 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Woman earns between £5,000 and £7,000 a month fixing people's dating profiles. "She recalls helping one 45-year-old who only had a picture on his profile of him wearing a 'young, dumb and full of c*m' t-shirt"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
38
    More: Interesting, Dating coach, Chloe Gray runs 'Advice, Chloe' full-time, 24-year-old, number of men, straight men, young woman, 45-year-old  
•       •       •

378 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2021 at 7:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Young Dumb and Full of Cum is the name of my Hole greatest hits mix tape.
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad?


Come home!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how do I hire her?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conspicuously absent;. Whether or not anyone who hired her had better luck with dating afterwards.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: how do I hire her?


Step 1, don't use "Kit Fister" as your dating profile name.
/unless you're looking for a certain kind of date
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kit Fister:

Today, still wanted by the government, she survives as a soldier of fortune. If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find her, maybe you can hire... the A-Team.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fzumrk: Kit Fister: how do I hire her?

Step 1, don't use "Kit Fister" as your dating profile name.
/unless you're looking for a certain kind of date


I only use this handle for Fark and fetish sites. :P
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fix my profile.

Here, I'll help you.

I have weird-ass hair and a tendency to say weird things.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kozlo: Kit Fister:

Today, still wanted by the government, she survives as a soldier of fortune. If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find her, maybe you can hire... the A-Team.


hmnmm. I, too, would like to survive as a soldier of fortune helping those with problems that need solving...especially if I get to drive around in a cool 80s van...
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Devil's advocate here, but there's often a certain honesty about who a person is in their utterly-clueless dating profile.

I imagine it's possible to tune-up someone's profile to the point they're repeatedly scoring dates & starting relationships with people they can't hope to create anything lasting with together.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: kozlo: Kit Fister:

Today, still wanted by the government, she survives as a soldier of fortune. If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find her, maybe you can hire... the A-Team.

hmnmm. I, too, would like to survive as a soldier of fortune helping those with problems that need solving...especially if I get to drive around in a cool 80s van...


Free Candy?
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I am going with she is not very pretty or might be mentally insane. That is why she is still single but somehow can talk about a real relationship.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: fzumrk: Kit Fister: how do I hire her?

Step 1, don't use "Kit Fister" as your dating profile name.
/unless you're looking for a certain kind of date

I only use this handle for Fark and fetish sites. :P


You said "fetish sites" twice.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Then, an 18-year-old who wants me to teach him what the clitoris is and what to do with it and then a 40-year-old divorced dad who doesn't know how to date with kids."

She should not be teaching a 40 year old dad how to date kids.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah some people need it.

But the problem is that everyone has an opinion. So what might turn off one person, might be the reason someone else contacts you.

I've had people tell me to remove something from my profile and then on a date I would ask the person what they liked and it would be the thing someone else told me to remove.

Like I'd remove it for awhile and readd it if it didn't change anything. So really unless you are completely incompetent, write your own profile.

My favorite profile I've ever written was the anti-dating profile. Basically made fun of every trope that gets out into dating profiles.

Like women who say men should keep their shirt on in dating profiles. I'd point out all my pictures I had my shirt on and I wouldn't even take my shirt off in the shower. And I wasn't holding up a dead fish in my profile all my fish were in the sea after I flushed them down the toilet.

Women are the worst at writing profiles, but nobody cares. I've probably read tens of thousands of profiles and the amount of Netflix, wine, and community in profiles was staggering. We know you like going out sometimes and you like staying in curled up on the couch...

The thing is according to statistics, nobody reads profiles anyway. Those that do are the vast minority. All people care about is your pictures. (Men and women both) This was tested by comparing two groups with profile text and without profile text. It didn't change the scores. And the rise of the swiping apps (tinder bumble) and the decline of profile heavy sites (okcupid pof) just proves it further.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I spent a few years using primarily Plenty of Fish. I was brutally honest and such. Friends were all "dude you cant be that way. Youve got to sell yourself" etc.

I received about 5 times the messages etc as any of my 4 other friends on POF. Id rather be contacted by someone interested in me than my pretend me.

The t shirt she mentions means nothing. I have 4 sons. My 3rd son wears stupid shiat like that all the time. Its a running joke about how he has to buy a shirt with no writing on it for funerals etc.

My favorite is his "Well Jesus may love you...but everyone else thinks that youre an asshole" and of course the shirt with an arrow pointing to his face with "the man" and one pointing down to his groin that says "the legend"

He had girls calling my house 24/7 and always had "options" as a teen. Much more than his brothers. And to be brutally honest he was probably 3rd place in looks and stature of my sons. He was 5ft 6 and 150 lbs. Had a native american beard...Apache here Apache there. Jack Blacks mini me.

He also was the smartest of my children and has 3 degrees. One being a Masters in Education.

When he and his wife divorced after 5 years he went on dating sites and I think his profile was exactly opposite of everything he had been told would be correct. And again....the Poon train was long and varied.

Be honest. If a "young dumb and full of cum" shirt reflects your personality...run with it.
 
mark_bert
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Will Smith played her in the movie.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Fix my profile.

Here, I'll help you.

I have weird ass-hair and a tendency to say weird things.


Fixed.  You're about to swim in strange.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In other words, she helps people lie about themselves.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Devil's advocate here, but there's often a certain honesty about who a person is in their utterly-clueless dating profile.

I imagine it's possible to tune-up someone's profile to the point they're repeatedly scoring dates & starting relationships with people they can't hope to create anything lasting with together.


From what I've seen from people's relationships, the last thing they want is honesty.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "Then, an 18-year-old who wants me to teach him what the clitoris is and what to do with it and then a 40-year-old divorced dad who doesn't know how to date with kids."

She should not be teaching a 40 year old dad how to date kids.


awfulannouncing.comView Full Size
 
padraig
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: [64.media.tumblr.com image 454x750]


Ah yes, the "Nuclear Neg" school of dating profile, full of insults towards women.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

padraig: Resident Muslim: [64.media.tumblr.com image 454x750]

Ah yes, the "Nuclear Neg" school of dating profile, full of insults towards women.


What insults?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So happily married.

Being single & looking in middle age nowadays seems utterly exhausting and depressing. Do not want.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: I spent a few years using primarily Plenty of Fish. I was brutally honest and such. Friends were all "dude you cant be that way. Youve got to sell yourself" etc.

I received about 5 times the messages etc as any of my 4 other friends on POF. Id rather be contacted by someone interested in me than my pretend me.

The t shirt she mentions means nothing. I have 4 sons. My 3rd son wears stupid shiat like that all the time. Its a running joke about how he has to buy a shirt with no writing on it for funerals etc.

My favorite is his "Well Jesus may love you...but everyone else thinks that youre an asshole" and of course the shirt with an arrow pointing to his face with "the man" and one pointing down to his groin that says "the legend"

He had girls calling my house 24/7 and always had "options" as a teen. Much more than his brothers. And to be brutally honest he was probably 3rd place in looks and stature of my sons. He was 5ft 6 and 150 lbs. Had a native american beard...Apache here Apache there. Jack Blacks mini me.

He also was the smartest of my children and has 3 degrees. One being a Masters in Education.

When he and his wife divorced after 5 years he went on dating sites and I think his profile was exactly opposite of everything he had been told would be correct. And again....the Poon train was long and varied.

Be honest. If a "young dumb and full of cum" shirt reflects your personality...run with it.


That's nice. One of my friends always lies in his dating profiles, and also has no problem getting women. It's almost as if good looks are way more important than personality, because no one wants to fark a personality.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: So happily married.

Being single & looking in middle age nowadays seems utterly exhausting and depressing. Do not want.


I'm 38. I gave up looking because of exactly these reasons. And others, but mostly because of the soul-sucking, exhausting pain of having to sort through the bullshiat and play the 'games'.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Women helps men falsely represent themselves.

If you're in your mid-40s and still wearing  "big Johnson" shirts it's essential that your dating profile 100% reflects this.

I've been dating online for 20 years now. Found lots of great relationships there, many are still very close friends, one I consider family (not in that gross way, I just really love her and am so glad we met). Properly representing yourself requires much of the same skills as doing anything else correctly. You need to be self aware, and put in effort.

I'd be very wary of any potential date who had to pay someone to more or less audit their profile and make them something they're not.
My ex wife has straight up told me that she's thankful so many toxic men online are so diligent at being "real" and self-selecting themselves for the dumpster.


My best advice as a longtime online dating fella: be yourself, review often to make sure you really are who you're saying you are, and let the rest happen.
They'll find out who you really are soon enough and it's nice when there is no jarring transition.


/if you masturbate 5 times a day to the same 45 second scene in Lady Hawke maybe keep that to yourself however.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: casual disregard: Fix my profile.

Here, I'll help you.

I have weird ass-hair and a tendency to say weird things.

Fixed.  You're about to swim in strange.


Well good lord! At least give me a reach-around.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
000100* My dating profile.
000200 IDENTIFICATION DIVISION.
000300 PROGRAM-ID. goodtimes.
000400
Fark user imageView Full Size

001100 PROCEDURE DIVISION.
001200 DISPLAY "Ladies for a good time call!".
001300 STOP RUN.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seeking: Farkette who after some correspondences and a chat or two would be pleasantly surprised to find me on her doorstep on a lazy Friday afternoon, and would just smile softly when she wakes up Monday morning to see that I've somehow faded away like the morning mist.

/there is no email in profile, the above is for sample purposes only
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Here's my advise for your profiles

Men: Try not to be creepy

Women: Be creepy
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: So happily married.

Being single & looking in middle age nowadays seems utterly exhausting and depressing. Do not want.


45, divorced and looking at the dating scene.

Yeah, it sucks.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Here's my advise for your profiles

Men: Try not to be creepy

Women: Be creepy


Dangit I was trying to come up with something like that. I was a dollar short of a fortune.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She lives in New York.
Why is she being paid in pounds?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
For the more down to earth:

Seeking: Farkette who would trust me with her cat, but not her bank account. Lines have to be drawn somewhere. I'm not much of a cook, but I'd love for you to teach me and I'm not scared of experimenting. I'm ANNOYINGLY easy-going, so let me know what works and when.
See you...

/again, for sample purposes
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Here's my advise for your profiles

Men: Try not to be creepy

Women: Be creepy

Dangit I was trying to come up with something like that. I was a dollar short of a fortune.


Not to sound like everyone's mom or anything, but she's right as usual: be yourself, but be the best version of yourself. Be you at your best.

If only because keeping up a bunch of lies & BS is exhausting and will sabotage anything good/real from working out.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.