher321: Why is it titled, 'Fear the Deer'? I was expecting him to do 70 klicks right into a deer in the middle of the road and go ass over helmet right over the cliff.

/disappointed

Deer creek is a very narrow, in parts and technical road. The GoPro doesn't convey that.

I've ridden that road hundreds of times. It has been my stomping ground for 40+ years.

And Oh yeah, the nozzle  crossed over the double yellow 11 times in the process.


He had a clear view of oncoming traffic each time he did it.  I've seen plenty of car drivers do the same in these types of roads and I'm not bothered by it.
 
rga184
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

grokca: All over the rode and then blows through a stop sign, typical bike rider.


Stops signs are treated as yield signs for cyclists in a lot of states as long as they can proceed through the intersection safely.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rga184: blender61: gopher321: Why is it titled, 'Fear the Deer'? I was expecting him to do 70 klicks right into a deer in the middle of the road and go ass over helmet right over the cliff.

/disappointed

Deer creek is a very narrow, in parts and technical road. The GoPro doesn't convey that.

I've ridden that road hundreds of times. It has been my stomping ground for 40+ years.

And Oh yeah, the nozzle  crossed over the double yellow 11 times in the process.

He had a clear view of oncoming traffic each time he did it.  I've seen plenty of car drivers do the same in these types of roads and I'm not bothered by it.


Dont cross the double yellow line. Especially when you're less than a second away from becoming roadkill yourself.
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The descent down Palomar Mountain via South Grade Road is technical and lots of fun. 20 something hairpins at -7% to -10%. Crashed my first time. Overcooked a corner and flew over a guardrail. Got really lucky and it was soft dirt and not a steep. Cracked the bike frame on the driveside seatstay. Didn't noticed the damage until the next day after I rode 35 miles back to Escondido. Can totally do the descent much faster than a car and hit 50+ if you supertuck on the straight sections later on. Sketchy but fast.

PRAY FOR SPEED | The Descents: Palomar Mountain | Vandoit
Youtube _3euaaBWyiw
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Where's the "skip to 3:46" tip?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Fear, not feed.


You should definitely feed the deer though. So that next time, this douchebag chucklefark hits one & there's one more irresponsible cyclist off the road.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Animatronik: rga184: blender61: gopher321: Why is it titled, 'Fear the Deer'? I was expecting him to do 70 klicks right into a deer in the middle of the road and go ass over helmet right over the cliff.

/disappointed

Deer creek is a very narrow, in parts and technical road. The GoPro doesn't convey that.

I've ridden that road hundreds of times. It has been my stomping ground for 40+ years.

And Oh yeah, the nozzle  crossed over the double yellow 11 times in the process.

He had a clear view of oncoming traffic each time he did it.  I've seen plenty of car drivers do the same in these types of roads and I'm not bothered by it.

Dont cross the double yellow line. Especially when you're less than a second away from becoming roadkill yourself.


He never crossed the yellow on any blind turn. He knew the road ahead and kept watch for vehicles.

It would be very difficult, if not impossible, to go those speeds without using the whole road.

I welcome any of the "double yellow" guys to say they've never, ever bent a traffic rule. This cyclist always did it in a safe fashion, which is a lot better than the people I see texting while driving a two ton vehicle at 75 mph.
 
rga184
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rga184: blender61: gopher321: Why is it titled, 'Fear the Deer'? I was expecting him to do 70 klicks right into a deer in the middle of the road and go ass over helmet right over the cliff.

/disappointed

Deer creek is a very narrow, in parts and technical road. The GoPro doesn't convey that.

I've ridden that road hundreds of times. It has been my stomping ground for 40+ years.

And Oh yeah, the nozzle  crossed over the double yellow 11 times in the process.

He had a clear view of oncoming traffic each time he did it.  I've seen plenty of car drivers do the same in these types of roads and I'm not bothered by it.


I should add that its still illegal and if they got caught they would rightfully deserve a ticket.  My point is, crossing a double yellow while illegal, isn't necessarily unsafe if you can see incoming traffic from a ways out.

Just the other day, we nearly had a head on collision from somebody passing a cyclist while taking a sharp.right hander, with zero view of incoming traffic.  They couldn't wait ten seconds for the cyclist to clear the curve and pass safely and nearly caused us to crash because they went into our lane in the middle of a blind turn.

THAT, is unsafe.
 
ybishop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Psssh, I hit 55 mph coming down from Cuchara Pass during the Stonewall Century.
 
daffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I get his lungs!
 
Abox
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rga184: Sgygus: Whoa, doing 40mph on a bicycle.  I'm supposed to be impressed?

On 25mm tires and with those turns?  Yes.


I'd be more impressed if he rode safely.
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
LordOfThePings:  Bummer of a birthmark, Hal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rga184
‘’ less than a minute ago  

untoldforce: Animatronik: rga184: blender61: gopher321: Why is it titled, 'Fear the Deer'? I was expecting him to do 70 klicks right into a deer in the middle of the road and go ass over helmet right over the cliff.

/disappointed

Deer creek is a very narrow, in parts and technical road. The GoPro doesn't convey that.

I've ridden that road hundreds of times. It has been my stomping ground for 40+ years.

And Oh yeah, the nozzle  crossed over the double yellow 11 times in the process.

He had a clear view of oncoming traffic each time he did it.  I've seen plenty of car drivers do the same in these types of roads and I'm not bothered by it.

Dont cross the double yellow line. Especially when you're less than a second away from becoming roadkill yourself.

He never crossed the yellow on any blind turn. He knew the road ahead and kept watch for vehicles.

It would be very difficult, if not impossible, to go those speeds without using the whole road.

I welcome any of the "double yellow" guys to say they've never, ever bent a traffic rule. This cyclist always did it in a safe fashion, which is a lot better than the people I see texting while driving a two ton vehicle at 75 mph.


To be fair, he was going over the speed limit, and he should definitely be ticketed if he got caught either speeding or crossing the double yellow.

But, he is clearly in control of the bike, clearly knew the road very well, and clearly only crossed over when he could clearly see there was no oncomig traffic.  So I'm not going to pull up my fainting couch over it.
 
