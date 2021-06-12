 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Cape Cod lobsterman swallowed by whale also survived deadly Costa Rica plane crash in 2001. RUN AWAY   (nypost.com) divider line
6
    More: Followup, Cape Cod, Michael Packard, Costa Rica, Humpback whale, Barnstable County, Massachusetts, Whale, Provincetown, Massachusetts, Cape Cod lobsterman  
•       •       •

186 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2021 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
buy a lotto ticket scrappy
 
mrparks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I'm a whale who almost choked on a human. AMA."
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bruce Willis?
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Blessed by father Dagon and mother Hydra.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I do NOT want to travel with that guy.
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mrparks: "I'm a whale who almost choked on a human. AMA."


Could you feel the human in your mouth? Did you spit it out as soon as you realized that it wasn't the usual small fishes and whatnot?

- I mean, no. I opened my mouth to burp and I guess it got out. I couldnt tell at all. Didn't even see it. Glad it got out, I'm a piscestarian, I don't eat red meat.

Is SpongeBob real?

- No.

Are you worried about sea rise and global warming?

-who isn't? But I can move down to Florida when I get older.

Have you met any celebrities?

-Yeah, the guy from Free Willy and Tom Hanks.

What's up with the breaching?  Why do you do it?

-I can't speak for others, but I do it after taking a sh*t. I feel so much lighter.

Do you know the whale who jumped on the fishing boat a few days ago?

-No. He was probably just mad at the boat for killing one of his buds. Happens all the time.

Star Trek or Star Wars?

-Huge trekkie, obvious reasons.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.