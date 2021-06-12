 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Police are looking for two people accused of stealing a DVD player, hope to arrest them at some time in the past   (wcax.com) divider line
17
    More: Stupid, Vergennes Police Department, Crime, Kinney's Drugs, Vergennes Police, information, VERGENNES, Criminal law, Police  
•       •       •

336 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2021 at 4:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they leave the rewinder?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look in areas with no wi-fi or cell service... maybe ask around if anyone knows anybody who doesn't have internet access (maybe still on dial-up)...
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The last time I bought a DVD player, it was a $20 Walmart special, and it has to be a decade ago. How much could one of these actually cost nowadays, five bucks?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If someone is resorting to stealing a DVD player, is it really worth all the hassle to track them down and bring justice...or is their life and their life choices that led them to this moment enough of a punishment on its own?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Look in areas with no wi-fi or cell service... maybe ask around if anyone knows anybody who doesn't have internet access (maybe still on dial-up)...


So. The entire state of Vermont
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they out of Beta players to steal?

/need to order a Beta machine
//mine's jammed
///what's in it atm: double feature of "Invasion U.S.A." & "Delta Force"
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steal a DVD player and the police will hunt you down. Steal $200 million from taxpayers/investors/kids with cancer, and get zero repercussions.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: Were they out of Beta players to steal?

/need to order a Beta machine
//mine's jammed
///what's in it atm: double feature of "Invasion U.S.A." & "Delta Force"


Nah. A working Betamax player would be worth more than a DVD player...
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Look in areas with no wi-fi or cell service... maybe ask around if anyone knows anybody who doesn't have internet access (maybe still on dial-up)...


I like having DVDs. They work in internet outages, they don't require subscriptions, and there's no worries about shiat being pulled due to legal wonkery.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


The suspects were a japanese man in a wrinkled suit and an older guy with a metal arm
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Steal a DVD player and the police will hunt you down.


Only if you steal it from a business, if this was taken from someone's home they'd have zero farks to give.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Still insanely easy to rip a DVD into your digital collection, or so I've heard. Plus you still have the DVD, so why not steal a player for the bedroom or kid's playroom?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No streaming service, no sat, no cable. Running antenna TV and a DVD player.

/my lawn, get off it.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Still insanely easy to rip a DVD into your digital collection, or so I've heard. Plus you still have the DVD, so why not steal a player for the bedroom or kid's playroom?


Oh! Oh! Oh! I remember digital collections. That was before we had an internet, right? You used to have to store your DVDs on your own hard drive. Man, those were the days! I spent so many hours ripping my CDs down, too, and there was this digitizer for VHS tapes! So you no longer had to rewind your potato-quality movies!

/sounds like a K-Tel record
//long-playing, man, and 12" is not as much fun as they advertise
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: The last time I bought a DVD player, it was a $20 Walmart special, and it has to be a decade ago. How much could one of these actually cost nowadays, five bucks?


One of my good friends is 64, and he can't handle technology. He thinks my phone is some sort of magical device when I use it to stream a movie from the Play store. He actually bought smart tv, probably on accident.

One day I took him to Walmart and he spotted a DVD player and said, "Everyone talks about these things, and it's cheap!" I thought about explaining to him that streaming is easy but this guy doesn't even know how to power on a computer or other device. Uses a flip phone. So he ended up buying the player and a bunch of sh*tty movies from the discount bin.

I swing by his house with groceries (he's frail) and hang out for a few beers, and I have to watch those movies. It's cool tho, he's my bro. Have known him for 20 years and I'm not about to try to change his ways.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Steal a DVD player and the police will hunt you down. Steal $200 million from taxpayers/investors/kids with cancer, and get zero repercussions.


Am I wrong in thinking there's a point you're trying to make?
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: king of vegas: Steal a DVD player and the police will hunt you down.

Only if you steal it from a business, if this was taken from someone's home they'd have zero farks to give.


I will post a large reward for the arrest and prosecution of anybody who takes my DVD, Laser Disc, or dual cassette players.

If you take my turntable, I will hunt you myself.

/bigtalk
/nobutiwillscratchyoureyesout
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.