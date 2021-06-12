 Skip to content
(Fark)   Have you ever participated in a TFD thread that was suddenly greenlit and it mortified you?   (fark.com) divider line
Eclectic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*adjusts onion on belt*

Back in the old days, the admins used to do it just to eff with us.

/git offa my lawn
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have upvoted a few, so I might have contributed to that mortification.
 
meg12279 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No, but I realized one day at work I was riding the elevator with Mudgenand I was like oh my god that guy has seen me talking about my vagina.
 
bingethinker [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think they'd get a few more people subscribing to TF if they would green more threads.
 
Fonty Usement [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yep
 
Fonty Usement [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like the dusty forgotten corner of fark and that's just where it should stay.
 
CommieTaoist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not really.
 
MIAppologia [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nope.

At least, not lately.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't post anything I can't back up or that I'm ashamed of (even if it takes a minute). Problem solved.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MIAppologia: Nope.

At least, not lately.


Nothing mortifies you
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes.
 
Ceteris Paribus says [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't participate
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fairly certain my 1st TFD submission (from my original account) was greenlit. Wasn't mortified but was surprised threads could travel. I think it was a survey about the nastiest job you've ever worked and I posted it right after cleaning a neglected grease trap.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eh mortified is a strong term.

I might've been mildly embarrassed.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No. Very few, if any, TFD threads I have participated in have gone green.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought I posted a thread on TFD about deer in my back yard, but I posted it on D'aww and was greenlit.
I wasn't mortified, I just sort of felt like a dumbass.
There really isn't anything I'd say here that I wouldn't say elsewhere.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All the time
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah. I don't mind if TFDers know stuff about me, but I get uncomfortable thinking about those (filthy) liter people getting any of my information
 
generalDisdain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mistakenly posted in a PolTab thread a few weeks ago.
I felt icky.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

generalDisdain: I mistakenly posted in a PolTab thread a few weeks ago.
I felt icky.


I used to hang out on that tab a lot

Then I came to realize the toll it was taking on my mental health and now I rarely show my face
 
generalDisdain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: generalDisdain: I mistakenly posted in a PolTab thread a few weeks ago.
I felt icky.

I used to hang out on that tab a lot

Then I came to realize the toll it was taking on my mental health and now I rarely show my face


I usually stop lurking after they go public.
It cuts down the chance of reading posts by stupid people and trolls.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not for quite a few years.
 
Mudgen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most of the time in elevators I'm grateful that no one else knows what I'm thinking.
 
sarahthustra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Years ago I told a story about the time my little cousin wandered up to my aunt at Thanksgiving dinner and said in his east Tennessee drawl, "Mama, I want some titty."

Of course that one went green.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't think so.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sarahthustra: Years ago I told a story about the time my little cousin wandered up to my aunt at Thanksgiving dinner and said in his east Tennessee drawl, "Mama, I want some titty."

Of course that one went green.


With a little luck and some more votes it looks like titty is going green again
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You think I'm capable of feeling shame?
 
MIAppologia [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gilatrout: Nothing mortifies you


Not nothing!  Just very little.  :)
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Careful farkers....this hasn't been redlit yet.
 
sarahthustra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gilatrout: sarahthustra: Years ago I told a story about the time my little cousin wandered up to my aunt at Thanksgiving dinner and said in his east Tennessee drawl, "Mama, I want some titty."

Of course that one went green.

With a little luck and some more votes it looks like titty is going green again


Turns out people like titties.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have an embarrassment fetish, so unnff!
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ytterbium: I don't post anything I can't back up or that I'm ashamed of (even if it takes a minute). Problem solved.


On the wall in the computer lab at uni, there was a sign that said: "Don't say anything on IRC that you aren't willing to repeat in front of a judge, with your grandmother in the audience."

It has stuck with me.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems like as good a thread as any to live broadcast my colonoscopy.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: This seems like as good a thread as any to live broadcast my colonoscopy.


We found Katie Couric's account!
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You cheeky bastards.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the last one was "what's in your purse"
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I have an embarrassment fetish, so unnff!


Embarrassment comes from the root word "embarass", which is made up of em + bare + ass

Its meaning is to make someone bare-assed
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: This seems like as good a thread as any to live broadcast my colonoscopy.


I wanted to do that, but they said no.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I have an embarrassment fetish, so unnff!

Embarrassment comes from the root word "embarass", which is made up of em + bare + ass

Its meaning is to make someone bare-assed


Fark user imageView Full Size


You assked for it.

/courtesy Deadspin
//I woulda thought "Meatspin"
///This is why I don't play team sports
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have we started posting pictures, yet?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: cman: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I have an embarrassment fetish, so unnff!

Embarrassment comes from the root word "embarass", which is made up of em + bare + ass

Its meaning is to make someone bare-assed

[Fark user image image 425x274]

You assked for it.

/courtesy Deadspin
//I woulda thought "Meatspin"
///This is why I don't play team sports


ATM. Rugby.

Careful, Rugby Jock may materialize...
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fonty Usement [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God I love this place. lulz
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Have we started posting pictures, yet?


Gimme two hours.
 
Owangotang [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CommieTaoist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
