Apparently he was hoarding fireworks
19
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Apparently that boy was not all together all together.

conflagration, fireworks, hoarding, ammunition shots fired, you know " He was friendly and quiet, not having many people over "  type.


Remind me sometime to tell about my friend who is a Luthier , is allergic to electricity , owns 6 cannons (mine is on permanent loan :)  ) And exactly 950lbs. of black powder per Federal law;
He buys $100 bottles of liquor (all of his supplies are delivered) by the case and drinks it like water.
He lives in the middle of Nowwhere (thank god)  N.D.
One of the nicest, helpful people you ever met.
He's not a political extremest (really he could care less) by any means.
He just wants to indulge in his alternative curiosities.

That was just the warm up. You better believe there is more to the story.
A very different reality to say the least.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
O I almost submitted this very headline.

Then, I thought about mental health and our national crisis and took a long walk
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was quite the fire.  Saw it on my way back home which is only a few miles from it.  Shame this guy burned down a few other townhomes.

But they were interviewing neighbors of this guy and they were already trying to help the ones who were left without a home.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perished in a conflagration, huh?  Perhaps while devouring a crock of cocks?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Firework around and find out.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man Blew Up His Home with Fireworks and Died After Code Enforcement Confronted Him About Hoarding: Police

On the first read through the headline, I thought that maybe editorial standards had relaxed on wording.

But from reading TFA, that's exactly what happened: neighbors complained, code enforcement came by, dude blew himself up

At least they got to him before he loaded up his camper and went... downtown.
 
AllyOop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not anymore!

/drtfa
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. If every moran did that, we could get somewhere as a species.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God he was armed and able to apply a Second Amendment Solution to the problem of jack-booted thugs.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, I'm *not* supposed to hoard old oily rags, faulty zippo lighters, wood kindling, and ancient newspapers in my home?
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have\had the rando fireworks box in the basement. Stored safely from other explodey stuff, etc. It was all the lame stuff you never get around to using. It was all old, sitting in the basement kind of stuff, probably couldn't set it off with a blowtorch if you wanted. But also not shiat you would want to toss in the trash.

I brought it to our every few months hazmat day, and the dude who took it eye's lit up like i had just handed a 5 year old his first bottle rocket.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He sure showed them.
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I have\had the rando fireworks box in the basement. Stored safely from other explodey stuff, etc. It was all the lame stuff you never get around to using. It was all old, sitting in the basement kind of stuff, probably couldn't set it off with a blowtorch if you wanted. But also not shiat you would want to toss in the trash.

I brought it to our every few months hazmat day, and the dude who took it eye's lit up like i had just handed a 5 year old his first bottle rocket.


Next time just immerse them in a bucket of water.  Hell, if you have a bucket with a lid, bring them in the water to the household hazardous waste disposal day.

/wife is a literal rocket scientist
//like worked as an engineer on solid rocket motors for more than a decade
///water destroys and renders-inert solid rocket motors very effectively
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TWX: LineNoise: I have\had the rando fireworks box in the basement. Stored safely from other explodey stuff, etc. It was all the lame stuff you never get around to using. It was all old, sitting in the basement kind of stuff, probably couldn't set it off with a blowtorch if you wanted. But also not shiat you would want to toss in the trash.

I brought it to our every few months hazmat day, and the dude who took it eye's lit up like i had just handed a 5 year old his first bottle rocket.

Next time just immerse them in a bucket of water.  Hell, if you have a bucket with a lid, bring them in the water to the household hazardous waste disposal day.

/wife is a literal rocket scientist
//like worked as an engineer on solid rocket motors for more than a decade
///water destroys and renders-inert solid rocket motors very effectively


I'm not very well educated and we don't really have many fireworks available unless you try really hard to get them where I live (Quebec) and that was my first thought when LineNoise's post. Good to know my brain still is (somewhat) working after the long bloody arsed series of shut downs et al.
 
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The two neighbors said Razzi could be seen in early morning surveillance footage digging next to a wall using his hands.

Burying a homemade landmine? Either way, bonkers behavior.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TWX: wife is a literal rocket scientist


So she's a pyromaniac then.

Literally every rocket scientist I've ever worked with was a total pyro.

And I've worked with quite a few.

/avionics specialist
//and a wee bit pyromaniac
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

monkeyboycjc: TWX: LineNoise: I have\had the rando fireworks box in the basement. Stored safely from other explodey stuff, etc. It was all the lame stuff you never get around to using. It was all old, sitting in the basement kind of stuff, probably couldn't set it off with a blowtorch if you wanted. But also not shiat you would want to toss in the trash.

I brought it to our every few months hazmat day, and the dude who took it eye's lit up like i had just handed a 5 year old his first bottle rocket.

Next time just immerse them in a bucket of water.  Hell, if you have a bucket with a lid, bring them in the water to the household hazardous waste disposal day.

/wife is a literal rocket scientist
//like worked as an engineer on solid rocket motors for more than a decade
///water destroys and renders-inert solid rocket motors very effectively

I'm not very well educated and we don't really have many fireworks available unless you try really hard to get them where I live (Quebec) and that was my first thought when LineNoise's post. Good to know my brain still is (somewhat) working after the long bloody arsed series of shut downs et al.


If you ever want a good controversial fark theread:

Roman Candle\Bottle Rocket Fight: Great fun, or YOU WILL KILL EVERYONE

Really helps you get the tone of people.
 
TWX
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bughunter: TWX: wife is a literal rocket scientist

So she's a pyromaniac then.

Literally every rocket scientist I've ever worked with was a total pyro.

And I've worked with quite a few.

/avionics specialist
//and a wee bit pyromaniac


Not really.  She didn't even care for the 'range practices' my friends and I have when launching model rockets.  Her training was as a mechanical engineer, she transitioned from jet engines to rockets because she wanted a change of pace.

/admittedly they were rather large model rockets
//Aerotech E, F, and G engines with plastic housings instead of cardboard
///in hindsight probably shouldn't have been launching rockets that big in a neighborhood park
 
