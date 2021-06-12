 Skip to content
 
14
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So the money was inthe purses?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was it the same mall from the Black Friday episodes?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...They waited in patiently until they got to the front," said Detective Adrian Johnson, with the Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police Department. "When they got to the front, they jumped the ropes, went inside the store, and started taking items off the shelves..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They walked out with four Gucci purses?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brantgoose: They walked out with four Gucci purses?


I checked the prices online and I am exagerating very slightly. I am sure they have some more expensive designs I did not see.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Geneva (CH), I saw a Gucci golf bag. The price of the putter cozies (each) was way more than a good woman's purse at the time.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: They walked out with four Gucci purses?


Close: "The men got away with $16,000 worth of merchandise, seven purses"

$2,285.00 per purse.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They should have collected underpants
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 Charlotte) - Police haven't said if these two men are part of a larger crime ring but it was a brazen crime, and investigators credit an alert shopper for giving them a lead in the case.

I was gonna say, the closest thing South Park Colorado has to a mall is a street full of dreamcatcher and kokopelli stores.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How gauche
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But if you take one pretzel-bite too many off of the Aunt Annie's sample tray...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Should just burn them and upload the video. Claim the whole thing as speech.
 
khatores
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: brantgoose: They walked out with four Gucci purses?

Close: "The men got away with $16,000 worth of merchandise, seven purses"

$2,285.00 per purse.


That seems like a lot for a bunch of tacky-looking shiat. I never saw the appeal of things that look like they had been designed by a 2-year old who wanted to make sure their brand name couldn't be missed.

BTW, why not just wait until they got to the front and go in normally as a group? They wouldn't have raised any alarm until they got ready to make a run for it. This would make it much less likely that someone would get a photo or try to stop them.
 
