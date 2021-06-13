 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Old and busted: Getting banned from TikTok for being a racist a$hole. New Hotness: Getting banned from TikTok for being a victim of racist a$$holes   (nbcnews.com) divider line
hervatski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are they taking the content down and not just the comments?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm totally sure a CCP run social media platform gives a rats butt about fixing this.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Area internet posters outraged at what they imagine ban reasons to be
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hervatski: Why are they taking the content down and not just the comments?


Sounds like they have crappy algorithms.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sounds like a shiatty automod being abused.

The same happens on Facebook, report anything often enough and the automod will zap it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hervatski: Why are they taking the content down and not just the comments?


It sounds like they have it set up to automatically take down anything antisemitic, but the system can't distinguish between antisemitism and Jewish people talking about religious or cultural matters.  Either accidentally or by design.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The world was fine without tiktok. It will be fine when it's gone.

Myspace.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jmr61: The world was fine without tiktok. It will be fine when it's gone.

Myspace.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ah, TikTok, where muzzling the anti-semites results in the exact result the anit-semites wanted: muzzling the semites. This is why live humans need to oversee the moderation process. I used to be a moderator on AOL, and I had to wade through a ton of crap to decide which crap actually needed to get nuked and which was just people venting without being racist, sexist, or stalker-like.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Ah, TikTok, where muzzling the anti-semites results in the exact result the anit-semites wanted: muzzling the semites. This is why live humans need to oversee the moderation process. I used to be a moderator on AOL, and I had to wade through a ton of crap to decide which crap actually needed to get nuked and which was just people venting without being racist, sexist, or stalker-like.


Humans are still humans.  Fark is a great example of that, the mods are all humans, but even they in the past allowed their personal biases to dictate what they deleted and how long they put people in timeout.  Not as bad as Facebook deleting Black people complaining about wypipo bad, but still had room for improvement.  They're better about it now, but it was a bit rough in the past.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey, it's a new reason for me to continue not using Tik-Tok.

I get exposed to Tik Tok videos in the wild enough to know that they are short, shot in the wrong camera orientation, and always accompanied by obnoxious music. And yes, I am old.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's time to flip all of this on evangelicals. They keep saying they'e persecuted, so at minimum we can give them a reason for it.
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hervatski: Why are they taking the content down and not just the comments?


It's like fighting in school.  Zero tolerance means both the attacker and victim are punished equally.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Sounds like a shiatty automod being abused.

The same happens on Facebook, report anything often enough and the automod will zap it.


LGBTQ+ people have been dealing with this shiat forever on the big 3.

You talk about the gay experience without talking about actual sexual stuff, violence brought upon them, or anything racy for that matter?

Immediately demonitized and not shared automatically so that people outside of your followers will see it.  Even then, it sometimes hides it from followers.

Why?

Because so many Bible thumpers and those who think guys are icky have reported them because they don't want their kids knowing being gay is OK, that the algorithms just farking kill it if it gets a small whiff of them talking about the gay experience.

You know, because people talking about their normal lives, and normal things, but from the gay viewpoint is part of the big gay agenda trying to turn kids gay by normalizing it.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like a lot of what queer people go through on these platforms, too.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd like to think the yucky events in Israel lately are the root of this but I know better.

Like all other social media platforms, Tik-Tok is overwhelmed monitoring activity and so operates in least common denominator mode.  Jews draw hate merely by existing, ergo blam blam ban.

I'm actually certain that Muslim creators are going through the same thing, actually.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Boo_Guy: Sounds like a shiatty automod being abused.

The same happens on Facebook, report anything often enough and the automod will zap it.

LGBTQ+ people have been dealing with this shiat forever on the big 3.

You talk about the gay experience without talking about actual sexual stuff, violence brought upon them, or anything racy for that matter?

Immediately demonitized and not shared automatically so that people outside of your followers will see it.  Even then, it sometimes hides it from followers.

Why?

Because so many Bible thumpers and those who think guys are icky have reported them because they don't want their kids knowing being gay is OK, that the algorithms just farking kill it if it gets a small whiff of them talking about the gay experience.

You know, because people talking about their normal lives, and normal things, but from the gay viewpoint is part of the big gay agenda trying to turn kids gay by normalizing it.


Yep, like this guy said.

Number of times I've been put in Facebook jail for posting queer/anti-queerphobic stuff:  5.

Number of times Facebook has taken down queerphobic posts that I've reported:  0. Not a single goddamned one.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
and fark is sooo supportive of the jews
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: and fark is sooo supportive of the jews


Maybe I have the offenders all hidden by now, but I can't even remember the last time I saw a straight-up antisemitic comment on Fark. It's probably been years.

I see lots of disingenuous assholes falsely claiming that the things people are saying are antisemitic, though.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: and fark is sooo supportive of the jews


I know I can't stop the shiat you're trying to stir here, so I'm just getting ready...
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

austerity101: Number of times I've been put in Facebook jail for posting queer/anti-queerphobic stuff:  5.

Number of times Facebook has taken down queerphobic posts that I've reported:  0. Not a single goddamned one.


Have you tried reporting the posts to the posters' respective employers, their respective local news stations, and/your your own local news? Because unless they work for Chik Fil A, I don't think their corporate overlords would appreciate the bad PR those employees are causing.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

King Something: austerity101: Number of times I've been put in Facebook jail for posting queer/anti-queerphobic stuff:  5.

Number of times Facebook has taken down queerphobic posts that I've reported:  0. Not a single goddamned one.

Have you tried reporting the posts to the posters' respective employers, their respective local news stations, and/your your own local news? Because unless they work for Chik Fil A, I don't think their corporate overlords would appreciate the bad PR those employees are causing.


I did, once, with a guy who actually made threats against me. The employer he listed on FB said they'd never heard of him.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jtown: hervatski: Why are they taking the content down and not just the comments?

It's like fighting in school.  Zero tolerance means both the attacker and victim are punished equally.

[Fark user image image 225x225]


Yep. I once got detention for the crime of being punched in the face. Apparently getting hit is 'participating' in a fight.

3 days detention. "But he hit me!" You could have walked away. "While I was getting punched in the face?" You want to make it 5 days?
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Because so many Bible thumpers and those who think guys are icky have reported them because they don't want their kids knowing being gay is OK, that the algorithms just farking kill it if it gets a small whiff of them talking about the gay experience.


'Algorithms' don't do this. The billionaires who own the platforms do, either because they are reactionaries themselves or because advertisers expect it out of fear of the bible thumper backlash from having their products appear near GLBTQ content.

Ghettoization of non-mainstream content of all stripes is not accidental.
 
soupafi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: jtown: hervatski: Why are they taking the content down and not just the comments?

It's like fighting in school.  Zero tolerance means both the attacker and victim are punished equally.

[Fark user image image 225x225]

Yep. I once got detention for the crime of being punched in the face. Apparently getting hit is 'participating' in a fight.

3 days detention. "But he hit me!" You could have walked away. "While I was getting punched in the face?" You want to make it 5 days?


I was told growing up in school that you're gonna get suspended anyways even if you don't start a fight. So might as well get some punches in.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Nazis are making a comeback in this country and we need to stop them."

FLAGGED, REMOVED, BANNED

"...."

TikTok is a cancer. But then again, isn't there some kind of Nazi fascination thing in parts of Asia?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jewish isn't a race, subby.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The AI has probably noticed the word "jew" is being used as an ethnic slur, so when people use the word in their videos, the AI takes them down. It's probably doing simple word matching and so deletes any video that uses the word, because it's not smart enough to use any kind of context.
 
