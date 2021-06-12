 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   The Queen will now call BS on any BS stories made about her, overturning longstanding policy of not commenting   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Daily Fail? I now question the existence of the House Saxe-Coburg-Gotha
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Daily Mail: completely trustworthy.
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please god stop linking this shiat. Please.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Aha, that means if she doesn't deny, it's true!

/She's a reptilian who tried to start a rebellion, but failed & was exiled
//If she doesn't deny this, it's true
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In the unlikely event that I live to 95, I certainly wouldn't want to be embroiled in this kind of family drama.  I'd probably just want to sit on my porch and enjoy sunsets, and read books, assuming my eyes could still focus on print.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm honestly just trying to figure out the fascination with royals.

No snark, I just don't get it. I mean, at least with a sports team there is some sort of competition where if not money, a spectator at least wagers favoritism so that you have at least *something* to "gain".

Because if the bare bones, unembellished history of the royals, especially the modern incarnation we have here, were to be made into a soap opera for television, it's so boring that it would have been canceled due to poor ratings a long time ago.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
LarrySouth
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gaspode: Please god stop linking this shiat. Please.


Fark needs a BlockThisshiat button for stories we never want to see, like HalfScoop...
 
casual disregard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm convinced the only reason the Queen is still alive is so her miserable son will never be king.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I'm honestly just trying to figure out the fascination with royals.


It's hard to describe if you're not a colonial at heart.

In Canada, before we switched to dollar coins, her face was on our dollar bills.  Coinage loses ground every year in the digital age, but her face is still on the back of the quarters the poors use in laundromats.  A lot of our elderly parents still listen to her Christmas radio broadcasts, out of tradition and habit.

She's kind of like the ice-cream store at the end of the block that's been selling the same flavours for a century.  It's weird to think how the neighbourhood will adapt once she closes down.  Probably more condos.
 
wage0048
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I'm honestly just trying to figure out the fascination with royals.

No snark, I just don't get it. I mean, at least with a sports team there is some sort of competition where if not money, a spectator at least wagers favoritism so that you have at least *something* to "gain".

Because if the bare bones, unembellished history of the royals, especially the modern incarnation we have here, were to be made into a soap opera for television, it's so boring that it would have been canceled due to poor ratings a long time ago.


I'll take it a step further: the very notion of hereditary rule is repugnant.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If I was the Queen, I'd be the craziest biatch in all of Britain. Just no holds barred.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If The Fail is reporting that the Queen is pushing back against "mistruths", then she'd realisticly be pushing back against The Fail.
 
