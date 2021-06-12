 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   CNN reports discovery of missing plane. No, not that one   (cnn.com) divider line
wxboy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Coming up later this year: recovery of the wreckage by truck.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mid air collision with what? Interesting story. Mid air collision with what?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who benefits most monetarily from missing planes? CNN.

At this point I'm not ready to rule out that Wolf Blitzer isn't personally sabotaging these flights.
 
alice_600
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

solokumba: Mid air collision with what? Interesting story. Mid air collision with what?


It was Starscream.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

solokumba: Mid air collision with what? Interesting story. Mid air collision with what?


Joss Whedon's screenplay?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
