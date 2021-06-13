 Skip to content
 
(CBS Boston)   One more law-abiding gun owner exercises his Constitutional rights   (boston.cbslocal.com)
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How can he see to aim with those wonky eyes?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Guess he got tired of studying the blade.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Accidentally Shoots Friend While Showing New Gun

No, he negligently shot his friend while dicking around with his new gun.

Braz's license to carry was immediately suspended.

And his firearms were confiscated, right? RIGHT?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bootleg: Accidentally Shoots Friend While Showing New Gun

No, he negligently shot his friend while dicking around with his new gun.

Braz's license to carry was immediately suspended.

And his firearms were confiscated, right? RIGHT?


Whoa whoa, let's not get crazy. Shooting innocent people is no cause to start taking people's guns away. What's next, taking away your driver's license if you keep killing people after a couple stiff ones at the bar?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Barfmaker: Guess he got tired of studying the blade.

[Fark user image 247x316]


Cross eyed and armed.
MAGA, baby.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rule number one: The gun is always loaded
Rule number two: See rule number one
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Accidentally Shoots Friend While Showing New Gun

No, he negligently shot his friend while dicking around with his new gun.

Braz's license to carry was immediately suspended.

And his firearms were confiscated, right? RIGHT?

Woburn Police seized Braz's .40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol. Braz's license to carry was immediately suspended.


The answer to your question was literally part of the same "paragraph".
Or perhaps you're referring to any other firearms the may own. Unfortunately, probably not.
He definitely has that, 'I fuct up proper' look in his eyes. Dumbass
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is the difference between red and blue states.  In the blue state, he's arrested imediately and charged with several different offenses.

In a blue state, "well, it's just an accident".  Ain't that right Dick Cheney?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: That is the difference between red and blue states.  In the blue state, he's arrested imediately and charged with several different offenses.

In a blue state, "well, it's just an accident".  Ain't that right Dick Cheney?


But what about red states? I was promised something about red states.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: BunkyBrewman: That is the difference between red and blue states.  In the blue state, he's arrested imediately and charged with several different offenses.

In a blue state, "well, it's just an accident".  Ain't that right Dick Cheney?

But what about red states? I was promised something about red states.


Their username just checked out...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw man, I think he shot Marvin.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [media4.giphy.com image 480x270]


Yeah....he shoots as well as he can drive.

*Ducks*
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And BTW, the kid is a dumbs. It's not easy at all to get gun permits in Massachusetts. I know a military guy who couldn't get a gun permit just to be able to practice at a gun range.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Aw man, I think he shot Marvin.


Between what happened to the Marvins in Reservoir Dogs (ear cut off) and Pulp Fiction (shot in the face)...I always wondered if Tarantino hates a Marvin in real life.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are overlapping safety rules and you have to break more than one to have this kind of accident. Permanently losing his right to firearms and some time in the clink should remind him of of the rules.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on looks alone, Cletus there should be nowhere near a gun. Not even the buck hunter gun at the arcade. Call me crazy, but first impressions mean a lot.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, There's your problem right there.

boston.cbslocal.comView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: BunkyBrewman: That is the difference between red and blue states.  In the blue state, he's arrested imediately and charged with several different offenses.

In a blue state, "well, it's just an accident".  Ain't that right Dick Cheney?

But what about red states? I was promised something about red states.


d'oh

It sounded good in my head.  Just didn't make it to my fingers when I typed it in.  Good catch lol
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chuggernaught is a curse on this site.
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: And BTW, the kid is a dumbs. It's not easy at all to get gun permits in Massachusetts. I know a military guy who couldn't get a gun permit just to be able to practice at a gun range.


What are you talking about? In Mass it's just an application fee and a 6 hour safety course that you can sleep through. There's nothing difficult about getting a gun permit.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Accidentally Shoots Friend While Showing New Gun

No, he negligently shot his friend while dicking around with his new gun.

Braz's license to carry was immediately suspended.

And his firearms were confiscated, right? RIGHT?


Considering he was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and improper storage of a firearm, the firearm would be evidence so it should have been confiscated.

Another law abiding gun owner, except for all those gun crimes he's charged with.  That's the trick. To be a law abiding gun owner, you have to STAY a law abiding gun owner.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

emtwo: skinink: And BTW, the kid is a dumbs. It's not easy at all to get gun permits in Massachusetts. I know a military guy who couldn't get a gun permit just to be able to practice at a gun range.

What are you talking about? In Mass it's just an application fee and a 6 hour safety course that you can sleep through. There's nothing difficult about getting a gun permit.


You say that, but lets see you go 6 hours without a bag of cheetos.  Nobody can do that without some real determination.  SIX HOURS.  They won't even let you bring in a can of cheez-balls.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Welp, There's your problem right there.

[boston.cbslocal.com image 415x532]


He was so close to saving the country from those tyrannical Democrats.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I bet if I accidentally stabbed someone, a true accident, like I tripped and the knife cut someone, I'd do more time in prison.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

scooterstrats: Chuggernaught is a curse on this site.


*Fist Bump*
 
TortugaKat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No excuses. He could have easily kept an eye on the trigger while keeping one on the target.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Welp, There's your problem right there.

[boston.cbslocal.com image 415x532]


He's a real life combo of two annoying guys I know in real life.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

emtwo: skinink: And BTW, the kid is a dumbs. It's not easy at all to get gun permits in Massachusetts. I know a military guy who couldn't get a gun permit just to be able to practice at a gun range.

What are you talking about? In Mass it's just an application fee and a 6 hour safety course that you can sleep through. There's nothing difficult about getting a gun permit.


https://www.wikihow.com/Get-a-Gun-Lic​e​nse-in-Massachusetts
https://www.usconcealedcarry.com/reso​u​rces/ccw_reciprocity_map/ma-gun-laws/ Apparently it's a may-carry state, so applications can be rejected.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
1) A gun is always loaded, even when it isn't.
2) Never point a gun towards another person unless you intend to shoot that person.
3) Never touch the trigger unless you are firing the gun.

I know this and I don't even like guns, let alone own one.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

litespeed74: KarmicDisaster: Welp, There's your problem right there.

[boston.cbslocal.com image 415x532]

He was so close to saving the country from those tyrannical Democrats.


Maybe he did. Let's watch.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That face defines the phrase "durrrrrrrrrr".

To be fair, he looks more stoned than dumb. Although he's dumb.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: BunkyBrewman: That is the difference between red and blue states.  In the blue state, he's arrested imediately and charged with several different offenses.

In a blue state, "well, it's just an accident".  Ain't that right Dick Cheney?

But what about red states? I was promised something about red states.


Not that many guns in red states.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [media4.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Trekkie friend of a friend managed to shoot a finger off. He is now known as 9 of 10. Another guy managed to shoot himself longways through the forearm, and due to permanent damage, his sex life was cut in half.

Kinda sad -- and our Texas legislators (and idiot governor) want to let anyone carry. At least the CHL folks will have additional privileges that the morons don't.
 
Abox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: 1) A gun is always loaded, even when it isn't.
2) Never point a gun towards another person unless you intend to shoot that person.
3) Never touch the trigger unless you are firing the gun.

I know this and I don't even like guns, let alone own one.


FTFY.  There is no isn't in the rule.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If you look like this, you have no business owning a gun.

So many instances of gun violence could be avoided by not allowing goofy-looking people anywhere near a gun.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I can almost guarantee this was a semi-auto. In my perfect world, you wouldn't be allowed to buy a semiautomatic weapon without owning a revolver or bolt-action rifle for five years without accidentally shooting somebody.
 
boozehat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
mug shot says, "whoops"
 
munko
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
was he bearing his arms?  or just showing them off? what right was he exercising?
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TortugaKat: No excuses. He could have easily kept an eye on the trigger while keeping one on the target.


I larfed, and immediately felt bad.  Then I larfed some more.

Since I can only give one funny, I had to salute you.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I hope they de-beared his arms.
 
1funguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Bootleg: Accidentally Shoots Friend While Showing New Gun

No, he negligently shot his friend while dicking around with his new gun.

Braz's license to carry was immediately suspended.

And his firearms were confiscated, right? RIGHT?

Whoa whoa, let's not get crazy. Shooting innocent people is no cause to start taking people's guns away. What's next, taking away your driver's license if you keep killing people after a couple stiff ones at the bar?


Hey! Nothing at all happened to dick cheney!

/ fair's fair
// let him go
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Alec Augustino Braz

La regla de tres nombres
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh the best Bill and Bob's is in Woburn.  any masshole farkers,if you're ever in woburn,go there! it's on main street and one of the only reasons i miss living in Woburn.
 
Trik
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Looks pretty much as I imagined.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not the sharpest blade in the drawer.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Trik: Looks pretty much as I imagined.
[Fark user image image 247x316]
Not the sharpest blade in the drawer.


Cousin of "Not Sure" and distant relative to Upgrayyyddd.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Somebody needs to clarify that the term "recreational shooting" does not mean that guns are toys, or that they should be treated as such.
 
Abox
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I can almost guarantee this was a semi-auto. In my perfect world, you wouldn't be allowed to buy a semiautomatic weapon without owning a revolver or bolt-action rifle for five years without accidentally shooting somebody.


Not sure getting used to a heavy trigger pull would help.  How about don't allow 22 year olds to have a semiauto pistol.  I can't think of any possible good that comes from that.  If you really need some kind of bro check this out thing get a tattoo. That's a good tattoo age.
 
dave0821
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jso2897: Somebody needs to clarify that the term "recreational shooting" does not mean that guns are toys, or that they should be treated as such.


Well maybe they should have put that in the good 'ol 2a
Because if it doesn't say it well then they didn't mean that
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.