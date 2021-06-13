 Skip to content
 
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Florida man likes to eat most things he finds in his yard   (fox13news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I feel that edible landscaping used to be called a farm?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I feel that edible landscaping used to be called a farm?


We also used to call it "vegetables and fruits" instead of landscaping.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have deer in my yard. If only I could legally shoot them.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I feel that edible landscaping used to be called a farm?


Or a garden.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I have deer in my yard. If only I could legally shoot them.


A friend of mine once took down a deer on his dad's ranch.....said deer grew up fat and happy eating apples.

Not only was it the best venison I had ever tasted, but that friend of mine used it for venison Wellington....absolutely fantastic.
 
