(KING 5 News)   Two injured in road rage shooting near Shilshole. Man, if only there was a word for what kinda place that must be   (king5.com) divider line
Arkanaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't know what a shilshole is, but I do not want to be shot there.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Change the filter
shiat
Shil
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Golden Gardens shooting season came early this year.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: I don't know what a shilshole is, but I do not want to be shot there.


Small request. I'd rather not be shot anywhere.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Arkanaut: I don't know what a shilshole is, but I do not want to be shot there.

Small request. I'd rather not be shot anywhere.


I'd rather be shot than sliced open. Having a sliced-open belly and a line of stitches across it from one side ot the other is...not fun. Nor are deep stab wounds :/
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Arkanaut: I don't know what a shilshole is, but I do not want to be shot there.

Small request. I'd rather not be shot anywhere.


Same here. I am rather allergic to the injection of high-speed lead projectiles, and various parts of my body also don't agree with high-speed lead projectiles impacting them.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just got back from Seattle Friday night. They got some angry Trumpers over there.
 
