Is that your car being swallowed by hell? Yes, yes it is
32
posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2021 at 1:02 PM



puffy999 [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Oh, well!
 
labman [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Are they sure no one was in it?  Looked like the lights were on.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
How deep does that hole go?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
1 hour ago  
A covered well that loses its cover is not a "sinkhole." But it should have been filled if they wanted to cover it permanently.
 
starsrift
1 hour ago  
Looks like someone didn't do the needful.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
That didn't end well.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
1 hour ago  
Potholes suck.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

starsrift: Looks like someone didn't do the needful.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/ I too have run teams out of India
 
MBooda
1 hour ago  
Norman?
Psycho (7/12) Movie CLIP - Sinking Marion's Car (1960) HD
Youtube iPt2PNpjOq4
 
RolfBlitzer
1 hour ago  
Mum-bye.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: A covered well that loses its cover is not a "sinkhole." But it should have been filled if they wanted to cover it permanently.


Well, that would cost money and time. Both cutting into profits.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
This isn't where I parked my car!
 
suze
1 hour ago  
How do you explain THAT to your spouse? Lol.
 
garlicmonkey
1 hour ago  
Post is missing the OM NOM NOM photo.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Car needed a bath anyway.
 
Snarfangel
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This well, nearly 100 years old, was sealed using reinforced concrete


Fark user imageView Full Size


Apparently it was reinforced with something other than rebar,
 
Lumber Jack Off
1 hour ago  
dude, where's my car?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Help me find my keys, and we can drive out of Subby's Mom...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

labman: Are they sure no one was in it?  Looked like the lights were on.


"No one" disappears in India all the time, unfortunately.
 
casual disregard
56 minutes ago  
This might seem strange but perhaps don't drive into sinkholes?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
55 minutes ago  
India's designated shiatting streets have finally found a way to flush.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
51 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: [Fark user image image 850x850]
This well, nearly 100 years old, was sealed using reinforced concrete


[Fark user image image 612x408]

Apparently it was reinforced with something other than rebar,


Looks like it was "reinforced" with a combination of tree roots and prayer.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
51 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: [Fark user image 850x850]
This well, nearly 100 years old, was sealed using reinforced concrete


[Fark user image 612x408]

Apparently it was reinforced with something other than rebar,


Those look like reinforcement roots.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
50 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Snarfangel: [Fark user image image 850x850]
This well, nearly 100 years old, was sealed using reinforced concrete


[Fark user image image 612x408]

Apparently it was reinforced with something other than rebar,

Looks like it was "reinforced" with a combination of tree roots and prayer.


Dammit!
 
manitobamadman
49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
My blow better still be in the glove box !
 
jtown
39 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Excelsior
37 minutes ago  

labman: Are they sure no one was in it?  Looked like the lights were on.


Getting submerged in water may have completed an electrical circuit as well.
 
janzee
28 minutes ago  
The next vid will be a crane sinking in the well that was pulling the car out with frantic people running around.
 
DuneClimber
24 minutes ago  
Devil in My Car - The B-52's
Youtube R3bG0rxhdKc
 
chitownmike
17 minutes ago  

janzee: The next vid will be a crane sinking in the well that was pulling the car out with frantic people running around.


The well was pulling the car out?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
12 minutes ago  
Is this the sink hole thread.  This one was in Ottawa a few years ago.  Major traffic thoroughfare.

smartcdn.prod.postmedia.digitalView Full Size


/Ottawans shocked a road adjacent to "Sandy Hill" would have underground erosion issues.
 
genner
9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
