(SanDiego UnionTribune)   Some of the richest zip codes in America can't afford to send 4 yr olds to school   (sandiegouniontribune.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Psssssht, rich kids don't need school.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can't?  Or won't?
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Do we really need to prepare kids for kindergarten?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Confabulat: Do we really need to prepare kids for kindergarten?


People believe this matters more than our 3 month summer layoff and month+ of rehashing last year's stuff.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Confabulat: Do we really need to prepare kids for kindergarten?


Absolutely. Every dollar spent on pre-K saves us bundles down the road on remedial education, school counselors, juvenile and adult incarceration, job re/training, public assistance, etc. It also frees up more women, especially those who really need the income, to return to the workforce earlier.

What people tend to miss is that it's not about academics. It's about social interaction, emotional intelligence, etc. It's probably not going to turn anyone into a superstar on its own, but it raises the baseline for nearly everyone and provides the "soft skills" that numerous studies have shown the lack of which to be a persistent source of things like juvenile delinquency, chronic unemployment, etc.

There's a wealth of data out there to support the notion, but here's a recent Planet Money article that provides a nice overview and links to a lot of that data.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They can afford it.  They just don't want to.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Spending on education is like manna from heaven. Religious folk famously hate to pay anything so I think you know where we're going.
 
robodog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Confabulat: Do we really need to prepare kids for kindergarten?

Absolutely. Every dollar spent on pre-K saves us bundles down the road on remedial education, school counselors, juvenile and adult incarceration, job re/training, public assistance, etc. It also frees up more women, especially those who really need the income, to return to the workforce earlier.

What people tend to miss is that it's not about academics. It's about social interaction, emotional intelligence, etc. It's probably not going to turn anyone into a superstar on its own, but it raises the baseline for nearly everyone and provides the "soft skills" that numerous studies have shown the lack of which to be a persistent source of things like juvenile delinquency, chronic unemployment, etc.

There's a wealth of data out there to support the notion, but here's a recent Planet Money article that provides a nice overview and links to a lot of that data.


Not only that but it can catch kids with developmental challenges earlier and help them catch up to their peers more quickly. Both of my kids benefited from speach and language therapy provided in Pre-K.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The price of daycare is outrageous and in some areas you could work a full time job and not make enough to pay for it.
 
adamatari
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Confabulat: Do we really need to prepare kids for kindergarten?


No, but we need daycare for workers of we're going to expect every adult to work. It would be (on a whole society level) cheaper ultimately to have some stay home, but right now that is economically difficult for most people.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just pull an Aunt Becky
 
