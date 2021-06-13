 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: How you met your significant other   (fark.com) divider line
49
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

104 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2021 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Buffalo news. She wanted a Mc. Hey that's me!
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mrs McSordid was the flatmate of my dungeon master. She was not impressed with the ragtag crew of gamers who invaded her apartment every Sunday. Nevertheless, we both happened to move interstate to Melbourne at the same time, and well, things happened.
Our first grandson is seven weeks old tomorrow.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I haven't and have accepted my fate.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was attending a small sci-fi convention back in the early '90s when I notice this woman wearing a pair of harlequin tights, a lacy blouse, hair down to her waist .... and a con security badge. Cute, hot, fun fashion sense, and with a bit of authority -- yep, that fit perfectly into my wheelhouse.

I introduced myself, asked her if she had any dinner plans, and two years later we were married. We celebrated our 25th anniversary last month. And she still has the tights, the blouse, and the hair.

As for the security restraints, well that's another CSB for another time (and probably another website).
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Winterlight: I was attending a small sci-fi convention back in the early '90s when I notice this woman wearing a pair of harlequin tights, a lacy blouse, hair down to her waist .... and a con security badge. Cute, hot, fun fashion sense, and with a bit of authority -- yep, that fit perfectly into my wheelhouse.

I introduced myself, asked her if she had any dinner plans, and two years later we were married. We celebrated our 25th anniversary last month. And she still has the tights, the blouse, and the hair.

As for the security restraints, well that's another CSB for another time (and probably another website).


Useless without pics.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jesus McSordid: Useless without pics.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was in Fark, actually.  I had recently been given a TF subscription and was trying to find my way around.  She and I started talking in the Cafe threads, eventually finding our own ways to the Saturday Night "Livingston Stapler Company" radio threads.  Things just sort of clicked from there as we ran into each other in various threads.  One night, I had the courage to call her, and we ended up talking through the night (8 hours total).  We've been together ever since.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Famous last words.  "We won't have any fun at this wedding, the bridesmaids are Jerry's sisters."
 
Boberella [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was 17 and working in a mall Dollar Store, he was trying to get out of the blistering August heat. When people ask, he says "I got her at the dollar store!" It will be 20 years in October.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got fixed up.

I had been working in radio, and the show was getting great mileage out of my continuing romantic failures, so a listener called up and said "Hey, I work with eight single women...no, wait, nine. Wanna meet 'em?"

The first eight had the good sense to suss out how idiotic this idea was.

The ninth one will have been married to me 20 years in a couple weeks.

Her lucky number is 9.

Or so she thought.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Band camp, college
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ms a_room_with_a_moose stopped by my desk on my first day as a health inspector to introduce herself.

We moved in together three months later. That was six years ago. :)
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High school parking lot

24+ and counting.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was playing pool in a bar. A very attractive young woman came up to me and asked if I wanted to go to a party with her. I finished the game and went with her. We chatted on the way with her asking if I was single, what I liked to do for fun etc.  It turns out it was a birthday party for her friend and she wanted to introduce me to her. This year will be our 28th anniversary.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago I owned my state's largest LAN gaming center. The future Mrs. Penguin kept on coming in as a customer and kicked my ass at Counter Strike. I knew she was a keeper from the start.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Transmission class. I popped off with a comment about how the semester was only a week in and it seemed like everyone already knew my name (OMG A GIRL MECHANIC WTFFBBQOMG!!!). Apparently that made him comfortable and he sat next to me in class. Slowly developed an interest and started dating. We now have an incredibly smart 5yr old (he can explain how eclipses work and we're about ready to start legit algebra once he can understand the idea of a variable), but I'm not sure how much longer we will be together. We haven't meshed since the beginning of the pandemic, and while he has definitely addressed things professionally, I find myself wanting more and more a partner in my life. He's a great dad though, so I'm incredibly lucky.
 
HowiPepper [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We met at a Dungeons and Dragons game one weekend in 1979. Over the next couple of years we played D&D together (as part of a group), and became closer. Then in early 1982, she had to leave, and I didn't see her again for 14 years. We tried to keep in touch (letter writing), but with me being in the Navy, and her schedule, that fell by the wayside.  Then one glorious day in 1996, I received an email from her, asking if I was the same HowiPepper she knew from before, and things went on from there.  We got married in July 1997, and have been together ever since.
 
honk
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She was working at a truck stop as a waitress and occasional parking lot service supplier.

Eight years and $12000 later, we're still going strong.

/just kidding, mom!
 
ifky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I assume like most on here. I was born with a right hand.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My side is lame. I finished college and wanted to try meeting ladies in a not-bar scene. Signed up for eharmony during a free promo event in 2010. My wife has a much better story. She went on a bender with a friend and had a drunken revelation that she wasn't getting younger and it was either a man or a cat, and she doesn't like cats. She signed up for eharmony in a drunken fog and didn't remember doing it. The next few days after she was inundated with messages from dudes. She decided to run with it. We were both on there for 3 months or so and then we met in November 2010, married for 6 years now with a family.
 
djcunix
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A flight.  I chatted her up at gate prior to departure.   We had no further contact until...
About 6 weeks later she runs up to me at a different flight and says "I remember you from the other flight!".

20 year wedding anniversary is this September.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mrs Alt and me met through mutual friends at a party in Key West FL 22 years ago, we had our first date 15 years ago, didn't click but stayed close friends. Had another date 13 years ago and it stuck. Been married 7 years now.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The amount of D&D stories in this thread is hilarious.

I met mine on Craigslist. Like everyone else in Los Angeles in 2005-2008 I did pretty much everything via CL, bought and sold stuff, found roommates, hooked up w chicks...

15yrs 3 countries and two kids later.... here we are
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She worked with the wife of a friend and they brought her to our softball games trying to fix us up. Trouble was after the games we'd go to someone's house and have a few beers and the next day I'd have forgotten her number. After a few weeks of this they pinned it to my shirt
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My roomate and best friend at the time was in grad school and demanded I come out with her to BW3s for some mediocre wings and apps. reluctantly, i came along, and she introduced me to all her grad school buddies.

Then i saw her across the table. Blonde/brown hair, a crooked smile, a charming laugh. She looks at me with those beautiful blue eyes, and then I notice one of them is lazy.

Love at first sight? Not even close, but she wound up marrying me anyway.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We met at umaine Orono at York dining commons, in September, 2002. I did a hodge of work from serving to grilling and washing dishes, she washed pots. We started dating since October of 2002 and we are still here.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: We met at umaine Orono at York dining commons, in September, 2002. I did a hodge of work from serving to grilling and washing dishes, she washed pots. We started dating since October of 2002 and we are still here.


I mean together, not in Maine. I live in NC now.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Unbelievably on FB.  The son of her best friend was an interesting young man, his mother was the cousin of my best friend from college so I friended him.  His mother's best friend was on the discussion group and noticed my name and asked me if I knew someone (same last name) and I said yes, he was my brother.

Turned out she was on an around the world 7 wonders trip to the 7 wonders (a luxury deal) and my brother had a free ticket for the trip as the guest lecturer.  He gave 2 hour lectures for each place they went to.  She liked picking his brain for extra information.

We became friends, then started e-mailing, talking on the phone, etc., discovered we had a million interests in common, decided to meet in person.  Half way between DC (where I lived) and Cedar Rapids (her) was Cleveland.  Rock and Roll HOF, botanical gardens, art. museum and lots of good talking later I invited her to visit me in DC.  Road trip, lots of fun, she invited me to Cedar Rapids for a visit.  Pretty shortly after that I moved to Cedar Rapids.

Best thing that ever happened to me (aside from my two sons I suppose).

Lots of traveling to interesting places - covid sucked, better now.  Heading for a road trip Monday
 
HeadbangerSmurf [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was working the flow team at Target and came around the corner one morning to two girls doing inventory.  Took me about a week to get my future wife to talk to me.  I offered to buy her lunch and she hasn't stopped talking since that day.  Please, help me.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh, this September will be the 29th year of our one night stand. and today just happens to be the 22nd anniversary of our wedding.

She was a nurse, I worked as a PT Aide.  The first time we really met was quite romantic - something like "Oh, hey Mr Jones in 412 is back from therapy, and shiat his pants".  A few weeks later, we see each other at a friends party, I let her take me home, and well... neither of us left.

My Mom was biatching about me moving in with the girl after knowing her for a week, I pointed out that she met my dad at a convention in Cincinnati while she was going to school in California and he was working in Florida and they got married 3 weeks later and lasted until dad died...
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Middle school One Act Play competition. She was part of the stage crew from another middle school, I was in the cast. When she first saw me, I was dressed up as a prince (with matching cape and sword). We later ended up in the same high school.

We've been together ever since.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Met playing a cellphone game named Ingress. We've been together almost 5 years now and have one on the way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I lived in a coed dorm in college and had seen a girl from downstairs that caught my eye. My memory has faded but I'm sure my roomie (a Farker) helped concoct a plan for me to get a date. It was decided to kidnap her stuffed Smurf.

So, while she's out, I go down to her room and talk her roommate into letting me take the guy. In exchange, I left a ransom note assembled from letters cut from the ads in the college newspaper. I demanded a Saturday night date to return him.

Eventually, she shows up demanding her Smurf back. I said, "What about the date?"  She demands proof that I have him and he's okay so I point her to a cupboard above the sink. Looking there, she saw the loops of rope around the outside of the door and upon opening, saw the Smurf securely tied up. The masking tape over his mouth had kept him darn quiet. She squealed her concerns about the injustice of the situation and starts untying the poor guy. But she did agree on the date.

Next month will mark 38 years of marriage to mrs edmo.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I woke up one morning and looked at my hand.  Said, "hello, hand!"

We've been inseparable ever since.
 
WyDave
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I was playing pool in a bar. A very attractive young woman came up to me and asked if I wanted to go to a party with her. I finished the game and went with her. We chatted on the way with her asking if I was single, what I liked to do for fun etc.  It turns out it was a birthday party for her friend and she wanted to introduce me to her. This year will be our 28th anniversary.


So which one did you end up with?
 
KingKauff
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was helping dealers unload their wares and set up for a Depression glass show.  We started talking and hit it off immediately.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
OK.  Did someone set up this thread after reading my post in the stripper thread where I said I met my wife at a sex club and still didn't see her naked for 3 years?  Fishing for some details, are you?

Not sure I want to tell the story...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It was our first day of junior high. Her mom was our 7th grade Biology teacher and she assigned seats in alphabetical order so, since our last names were similar, I sat right behind her.

I was very nervous that day, because this was a new school and I didn't know many other kids there because my friends and I from elementary were bussed in from a small town about 10 miles away to this much bigger town.

I was wearing a brand new shirt with an Oxford collar that I had forgotten to (or didn't know I had to) button down. Just before class started, she turned around and smiled and, without saying a word, leaned in close, reached up, and started to button my collar. I looked at her and locked onto her beautiful green eyes and I was instantly in love.

She was in like and we stayed in the best friend zone, with maybe a couple tipsy rendezvouses, for 20 years before we finally decided to get married and have kids.

We're divorced now, but we're still best friends, which is probably where we should have kept it, but no regrets, other than she's still my last SO...WAAAAAAAAAAAAH!
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: OK.  Did someone set up this thread after reading my post in the stripper thread where I said I met my wife at a sex club and still didn't see her naked for 3 years?  Fishing for some details, are you?

Not sure I want to tell the story...


That's some ego you got there.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I was playing pool in a bar. A very attractive young woman came up to me and asked if I wanted to go to a party with her. I finished the game and went with her. We chatted on the way with her asking if I was single, what I liked to do for fun etc.  It turns out it was a birthday party for her friend and she wanted to introduce me to her. This year will be our 28th anniversary.


The girl you were talking to or the birthday girl?
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I seem to remember giving this set of csbs before, but I will go into greater detail.

The folks around here who really know me (a startling realization; some of you actually probably do by now.) might remember that I grew up in a bad situation. I was abused, horrifically, for most of my childhood. I had, by my 16th birthday, managed to make only a single friend, over the internet, which was still shiny and newish (56k dial up) and fortunately for me, still wildly misunderstood by my parents.

We talked almost every day over a general forum bbs, and while I was young, dumb, and prone to wild exaggerations, I was also the one who was goofy enough to cheer her up when her boyfriend left her... by doing stupid stuff with food. It was silly, and dumb, and somehow, it made her laugh.

When the shiat really hit the fan two weeks after my 18th, and I found myself throwing darts at a map... the first one to not land in the north Atlantic hit close to where she was... so I asked her for her phone number. I would never have had the spine to do it if I wasn't both angry and hopeless. She obliged, and I told her I was getting on a bus, and did she know where any pawn shops were?

When I arrived in Texas, she refused to let me go to a shelter, or sell my stuff. She refused to let me get lost in my anger. She refused to let me be alone. Her mother, sensibly, objected to the idea of a surprise live in boyfriend, but when I immediately got a job (walked ten miles a day for a week to do it, but goddamn it, I did it and was grateful for everything that had gone right.) and didn't keep a dime for myself, she had the grace to acknowledge that her daughter could have done worse.

That was sixteen years ago.

Eight years ago, we both met a girl while playing an MMO, and things clicked almost immediately. We talked it over and decided that it would be one of the less strange things about our relationship, and invited her to come down and move in with us.

It didn't click for them in the physical sense, though they remain inseparable friends. I, however, get to hear the woman tell her online friends that she's a lesbian with a boyfriend. So apparently I'm also a sorcerer or something.

To the former; if you stumble upon this, thank you, if not for saving my life, certainly for saving my soul. Whatever I am worth as a man, I owe to you above all. I would never have healed alone. I love you.

To the latter; thank you for joining us on our wild misadventures. I know it hasn't always been good, but I hope it has always been worth it. I hope I never figure out the magic, so I always have the same sense of wonder and awe when I wake up next to you. I love you.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Remnants of Santa: OK.  Did someone set up this thread after reading my post in the stripper thread where I said I met my wife at a sex club and still didn't see her naked for 3 years?  Fishing for some details, are you?

Not sure I want to tell the story...

That's some ego you got there.


Christ, I was just making a lame joke.  A personal attack is unwarranted.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
collarme.com
I was interested in some aspects of the site, she was more into the...discipline...part of it.
We met and, long story short, I helped pull her from a dark period of her life.
'been about 10 years now.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WyDave: Yellow Beard: I was playing pool in a bar. A very attractive young woman came up to me and asked if I wanted to go to a party with her. I finished the game and went with her. We chatted on the way with her asking if I was single, what I liked to do for fun etc.  It turns out it was a birthday party for her friend and she wanted to introduce me to her. This year will be our 28th anniversary.

So which one did you end up with?


The friend, not the girl that got me to go to the party. NCSB: The girl who introduced me to my wife married a really nice guy. They had a baby and about a year later she left him a note. In the note was that the baby was at his sister's house and that she was leaving him and never coming back. She went a little nuts and never did come home or see her baby again. She didn't leave him for another man or even a woman. She left to pursue her dream of becoming a flight attendant, which did. She kept in touch with my wife now and then. She died a few years ago from an aneurysm in her brain.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At a bar

/csb
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ugh. OKCupid date, always wish we had a better story.
The only thing interesting was that I was drinking a lot around then and my tolerance was sky high. We sat for a couple hours and talked while I drank 4 bourbons. Then I drove her home. At the time that was barely getting started, I probably could have had a couple more before worrying about getting in the car.
Now I just don't drink at all. Maybe a beer now and then but it's like whatever hole was in my life that I was dumping alcohol into just got filled up. I don't miss it at all.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: Kitty2.0: Remnants of Santa: OK.  Did someone set up this thread after reading my post in the stripper thread where I said I met my wife at a sex club and still didn't see her naked for 3 years?  Fishing for some details, are you?

Not sure I want to tell the story...

That's some ego you got there.

Christ, I was just making a lame joke.  A personal attack is unwarranted.


An observation is a personal attack?

Lulz
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was a teen working my first job, busser at an upscale restaurant/bar. One night the front door opened and there was this guy. The new parking valet.
I was smitten but dating someone else and Mr. Valet was never flirty, zero interest.

One night the guy I was dating picked me up from work, a friend of his riding shotgun so I climbed in the back.
Next night Mr Silent Valet commented "You know, if we were going out, you wouldn't ride in the back seat behind me". My tongue glued itself to the roof of my mouth immediately.

Soon after he stopped on his way out of the lot and asked for my phone number. His ride was a butt ugly truck, the front seat/floors rife with trash. Gave him my number on the back of a claim ticket and teased "Hope you don't lose this in all...this".

We had our first date that weekend. The truck was spotless.
I teased again "So, how much time did you spend looking for my number?"
He looked at me and said "Oh, that I put in my wallet. I cleaned the truck for you"

Four years later we were cohabiting and, on a Tuesday he ask "We have vacation time. How about we get married?"
That's how I ended up calling my Mother "I'm getting married Monday.....no THIS Monday"
Both our mothers were horrified for various reasons.

Thirty four years next month.

end note: When that restaurant closed for good, we stole the metal valet parking sign off the back wall of the building. It's been affixed to the inside of my garden gate all these years.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jesus McSordid: Mrs McSordid was the flatmate of my dungeon master. She was not impressed with the ragtag crew of gamers who invaded her apartment every Sunday. Nevertheless, we both happened to move interstate to Melbourne at the same time, and well, things happened.
Our first grandson is seven weeks old tomorrow.


Roll a saving throw for "Awwww"
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.