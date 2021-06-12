 Skip to content
(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 841: "Shimmer". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Shimmer

Description: Show us things that sparkle, glitter, and/or shimmer.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Kelpies_08042014_IMGP2580

Sparkly sun through a Kelpie
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
1948 Mercury Convertible

Sparkly chrome
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Shimmering Aspens by Garrick Schermer, on Flickr

Late afternoon light shimmering on the leaves of some aspens on Mormon Mountain.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Water drops on a bright-eyed cormorant

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Riffles in the sun

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Scrub jay glowing in a pool of December sunlight

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Landmannalaugar, Iceland
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Jokulsarlon, Iceland
 
FarkingIceHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Brimilsvellir Iceland
not b&w
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  



/Pelican in Sunlight
//Watersound, Florida
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  



/Sandhill Crane in a marsh
/Saint Andrews State Park, Florida
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0770 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/gull in the morning sun
//Kure Beach, NC
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Might be gin in there.  That makes me sparkly.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Echo Lake
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Some steel
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sunrise at Atlantic City, NJ
August 2010
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sunset in Hawaii
June 1999
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bill & Dorrie
Virginia Beach, VA  2015
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Low Rider on display at the Peterson Automotive Museum
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

1940s Alpha Delta Pi Pin by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cicada in the Sun by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
RagnarD
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Green River Lakes

Wind River Mtns, WY
 
RagnarD
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Book of Mormon Intermission

Smith Center for Performing Arts, Vegas
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How doth the little crocodile improve its shining tail, and rubs the water of the Nile on every golden scale.  L Carrol.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fall Creek Falls

Swan Valley, Idaho
 
bababa
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bababa
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

