(CNN)   Blogger survives pandemic in the Arctic, continues blogging   (cnn.com) divider line
6
6 Comments     (+0 »)
BraniacsDaughtr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, why is this asinine? She took a job in Norway and liked it.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Subby, you clever Sherlock. Always one move ahead in this chess game of cat and mouse. You set this up to expose the blogger's deceptions within deceiveries. If she is in the Arctic, alone...then who is taking the picture of her on the beach? If Poirot was a verb, then you would have Poiroted, most Agathachristily, indeed.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Still going with the bangs though? That's a bold choice
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Modena is a city of 185,000 known for its food, Michelin-starred food (Massimo Bottura is based there) and 12th-century cathedral which is not made of food.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Was I scared? No, I saw it as a beautiful opportunity to visit places I would maybe never have chosen off my own bat," she says.

Too soon blogger lady.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
 Suddenly have an urge to listen to Bjork..
 
