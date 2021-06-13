 Skip to content
(Some Bird Brain)   Polly want the means of production
12
728 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2021 at 10:30 AM



Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It ends with the bird asking if that's an ice pick, then just aaaaaaaarrrgghhhhh!!!
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, we're all full up on communist parrots.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Soon to be an ex-parrot as the Secret Bird Security Forces will find the traitor, put him in a cage where there is a cat separated by a gate and threaten the bird until he confesses.
Then he will be a parrot that never existed.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That site gets high Marx.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Birds.
Aren't.
Real.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Monty Python Communist Quiz sketch
Youtube vZ9myHhpS9s
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, yes, the German Red. Beautiful plumage.
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wait till he finds out all his crackers belong to the state.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pollytariat?
 
chawco
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I like that they are unbiased and also have a link to a capitalist pug dog equivalent if you wabt a lasiez-faire parrot
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chawco: I like that they are unbiased and also have a link to a capitalist pug dog equivalent if you wabt a lasiez-faire parrot


Capitalist parrot just repeats the same line about J C Penny.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: chawco: I like that they are unbiased and also have a link to a capitalist pug dog equivalent if you wabt a lasiez-faire parrot

Capitalist parrot just repeats the same line about J C Penny.


Well, if there's one thing I learned, their everyday low prices can't be beat.
 
