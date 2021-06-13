 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   In spite of UK town having three "alien abductions" in one week, residents can't understand why council won't take them seriously (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's just obvious. The city council members are the alien.
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wish I lived in this place. I would troll the hell outta these people.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is serious. They are making human alien hybrids to take over the earth
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What can they do? A local council vs interstellar and possible interdimensional travelers are more than just a little out-gunned.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
One witness, called Lisa, was in her front garden in Solihull when she saw an orange flickering ball in the sky.

That's the sun, ma'am.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: What can they do? A local council vs interstellar and possible interdimensional travelers are more than just a little out-gunned.


Yeah, I'm really curious what they expect the council to *do*.

/assuming it's aliens
//which it isn't
///required third slashie
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Here we go.

My guess is a certain beer enthusiast is getting paid by the aliens for public relations propaganda.
 
Pinko_Commie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: One witness, called Lisa, was in her front garden in Solihull when she saw an orange flickering ball in the sky.

That's the sun, ma'am.


Considering it's Solihull she may not have seen the sun before.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Here we go.


Here we stop. There are no aliens.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: big pig peaches: What can they do? A local council vs interstellar and possible interdimensional travelers are more than just a little out-gunned.

Yeah, I'm really curious what they expect the council to *do*.

/assuming it's aliens
//which it isn't
///required third slashie


Issue the aliens an ASBO?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: This is serious. They are making human alien hybrids to take over the earth


Not once they clash with the reverse vampires.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I bet they would be down for drinks at the Paramus Holiday Inn.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I need to go there and place garden gnomes in random locations.

Then every night, move them slightly, as if they were heading to the same location.

I think, towards a pizzaria.
 
