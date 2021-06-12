 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   On Noise Factor tonight at 11PM ET. White Zombie kicks it off and then it's all over the map. Let's talk about great albums that have songs that don't get enough love. Check it out   (bigeradio.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jasonvatch: [Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]
'Standing' by...


Thanks man!!
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Rob Zombie - Mars Needs Women [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Youtube njloMiAWlrc
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Slightly on genre and on topic, vulgar display of power had good friends and a bottle of pills. Such an underrated song, if not a barely whelmed album.
 
Mattbastard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

151: Slightly on genre and on topic, vulgar display of power had good friends and a bottle of pills. Such an underrated song, if not a barely whelmed album.


Good Friends and a Bottle of Pills was on Far Beyond Driven, FYI.

BIG Pantera fan here.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I remember seeing White Zombie at Ozzfest in like '97. They killed it.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And tuning in from Alaska, Rev.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Badafuco: And tuning in from Alaska, Rev.


Thanks man!!
 
Mattbastard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Speaking of the Cowboys from Hell, if the DJ is checking this thread how bout some Regular People?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
On an upcoming show I give a shoutout to Fark and my international listeners it draws.

Thanks!!!
 
Mattbastard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tuning in from Tampa, FL!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mattbastard: Tuning in from Tampa, FL!


Thanks man!!

To answer your earlier question, yes, I'm here, but I'm not a DJ per se, I'm a curator on the station, so my shows are recorded then aired.

Hope that doesn't ruin it. LOL.
 
Mattbastard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No prob.  Regardless:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
An additional plug for my Noise Factor Facebook page.

Give me a 'like' and a follow!!


https://www.facebook.com/Noise-Factor​-​Big-E-Radio-100576628863699
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Awwww sh*t. Jesus Built My Hotrod.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
