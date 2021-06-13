 Skip to content
(WTAE)   There was blood everywhere   (wtae.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's pretty amazing how much blood the human body holds.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is what happens when you fail to properly distinguish your business from a nearby farmer's market?
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to make deliveries in that area. Directly across the street from the crash site is the intersection at the end of the West End Bridge. People often speed thru there trying to beat the lights. To hit the building like that, the driver basically never tried to make the forced right onto Western Ave.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood. Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood. Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood. Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood. Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood. Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood. Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood. Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood. Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood. Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the driver's an old person. Maybe this driver got confused or suffered some kind of heart attack. Maybe the driver's an old Asian woman, probably of Chinese descent.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy hemoclysm!
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: This is what happens when you fail to properly distinguish your business from a nearby farmer's market?


Are we sure it wasn't just a farmer's market in Transylvania?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The vehicle ran into the building and caught on fire."

Maybe the vehicle wouldn't have caught on fire if it had walked in slowly.
 
petuniapup
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: I used to make deliveries in that area. Directly across the street from the crash site is the intersection at the end of the West End Bridge. People often speed thru there trying to beat the lights. To hit the building like that, the driver basically never tried to make the forced right onto Western Ave.

[Fark user image 442x608]


Oof.
TFA said one of the casualties was an occupant of the vehicle.  Maybe a medical event prior to the crash?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: fragMasterFlash: This is what happens when you fail to properly distinguish your business from a nearby farmer's market?

Are we sure it wasn't just a farmer's market in Transylvania?


Where the farmers are the produce.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: This is what happens when you fail to properly distinguish your business from a nearby farmer's market?


For vampires, this farking place is the farmer's market.

Stop feeding the vampires, sheeple!
 
philodough [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great, Dracula's going the way of Republicans.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My day has come! A sad day....

But my day has come!
 
mchaboud
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mchaboud: fragMasterFlash: This is what happens when you fail to properly distinguish your business from a nearby farmer's market?

For vampires, this farking place is the farmer's market.

Stop feeding the vampires, sheeple!


Oh... Next time read the rest of the thread before making a stupid joke...

Friggin Ninja'd on a vampire joke... Wait... Vampire ninjas!
 
mchaboud
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: My day has come! A sad day....

But my day has come!


Hang on...  There is a non-zero possibility that they were driving a Chrysler LeBaron...
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Picture a cowboy, all dressed in red...
 
Robinfro
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

petuniapup: Driver: I used to make deliveries in that area. Directly across the street from the crash site is the intersection at the end of the West End Bridge. People often speed thru there trying to beat the lights. To hit the building like that, the driver basically never tried to make the forced right onto Western Ave.

[Fark user image 442x608]

Oof.
TFA said one of the casualties was an occupant of the vehicle.  Maybe a medical event prior to the crash?


If you're not used to it and are a first or second-time donor, smoking a cigarette the split-second you're done donating WILL make you pass out about 30 seconds after the first drag. If the person was already in drive when it happened...
 
Robinfro
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mchaboud: fragMasterFlash: This is what happens when you fail to properly distinguish your business from a nearby farmer's market?

For vampires, this farking place is the farmer's market.

Stop feeding the vampires, sheeple!


More like a water fountain than a farmer's market. Plasmapheresis returns your red blood cells via centrifuge & pump. All that's left is a murky brownish/yellow fluid.

/former donor
//dated a Biomat phlebotomist from the place I donated at
///aunt runs the west coast division of Grifol's Biomat.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Robinfro: mchaboud: fragMasterFlash: This is what happens when you fail to properly distinguish your business from a nearby farmer's market?

For vampires, this farking place is the farmer's market.

Stop feeding the vampires, sheeple!

More like a water fountain than a farmer's market. Plasmapheresis returns your red blood cells via centrifuge & pump. All that's left is a murky brownish/yellow fluid.

/former donor
//dated a Biomat phlebotomist from the place I donated at
///aunt runs the west coast division of Grifol's Biomat.


Vampire like typing detected.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: Robinfro: mchaboud: fragMasterFlash: This is what happens when you fail to properly distinguish your business from a nearby farmer's market?

For vampires, this farking place is the farmer's market.

Stop feeding the vampires, sheeple!

More like a water fountain than a farmer's market. Plasmapheresis returns your red blood cells via centrifuge & pump. All that's left is a murky brownish/yellow fluid.

/former donor
//dated a Biomat phlebotomist from the place I donated at
///aunt runs the west coast division of Grifol's Biomat.

Vampire like typing detected.


Oh I see how it is - buncha damn vivists around here.
 
Jackal_N
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You can have ugly ones, you can have pretty ones, you can even have concrete seating. But the way we drive, we need them on every sidewalk.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
