(NYPost)   New Yorkers have forgotten that Montana has a winter   (nypost.com) divider line
August11
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So you can no longer get into Montana? Ok.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
 FARK is forgetting that Rupert Murdoch is Osama Bin Ladin with a press pass. If you hate America, post from this treason weasel's sedition rag like FOX and NY Post.
 
fargin a
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Both have winters. Montana had less trash until now.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

August11: So you can no longer get into Montana? Ok.


Naw, I don't think I would like Oklahoma
 
SpinStopper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I grew up on and around Flathead Lake.  Awesome place.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I know this is going to come as a shock to you subby, but unless you live on the top of the rockies, NY winters can be significantly more harsh than a vast portion of Montana.

Montana doesn't even crack the top 10 in annual snowfall.  NY does.

And the average temperature of the 2 states is only 3 degrees F difference.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Winter....

That reminds me of something.

FINISH THE BOOKS, GEORGE.
 
