(MSN)   One would think people who work in the medical profession would be a little bit smarter about vaccines. One would obviously be wrong, sadly   (msn.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For every good doctor you have an unfortunate knuckle head who believes in pseudo science and has the critical thinking of room temperature mayonnaise.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
History is not going to be kind to, indeed, can not be harsh enough on the anti-vaxxers.
Humans can be their own worst enemies.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The old joke still rings true: What do you call the person who graduated last in their medical school class? Doctor
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawyer: I'll appeal! I'm gonna need more money...a lot more money.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, they went to Nuremberg as part of the complaint?  Then again there is a subset who goes straight to nazis.

I thought it was already settled that employers could require the vaccine.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FDA should reconsider its naming conventions.

"Experimental" does not mean what these people think it means.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The older I get, the more I realize that doctors are no smarter than anyone else.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt many, if any, of these people are doctors. Now nurses, I've met several of them already that don't like the vaccine.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
 Because the money is so good, a lot of people who shouldn't be in the field, are.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've been seeing this mess and it don't make no sense.

Get vaccinated. Seriously. Just do that.
 
alice_600
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: I doubt many, if any, of these people are doctors. Now nurses, I've met several of them already that don't like the vaccine.


I know one that keeps thinking that the government is going to take his guns away and is all about the Q and is allowed near patients.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The lawyer fleecing representing the nurses who don't want to get the vaccine is Jared Ryker Woodfill V "[who] is a Texas lawyer and political figure who was chairman of the Harris County Republican Party who from 2002 to 2014. He was elected chairman of the county party for six two-year terms."

Does that surprise anyone.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It is sad and scary to learn that people with jobs that REQUIRE critical thinking skills actually have NO critical thinking skills.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: The FDA should reconsider its naming conventions.

"Experimental" does not mean what these people think it means.


Evolution is based on a THEORY!

/also gravity, so jump and surely your faith will protect you
//Jesus didn't fall for that either - Luke 4:9-13
 
casual disregard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Fireman: It is sad and scary to learn that people with jobs that REQUIRE critical thinking skills actually have NO critical thinking skills.


Excuse me, I resemble that.

However people should be getting vaccinated particularly when it is free.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A lot of nurses these days suffer from social dissonance; the idea that they are special snowflakes standing against a mass of wrong-thinkomg people.  Cops suffer from this too. The Batman Syndrome. It's not helped by ad campaigns that worship them as heroes for really nothing more than having a job.
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: I doubt many, if any, of these people are doctors. Now nurses, I've met several of them already that don't like the vaccine.


A couple weeks ago some dipshiat was harassing me in a Target Parking lot because I was wearing a mask in the store. It escalated to a shouting match and he said "I used to be a physician." I called him a lying sack of shiat because why would any doc care if someone else was wearing a mask. But I should have said "so that's why you lost your license."
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Lawyer: I'll appeal! I'm gonna need more money...a lot more money.


And the anti-vaxxers hospital workers will pay and keep paying all the way to the Supreme Court who I suspect will either rule against them or refuse to hear the case. Then most of them will be fired and then there will be a bunch of media stories on how the former hospital workers are now broke and the difficulties they're having paying bills, finding work, supporting their families, etc.

And it'll all be sooo....STUPID!

/Meanwhile, I'm into my third month of being fully vaccinated and I'm feeling just fine thankyouverymuch.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: I doubt many, if any, of these people are doctors. Now nurses, I've met several of them already that don't like the vaccine.


There are anti-vaxx doctors, both MDs and DOs

I personally know three. They fake the required documentation of flu vaccination every year to maintain hospital privileges.

All of them are members of the Association of American Physicans and Surgeons, the libertarian version of the AMA, one was President of the group.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: The FDA should reconsider its naming conventions.

"Experimental" does not mean what these people think it means.


Might help, but I'm leaning towards not. Yes, their terminology is being misrepresented, but it's being deliberately misrepresented. Change the language and a lot of people will say "Oh, that's what they meant", but even more will just twist whatever they come up with next, and probably also use the change itself to say "If they weren't trying to hide something, why do they change their words whenever we catch on?"
 
ukexpat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

browneye: Circusdog320: Lawyer: I'll appeal! I'm gonna need more money...a lot more money.

And the anti-vaxxers hospital workers will pay and keep paying all the way to the Supreme Court who I suspect will either rule against them or refuse to hear the case. Then most of them will be fired and then there will be a bunch of media stories on how the former hospital workers are now broke and the difficulties they're having paying bills, finding work, supporting their families, etc.

And it'll all be sooo....STUPID!

/Meanwhile, I'm into my third month of being fully vaccinated and I'm feeling just fine thankyouverymuch.


Your post is glowing with the 5Gs and is magnetic. Explain that!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Welcome to At-Will Employment.  You can be fired just as easily as you were hired. Enjoy unemployment.
 
neongoats
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Haha.. I hope they lose their homes and children and then catch covid and have to be hospitalized like the plague rats they are.

But the plague rat brigade probably already has a go fund me set up to buy them all homes in Barbuda and live a life of luxury and ease.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: The FDA should reconsider its naming conventions.

"Experimental" does not mean what these people think it means.


Does the FDA authorization actually use the word "experimental"? As the article says, it's been granted granted "emergency use authorization" - that's the technical term.
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Was skeptical when the vaccines first came out, not willing to have an unknown substance injected into my body...  kept track of reports, decided on Moderna, got the shots..  still here, advocating for getting the vaccinations.. 'tis the wise thing to do, for others, if not for yourself....  do expect a booster to come out, due to the different variants emerging...  76 now, didn't make it this far by being stupid....
 
neongoats
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: 76 now, didn't make it this far by being stupid.


Millions of people make it that far by being stupid.
 
1funguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: FrancoFile: The FDA should reconsider its naming conventions.

"Experimental" does not mean what these people think it means.

Evolution is based on a THEORY!

/also gravity, so jump and surely your faith will protect you
//Jesus didn't fall for that either - Luke 4:9-13


Dumb people are on earth for a reason, too.

I personally think they are here to fill out the roster for all the tv shows that consist of people doing the stupidest things.
Those shows have been on, around the clock, for years.

/ they edit out the ones where people are killed.
// those go to The Evening News.
/// all professions seem to be represented in the selection.
 
chawco
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Going straight to the Nuremberg articles, which related to a government forcing people be used in medical experimentation against their will, with no recourse, was it incredible level of stupidity and moronic legal strategy. It is so obviously and immediately identifiable as something that is going to utterly and totally fail before a judge that any lawyer who would stand up and make that argument should just be disbarred on in competency grounds. I mean Jesus Christ, I know people like to go full Nazi, but if you're going before a judge you could at least choose a legal argument that applies to some degree to the framework that you're working in isn't laughably wrong and out of context.

Sometimes, I think lawyers do things like this cuz they get paid more when they lose
 
jimjays
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gubbo: The older I get, the more I realize that doctors are no smarter than anyone else.


I'll never forget talking with a doctor, trying to recommend a restaurant, his not knowing which of the three major roads he had to have taken to get to our hosp., his not knowing any of the restaurants he'd passed on whatever road he'd taken. His finally giving up, agreeing to go to the restaurant I could point at out the window--where I'd tried to avoid sending him as his psych. patients would be there and harass him as he ate. Maybe he was okay with that as he could bill them for talking to him, I don't know.
 
Trevt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Houston Methodist has 25,500 employees, so this moron group is less than 0.7% of staff, so not actually bad for a large organisation, and shedding these loons will increase the average competency of the staff who remain.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: The old joke still rings true: What do you call the person who graduated last in their medical school class? Doctor


What do you call a person who FAILED medical school?
Dunno, but definitely NOT "doctor".
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

neongoats: OlderGuy: 76 now, didn't make it this far by being stupid.

Millions of people make it that far by being stupid.


Yup... and you read about them in the news when it catches up to them...
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Welcome to At-Will Employment.  You can be fired just as easily as you were hired. Enjoy unemployment.


Yes, Texas is an At-Will state.  This is what happens when you elect face-eating leopards.

That said, I'm willing to extend a *little* sympathy due to the emergency authorization status of the vaccine.
 
Bennett the Mad [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I worked at a hospital, and damn near all the Respiratory Therapists smoked - I will never understand!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Trevt: Houston Methodist has 25,500 employees, so this moron group is less than 0.7% of staff, so not actually bad for a large organisation, and shedding these loons will increase the average competency of the staff who remain.


Looking for this. I didn't know it was 25k but assumed it was many many thousands.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's a level at which you don't need to have any understanding of science in order to become a hospital worker.

I don't understand the comments above about doctors.  There is nothing in the article to suggest that there were doctors in the "over 100 employees".
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A close in-law, not porn hub close, but close, was waiting until the Pfizer had been taken off emergency approval and awarded full status by the FDA.    She was married to a doctor in Houston.  Probably died at or near Methodist hospital in Houston due to COVID.  Houston has a bodacious hospital complex stretching for miles.

The nurses upstairs said that their hospital keeps them completely separate from  the COVID wards, and has for the last year and half.   So there's that.   People with symptoms are screened and sent away.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The hundreds of millions of the rest of us guinea pigs are watching to see where this goes
 
synithium
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's a lot of yadda yadda yadda just to get to "at-will employment, here is the obvious".
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's more than past time to move beyond the "emergency use authorization". The major jabs now have more research and more people studied than any medicine in history.

We've got HUNDREDS of millions of people who have had the vaccines, detailed tracking and a an incredible pile od data on any possible side effects.

Considering how many drugs are approved with a few thousand (maybe) people in their final clinical trials, well, I think the major vaccines have proven it's time to move past the emergency authorization.

Then, don't want the jab? Then your medical insurance rates go up 5% AND you'll get no coverage for COVID care.

(And a free pass for those who truly can't be vaccinated, of course.)
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Republicans: We want my state to have at-will employment because it is good for businesses to be able to easily fire employees.

Also republicans: Well, you weren't supposed to be able to easily fire *me* just for that!
 
