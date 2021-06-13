 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Bodybuilder who married sex doll posts something weird on Instagram. Daily Star: QUICK TO THE CLICKBAIT CAVE (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Followup, Marriage, Dolls, Need to know, Sex doll, English-language films, Wedding, sex doll, Face  
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rejuvenating them ,how aggressive is he with them?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Rejuvenating them ,how aggressive is he with them?


Well he farked a chicken corpse while one was being repaired so I'm going to say "very aggressive".
 
Great_Milenko [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
On the one hand, this is very sad.  He obviously has deeply ingrained emotional problems.

On the other, i"m very happy he's not doing any of these things to actual, living human beings
 
tuxq
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This article is garbage juice tier trash, so have a picture of ducks I took with my phone.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Didn't click but I read the headline as "marred sex doll". Based on the comments in here that is correct, too.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
...So yeah, shouldn't have clicked the link, but I did and all I have to say is this.

This guy is 100% the reason sex dolls exist.

/carry on.
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dude's going to get salmonella
 
thepeterd [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
nolanwlawson.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Steroids can do some terrible things to a person. Just saying.
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm only clicking if she posts something on IG.
 
