 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   It's like Skull and Bones, but stinkier   (sfgate.com) divider line
8
    More: Creepy, Skull and Bones, University of California, Berkeley, Wednesday nights, group of UC Berkeley fraternity members, night of April, famed Skull, secret society, Keys men  
•       •       •

529 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2021 at 12:20 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "...It was a place to be seen. On Wednesday nights we would go to the Tomb and wear hats with a skull and crossbones on them," former member and state Assemblyman Ken Meade reminisced to the Gazette in 1979.  "It was socially an honor," he added, "wholly without any redeeming purpose...."


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ "Former member."
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I KNOW WHAT THIS BUILDING REALLY IS
 
casual disregard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ain't really much of a secret if we know about it, eh?

I know some secrets. But I didn't say them out loud or spread them around. That's how they stay secret.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For a building that's supposed to be disused for years and owned by a supposedly defunct club, it looks suspiciously well maintained.  Who's keeping the weeds down?  Who's parking in the tiny lot behind the building?  There's gotta be a little more to the story than "and nothing has happened since 1981".
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


?
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Amateu ...oh, uh,

part of the society's initiation rites included throwing up on each other while intoxicated

um, actually they do sound like they made it to the big leagues there.

/I'll see myself under the table
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.