(MSN)   Looks like we got a good old fashioned southern fried who done it   (msn.com) divider line
13
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Affluenza
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Damn...she was a hottie.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds like somebody wasn't too impressed with the legal technicalities.

Pretty girl have brothers?

I have a couple of nieces that no drunk rich kid would survive killing.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Someone's Uncle came down from Jersey with a couple friends and took the garbage out is all.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm gonna speculate this wasn't this dweeb's first rodeo, but is his first time facing accountability his Daddy's money and law firm couldn't dodge.

I ain't usually a big fan of cold-blooded murder by shotgun at close range.

Usually.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeff5: I'm gonna speculate this wasn't this dweeb's first rodeo, but is his first time facing accountability his Daddy's money and law firm couldn't dodge.

I ain't usually a big fan of cold-blooded murder by shotgun at close range.

Usually.


shiat, it's probably daddy's first time as well.
 
dave0821
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Someone's Uncle came down from Jersey with a couple friends and took the garbage out is all.


Going by the article there's probably still 2 more names on that list
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This whole case was dirty right off the rip.

https://www.fitsnews.com/2020/04/22/c​o​ps-who-responded-to-fatal-sc-boat-cras​h-had-ties-to-accused-drivers-powerful​-family-documents-say/
 
ifky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No no no. No one was murdered. They both had unfortunate accidents where they fell on shotgun shells and rifle rounds.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Jeff5: I'm gonna speculate this wasn't this dweeb's first rodeo, but is his first time facing accountability his Daddy's money and law firm couldn't dodge.

I ain't usually a big fan of cold-blooded murder by shotgun at close range.

Usually.

shiat, it's probably daddy's first time as well.


And all the local people could list off the crap this kid has done that Daddy bought him out of, while Daddy is crying in his corner office completely bewildered as to why anyone would want to hurt the Chosen One.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did someone wake up Kevin Spacey?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: [Fark user image image 850x563]

Damn...she was a hottie.


Probation remember? Stay away from funeral homes
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sexy Jesus: This whole case was dirty right off the rip.

https://www.fitsnews.com/2020/04/22/co​ps-who-responded-to-fatal-sc-boat-cras​h-had-ties-to-accused-drivers-powerful​-family-documents-say/


No, no crooked shiat going on there...

Would be a shame if this became a fad and unaccountable rich people made a habit of falling on shotgun shells...
 
