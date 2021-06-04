 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Americans are buying lipstick and condoms. Don't kink shame   (cnn.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, Bar association, owner of the Nashville rooftop bar Zeppelin, Scott Baird, pandemic restrictions, Marva Babel, small business, bar side of things, last year  
•       •       •

250 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2021 at 5:14 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soooooo, a safe sex rainbow party?
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Concerned
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey now, people have adopted a lot of cats over the last year.

Not sure what the condoms are for, though.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Hey now, people have adopted a lot of cats over the last year.

Not sure what the condoms are for, though.


I think you nailed it
 
sleep lack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff.

/oblig.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So everyone is going to get laid, except you.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I haven't bought any lipstick and I've still got condoms from a couple years ago.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I haven't bought any lipstick and I've still got condoms from a couple years ago.


Yeah, you might want to check the dates on those.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why are people putting lipstick on condoms?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: king of vegas: I haven't bought any lipstick and I've still got condoms from a couple years ago.

Yeah, you might want to check the dates on those.


Doesn't matter what the dates are if you never use them.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Why are people putting lipstick on condoms?


Hey, if you have a better idea about how to mark my territory, I'm all ears.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I haven't bought any lipstick and I've still got condoms from a couple years ago.


I once sat for an exam that nobody wants to take twice.  A certain accommodation from a previous administration of the exam was not provided and one of the test takers raised a big stink ending with "and I know because I've taken this exam before!"

I just laughed and laughed, my solo guffaws echoing through the lecture hall.

So very hungover that morning years ago.

I passed.
 
overthinker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I heard that if you really wanna find out about lipstick and condoms and see them get used, offer to buy her bras instead of dinner. How many women would just go nuts for a guy who buys her 2 or 3 new bras every month that are fitted and comfy, too?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.