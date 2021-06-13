 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Connecticut Post)   ♫ Shave and a haircut, two bits. 8 ball and some xannys, two thousand bits ♫   (ctpost.com) divider line
17
    More: Fail, Cocaine, Drug addiction, Firearm, Anthony Sanchez, possession of a controlled substance, 42-year-old, crack cocaine, FBI Safe Streets Task Force  
•       •       •

435 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2021 at 12:14 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
memezila.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Y'all got a few drugs in here, eh?

A few that's....well that's a lot.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I still want one of those jackets.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Two thousand bits is $500, subby.

/Two Bits
 
casual disregard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.chzbgr.com image 587x720]


If a barber did that to my head I would probably join the Russian mafia.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Two thousand bits is $500, subby.

/Two Bits


A bit is worth 1 cent on twitch. 200 bucks for drugs is a pretty good deal.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Two thousand bits is $500, subby.
/Two Bits


Read your own link?  One bit is 12.5¢.  Makes 2000 bits $250.
/was told there would be no math.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Be-highs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The White Stripes Ball and biscuit
Youtube urEeUMqRhA4
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The fark is that pink bar
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: [Fark user image image 425x417]


Flavor Town, pop. 1
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Enriched rice! I'll say it is!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
crap !
there is math.
they used a piece for a dollar ahhhh many years ago.
so a bit/bite was 1/8 of a dollar and two bits was 1/4.
$500,000 in quarters is..... a lot of quarters. like (pinky to mouth) 2 million
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Police had a must knock warrant, but the perp was pretty easy to catch

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.