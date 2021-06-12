 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Not news: FBI raids business due to drug sales. News: seizes $86 million in cash and jewels. WTFark: majority of that were legitimate customers assets who were doing legitimate biz with the business, a lockbox facility   (nypost.com) divider line
lifeslammer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My god, you would think at this point in time people would be smart enough to understand that a bank deposit box has far more protecting it that a private company. Enough with the stupid excuse of "i dont trust the bankz" with large amounts of cash.


They have a hell of a lot more between your money and the world than a private lockbox company
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Asset forfeiture laws are bullshiat. No proof needed, no judgment required.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: Asset forfeiture laws are bullshiat. No proof needed, no judgment required.


This isn't even asset forfeiture. A judge said the FBI couldn't keep the contents, and didn't have a warrant for the contents of the lockboxes.

The FBI is trying to argue that the customers were engaged in criminal activity because the proprietor was. They don't even know who all the customers are.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Discordulator: mehhhhhh: Asset forfeiture laws are bullshiat. No proof needed, no judgment required.

This isn't even asset forfeiture. A judge said the FBI couldn't keep the contents, and didn't have a warrant for the contents of the lockboxes.

The FBI is trying to argue that the customers were engaged in criminal activity because the proprietor was. They don't even know who all the customers are.


Oh shiat oh fark. My favorite local spot for pancakes got busted for selling cocaine. Am I a drug dealer now?
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bowen: Oh shiat oh fark. My favorite local spot for pancakes got busted for selling cocaine. Am I a drug dealer now?


Just make sure you didn't drop any "icing sugar" off the pancakes on your clothes or in your car.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bowen: Discordulator: mehhhhhh: Asset forfeiture laws are bullshiat. No proof needed, no judgment required.

This isn't even asset forfeiture. A judge said the FBI couldn't keep the contents, and didn't have a warrant for the contents of the lockboxes.

The FBI is trying to argue that the customers were engaged in criminal activity because the proprietor was. They don't even know who all the customers are.

Oh shiat oh fark. My favorite local spot for pancakes got busted for selling cocaine. Am I a drug dealer now?


So their pancakes really were addictive.

It was the "powdered sugar."
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: Asset forfeiture laws are bullshiat. No proof needed, no judgment required.


Sure, the FBI will be more than happy to help. They'll just require owners of property they're holding to turn up with ID (which they'll check carefully, no fake ID's accepted) and then I'm sure the owners of the property once identified will have no reason to believe they're under investigation for any number of other matters....
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You know how many AFVs the cops can buy with that? Or MRAPs? They just struck the mother lode! By the time they get those jewels "sorted out" they're going to have punisher logos on everything in their inventory.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In other news, rando deposit box storefronts are a thing
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
: |

/my shocked face
 
