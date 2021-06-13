 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   The worst thing about security cameras in McDonald's is they're watching you eat AND steal from kids with cancer   (fox13news.com) divider line
boozehat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"It is just hard for me to fathom that someone would do this," said Portillo.

"In a normal year, the boxes at 200 Tampa Bay McDonalds take in $150,000 to put up families of sick children while they're being treated."

Hard to fathom?  You leave $150k lying around and can't understand that some people might take it?

fat boy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
meanmutton
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

boozehat: "It is just hard for me to fathom that someone would do this," said Portillo.

"In a normal year, the boxes at 200 Tampa Bay McDonalds take in $150,000 to put up families of sick children while they're being treated."

Hard to fathom?  You leave $150k lying around and can't understand that some people might take it?

Okay, Jan.


You think they put all the donations for an entire year from 200 different locations in the same box and leave it out on a single store's counter?

Calico_Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
dickfreckle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
 If true, that's awful. A great landlord of mine had a newborn and was travelling, gave me keys to his place to take care of minor tasks while he was gone, and in midair the infant became seriously ill, somewhere near Chicago. After the ER and observation, they went to the Ronald Mcdonald House, where she was cared for expertly. Even though he had his own law practice and was doing well, he never got a bill..

Say what you will about their food, but Ronald McDonald house is a fine charity. My landlords were gone for months so the husband called and told me to eat everything in the fridge, which I did. In the end, their daughter emerged healthy, in large part due to Ronald McDonald.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The suspect, seen in the video wearing a striped shirt, was heard muttering "robble robble" on his way out the door.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Real criminal mastermind there.

We're in a freaking pandemic and you can't wear a mask to conceal your face?

If criminals were smart, they wouldn't be criminals. If they were really smart, they wouldn't get caught.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: somewhere near Chicago


Des Plaines, Illinois.

I will say, the food is swill.
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"He is a thief and he needs to go to jail," said Kelly McLaren

Get with the times, Kelly.
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"they're watching you eat AND steal from kids with cancer"

Wait, he was eating the cancer kids too?!
 
prince of peas [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: If true, that's awful. A great landlord of mine had a newborn and was travelling, gave me keys to his place to take care of minor tasks while he was gone, and in midair the infant became seriously ill, somewhere near Chicago. After the ER and observation, they went to the Ronald Mcdonald House, where she was cared for expertly. Even though he had his own law practice and was doing well, he never got a bill..

Say what you will about their food, but Ronald McDonald house is a fine charity. My landlords were gone for months so the husband called and told me to eat everything in the fridge, which I did. In the end, their daughter emerged healthy, in large part due to Ronald McDonald.



Ronald McDonald House Charities does not take care of sick children. What they do is they give the families of children who need hospitalization a place to stay near the hospital while the child is being treated. They provide free rooms for the family and other helpful services such as (depends on the house) transportation to/from the hospital, a communal kitchen where volunteers prepare meals so that the families can return from the hospital and get a nice family meal, playrooms for the siblings of the ill child, and support, especially by being in a place with other families that are going through the same experience.

There is never a charge for the service; it is 100% free no matter your financial status. Of course, many people with the ability to do so make donations afterward, but it is by no means required or suggested.

The houses are supported through public donations and, usually, the local franchise owners. Included in that is the money collected at the stores. Many McD's are now doing what they call "round up," which is where, when you pay for your meal, especially if you use a credit card, they ask if they can round the amount to the nearest dollar, and the extra is given to the local Ronald McDonald house and/or the national headquarters. McDonald's itself usually contributes less than 10% to the houses; it is a self-funded charity (which is not to say that 10% is not a lot of money, these are expensive to maintain for free, and McDonald's contribution is very important to them, but they need a lot more than McD's gives them). Although most people believe that Ronald McDonald House is part of McDonald's, it is not at all. It is a totally separate organization. McDonald's does not receive a penny from what you contribute, but they are great supporters in many ways, both monetarily and organizationally.

Some families will stay there for as long as 6 months; think of what a hotel and food would cost if you were in a position where you needed to be far from home for a long period of time so that you could be close to your child. The alternative would be to not be at your child's side when they needed you.

It's a great organization, but it does not offer medical services; it offers family services. Despite it having the Ronald McDonald name attached to it, it is not McDonald's, and it does need your financial support to continue.

And, btw, when you visit next, ask about the round-up. Once all the stores have it instituted, creeps like this will not have a box with cash to tempt them.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What kind of monsters steal from kids with cancer?

Oh, right.

Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

boozehat: "It is just hard for me to fathom that someone would do this," said Portillo.

"In a normal year, the boxes at 200 Tampa Bay McDonalds take in $150,000 to put up families of sick children while they're being treated."

Hard to fathom?  You leave $150k lying around and can't understand that some people might take it?

:|

Okay, Jan.


$150k separated into a 200 or so boxes lying around random McDonald's - over a the course of entire year, That kind of thing gets emptied out fairly regularly as they're not entirely stupid, so let's say a month worth of donations in one box is like 60 some bucks.  Yeah, obviously they'd better hire attack dogs and cybercop legions and build a vault for this thing!  How could they be so negligent??

/no, most people wouldn't figure you needed to guard that with your life and laser arrays
//small time junkie level bullshiat - pure petty theft
///$150k sounds like a lot, until you start doing the math
////our thieving genius has probably netted themselves around $400 so far
 
