(CNN)   You'd think Zeus would be busy clashing with titans   (cnn.com) divider line
25
•       •       •

1085 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2021 at 10:20 PM (1 hour ago)



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That or, you know, all that rape he used to do.
 
monophonic81 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I guess one lightning strike is better than 2 megatons of nuclear fire, amirite?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1958_​T​ybee_Island_mid-air_collision
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was pissed at Poseidon and she got caught in the middle, duh.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Liam Neeson.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: That or, you know, all that rape he used to do.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn you Lou Christie!
Lou Christie - Lightnin' Strikes
Youtube LyRqdzF8swY
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: That or, you know, all that rape he used to do.


But... GOLDEN SHOWERS AND SWANS
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ZOT!
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't a golden shower.
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
"Go on..."
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing with gods is they're pretty shiatty.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: The thing with gods is they're pretty shiatty.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Very petty
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She spurned his advances, preferring Demetrius. She doesn't believe the rumors about Demetrius.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the wisdom of swimming during a thunderstorm. Next up, climbing to the top of a tall tree and pointing at storm clouds.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, sure, just ignore atheists like me, subby.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Ah, the wisdom of swimming during a thunderstorm. Next up, climbing to the top of a tall tree and pointing at storm clouds.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Ah, the wisdom of swimming during a thunderstorm. Next up, climbing to the top of a tall tree and pointing at storm clouds.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

EL EM: She spurned his advances, preferring Demetrius. She doesn't believe the rumors about Demetrius.


Spurned my advances? Hardly.

I am your spaniel; and, Demetrius,
The more you beat me, I will fawn on you:
Use me but as your spaniel, spurn me, strike me,
Neglect me, lose me; only give me leave,
Unworthy as I am, to follow you.
What worse place can I beg in your love,--
And yet a place of high respect with me,--
Than to be used as you use your dog?
 
EL EM
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No, she spurned Zeus. She loves Demetrius and longs to meet him under the olive trees.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The thing with gods is they're pretty shiatty.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wasn't there another tragic story from Tybee island,GA not too long ago? Fark is blurring together now.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

berylman: Wasn't there another tragic story from Tybee island,GA not too long ago? Fark is blurring together now.


Is 1958 too long ago?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1958_Ty​b​ee_Island_mid-air_collision
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I met a park ranger that held the record for being struck by lightning more times then anyone else. I think it was six or seven times.
 
