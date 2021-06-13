 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Texas man goes to Florida, finds out   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
44
    More: Florida, Hate crime, Assault, Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, 54-year-old tourist Wade Anton, Police, Sheriff, United States, Texas man  
•       •       •

1407 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2021 at 10:45 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope his dog bites him and runs away.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's running to attack someone and pulls out a gun for self defense?   This guy needs to be a felon and not own guns.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: So he's running to attack someone and pulls out a gun for self defense?


From his perspective, they were coming right at him.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, TEXANS!
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

grokca: labman: So he's running to attack someone and pulls out a gun for self defense?

From his perspective, they were coming right at him.


STANDING MAH GROUND.
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
$10k bond?  Fark that noise.  He's a flight risk.  He'll run back to Texass.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

labman: So he's running to attack someone and pulls out a gun for self defense?   This guy needs to be a felon and not own guns.


Nah, let him keep his guns but forfeit his index fingers. His kind are always blathering on about wanting to "go back to the old times" after all.
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is he a cop? He looks like a Cop.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jtown: $10k bond?  Fark that noise.  He's a flight risk.  He'll run back to Texass.


Texas isn't Ecuador. They can bring him back.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I would have to write that he is the visual stereotype of a trump supporter.  I could pick that f*cker out from 100 yards.  It like his magat hat has sunk into his pea brain and is swirling around his eyes.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not my choice, but I guess everybody has a different idea of a fun vacation
 
millsapian87
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

labman: So he's running to attack someone and pulls out a gun for self defense?   This guy needs to be a felon and not own guns.


Copy editors must not be a thing anymore. Terrible writing is everywhere these days
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This person is human trash. You own a dog. You don't get to decide nobody else can let your good boy in a public place once you've let it off lead.

Children were having a moment of joy with your pet and you ruined it. WTF is wrong with you? Realize the hate is destroying your soul, you stupid, foolish man and get it together!!!

A hearty fark you from every responsible dog owner in the world.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't really get hate crime charges. If you attack someone does it matter if you did it because it was a gang initiation, you wanted to rob them, they just annoyed the shiat out of you, you are just an asshole who enjoys beating people up, or you don't like their race?
Why is punching someone because of their race so much worse than punching someone because you hate the colors they wear, or the team jersey? Both are despicable and should be punished.  But why is one punished harder?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MythDragon: jtown: $10k bond?  Fark that noise.  He's a flight risk.  He'll run back to Texass.

Texas isn't Ecuador. They can bring him back.


This is Texas and Florida. They will probably give him a medal in both states and conveniently lose his paperwork and Abbot and DeSantis will give him dual pardon.
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I don't really get hate crime charges. If you attack someone does it matter if you did it because it was a gang initiation, you wanted to rob them, they just annoyed the shiat out of you, you are just an asshole who enjoys beating people up, or you don't like their race?
Why is punching someone because of their race so much worse than punching someone because you hate the colors they wear, or the team jersey? Both are despicable and should be punished.  But why is one punished harder?


I hate cream soda.

There, I've said it.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I don't really get hate crime charges. If you attack someone does it matter if you did it because it was a gang initiation, you wanted to rob them, they just annoyed the shiat out of you, you are just an asshole who enjoys beating people up, or you don't like their race?
Why is punching someone because of their race so much worse than punching someone because you hate the colors they wear, or the team jersey? Both are despicable and should be punished.  But why is one punished harder?


Attacking someone because of their affiliation with a group terrorizes the whole group. The attacker isn't attacking an individual, they are attacking an entire group.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I don't really get hate crime charges. If you attack someone does it matter if you did it because it was a gang initiation, you wanted to rob them, they just annoyed the shiat out of you, you are just an asshole who enjoys beating people up, or you don't like their race?
Why is punching someone because of their race so much worse than punching someone because you hate the colors they wear, or the team jersey? Both are despicable and should be punished.  But why is one punished harder?


Yeah, how hard is it to just change your DNA to appease the master race? Gotta be a snap. Then why don't they do it? Recalcitrant non-whites.

/You're not very bright, are you?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Ladies and gentlemen, TEXANS!


His parents probably came from florida.
 
chawco
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
On the one hand, when petting someone's dog its best to ask first, and if the doggy is alone.and you pet them and the owner asks you to stop, you probably should.

On the other hand, people who are like "don't touch my dog" are almost universally assholes and its not shocking her turned out to be a violent racist douchbag and I hope he lands in prison for a while and his doggy finds an owner that let's puppy get all possible love from all the children's who just want to pet the hood boi/gurl.
 
Semi-Semetic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think the father of the kids in question is the one who had a firearm.  Texas man would be charged with firearm related felonies if he were the one to use or brandish it.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

grokca: labman: So he's running to attack someone and pulls out a gun for self defense?

From his perspective, they were coming right at him.


That's how gravity works around someone so dense.
 
minorshan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WrongTrousers: grokca: labman: So he's running to attack someone and pulls out a gun for self defense?

From his perspective, they were coming right at him.

STANDING MAH GROUND.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This shiat is seriously pissing me off. I touched on this before, but I'd like to expand. My mom likes going to her thrift shops in the Hamptons and NYC. It's one of her few joys in life. When news like this comes out, she fears for her life and doesn't want to travel anywhere. This guy needs to be kicked in the ribs by old Asian women.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's not called The Redneck Riviera for nothing.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The woman's husband also told deputies that as Anton was running towards him, he "pulled out a handgun to protect himself."

Wade is lucky the guy didn't kill him. It's Florida. Clear Stand Your Ground precedent, even for a guy of Asian decent.
 
padraig
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

labman: So he's running to attack someone and pulls out a gun for self defense?   This guy needs to be a felon and not own guns.


He wanted to stand your ground a couple of ch*nks.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I don't really get hate crime charges. If you attack someone does it matter if you did it because it was a gang initiation, you wanted to rob them, they just annoyed the shiat out of you, you are just an asshole who enjoys beating people up, or you don't like their race?
Why is punching someone because of their race so much worse than punching someone because you hate the colors they wear, or the team jersey? Both are despicable and should be punished.  But why is one punished harder?


Because of jackasses such as the fine Texas gentleman in the story. It's meant to serve as deterrent to his type of behavior (and if not successful as that then punishment).
Note how he committed his criminal act solely BECAUSE the family was Asian.
So no, it most definitely NOT a run-of-the-mill assault, it was a racially motivated one.

But you already knew all that. I know you're just asking questions because of your economic anxiety *wink*
 
ScanIAm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I don't really get hate crime charges. If you attack someone does it matter if you did it because it was a gang initiation, you wanted to rob them, they just annoyed the shiat out of you, you are just an asshole who enjoys beating people up, or you don't like their race?
Why is punching someone because of their race so much worse than punching someone because you hate the colors they wear, or the team jersey? Both are despicable and should be punished.  But why is one punished harder?


Becaus it sends the message that this is not an acceptable opinion to hold and it defeats juror and judge sympathy that might result in "racists gonna racist" results.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I don't really get hate crime charges. If you attack someone does it matter if you did it because it was a gang initiation, you wanted to rob them, they just annoyed the shiat out of you, you are just an asshole who enjoys beating people up, or you don't like their race?
Why is punching someone because of their race so much worse than punching someone because you hate the colors they wear, or the team jersey? Both are despicable and should be punished.  But why is one punished harder?


It's not necessarily being punished harder. There are federal hate crime laws because some local jurisdictions are still bigoted and don't give a shiat about minorities and issue a slap on the wrist when someone decides to feel their balls and beat someone up.

Minorities can be charged with hate crimes too.

By the by, I do recommend going to thrift shops in the Hamptons. I've found $6,000 Pal Zileri and Tom Ford suits for $100 because people toss them when they're one season old.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Asian people are welcome in the whole dang United States.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But ... but ... but ... FREEZE PEACH! Mah Freedumz! The conservaturds will get upset over charging him with a hate crime. Good. They get upset over everything anyway.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The article is poorly written but it reads like Asian dude pulled the weapon. Which if true would be assume.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: The article is poorly written but it reads like Asian dude pulled the weapon. Which if true would be assume.


wut?
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was he afraid that his dog would turn Asian if the kids petted?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The woman's husband also told deputies that as Anton was running towards him, he "pulled out a handgun to protect himself."

Didn't really sound like a Florida story until this part.

And for you morons who can't read, the victim pulled the handgun, not the guy charged with the hate crime.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I don't really get hate crime charges. If you attack someone does it matter if you did it because it was a gang initiation, you wanted to rob them, they just annoyed the shiat out of you, you are just an asshole who enjoys beating people up, or you don't like their race?
Why is punching someone because of their race so much worse than punching someone because you hate the colors they wear, or the team jersey? Both are despicable and should be punished.  But why is one punished harder?


If you have to ask, you may be one of the people we have those laws for.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: bigdog1960: The article is poorly written but it reads like Asian dude pulled the weapon. Which if true would be assume.

wut?


Probably meant "awesome."
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I don't really get hate crime charges. If you attack someone does it matter if you did it because it was a gang initiation, you wanted to rob them, they just annoyed the shiat out of you, you are just an asshole who enjoys beating people up, or you don't like their race?
Why is punching someone because of their race so much worse than punching someone because you hate the colors they wear, or the team jersey? Both are despicable and should be punished.  But why is one punished harder?


Because it is ideologically driven, not a "passion crime" there is a higher likelihood of reoffense.
 
skyotter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I don't really get hate crime charges. If you attack someone does it matter if you did it because it was a gang initiation, you wanted to rob them, they just annoyed the shiat out of you, you are just an asshole who enjoys beating people up, or you don't like their race?
Why is punching someone because of their race so much worse than punching someone because you hate the colors they wear, or the team jersey? Both are despicable and should be punished.  But why is one punished harder?


Because he made it racist.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: The article is poorly written but it reads like Asian dude pulled the weapon. Which if true would be assume.


FTA:
The woman's husband told the sheriff's office that Anton was approximately 25 feet away from his family when the verbal argument began, but then Anton "ran around the park railings and began punching [the husband] repeatedly."
The woman's husband also told deputies that as Anton was running towards him, he "pulled out a handgun to protect himself."

Yeah that's not written well.  If the husband was armed, why didn't the guy back off.  Also telling the family to go back where they came from, dude you're from a state that got it's start because people from the U.S. went to settle in a another country, what was then part of Mexico, and when the Mexicans tried to limit their immigration, they started a insurrection to take over the land and declare themselves a part of the U.S. When that didn't work as the U.S. didn't want them, they declared themselves a new country.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
in a minor threadjack, may i note how efficiently we have driven 'fark around and find out' into the ground?  it's next incarnation, somewhere in the world about two minutes from now, will be as an invitation to a gender reveal party.
        
bing.comView Full Size

HEY YA'LL!  BRAD AND LINDA farkED AROUND- NOW WE'RE GONNA FIND OUT!
                                          SAVE THE DATE!
 
WTP 2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTA
leave his dogs along

odd way to phrase it,
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.