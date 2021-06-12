 Skip to content
(CTV News) Canada Post: We're changing your postal code. Homeowners: Fine. Insurance Company: Here's a bill for $600. Homeowners: Not fine
20
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Strategic incompetence.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Where's the story?
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Go home Canada, you're Florida.
 
dustman81
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is how insurance companies operate. They base risk on multiple factors, one of which is location. Likely, their new postal code goes to a town that has a higher crime rate or poor fire protection, which will increase the premium.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Where's the story?


It's a video clip. Check your adblocker.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dustman81: This is how insurance companies operate. They base risk on multiple factors, one of which is location. Likely, their new postal code goes to a town that has a higher crime rate or poor fire protection, which will increase the premium.


Which is why f*ck insurance companies. It's not like these people moved.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dustman81: This is how insurance companies operate. They base risk on multiple factors, one of which is location. Likely, their new postal code goes to a town that has a higher crime rate or poor fire protection, which will increase the premium.


I get all of that. But if the property itself has not moved (which it hasn't, it's fixed) then the risk of crime at that location has not changed. Maybe the insurance company would claim they were previously undercharging because they hadn't previously realised the property was up the bad end of the postal code but that would be weird.

I'd be getting legal advice. There are circumstances where this kind of thing would be illegal (eg if a company charged more because they discovered their customer was black that would be illegal), I'm uncertain whether this situation would have any legal protections.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did I hear correctly that the insurance company is saying both that the change in premiums shouldn't have happened and also that they're only going to give relief from the new premiums for one year?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
OK pls no videos without text story. Will not watch talking heads.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: dustman81: This is how insurance companies operate. They base risk on multiple factors, one of which is location. Likely, their new postal code goes to a town that has a higher crime rate or poor fire protection, which will increase the premium.

I get all of that. But if the property itself has not moved (which it hasn't, it's fixed) then the risk of crime at that location has not changed. Maybe the insurance company would claim they were previously undercharging because they hadn't previously realised the property was up the bad end of the postal code but that would be weird.

I'd be getting legal advice. There are circumstances where this kind of thing would be illegal (eg if a company charged more because they discovered their customer was black that would be illegal), I'm uncertain whether this situation would have any legal protections.


It always struck me as pretty f*cked up that auto insurance companies can't consider race, but they can consider gender. How the f*ck is that allowed to be legal?
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

austerity101: dustman81: This is how insurance companies operate. They base risk on multiple factors, one of which is location. Likely, their new postal code goes to a town that has a higher crime rate or poor fire protection, which will increase the premium.

Which is why f*ck insurance companies. It's not like these people moved.


It's a whole group of industries that you pay so they can weasel out of providing the service you paid for. It's farking nuts.
 
dustman81
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

austerity101: Aussie_As: dustman81: This is how insurance companies operate. They base risk on multiple factors, one of which is location. Likely, their new postal code goes to a town that has a higher crime rate or poor fire protection, which will increase the premium.

I get all of that. But if the property itself has not moved (which it hasn't, it's fixed) then the risk of crime at that location has not changed. Maybe the insurance company would claim they were previously undercharging because they hadn't previously realised the property was up the bad end of the postal code but that would be weird.

I'd be getting legal advice. There are circumstances where this kind of thing would be illegal (eg if a company charged more because they discovered their customer was black that would be illegal), I'm uncertain whether this situation would have any legal protections.

It always struck me as pretty f*cked up that auto insurance companies can't consider race, but they can consider gender. How the f*ck is that allowed to be legal?


In some states, it isn't. If you live in one of these states, gender pricing is illegal.

California
Hawaii
Massachusetts
Michigan
Montana
North Carolina
Pennsylvania

https://www.insure.com/car-insurance/​g​ender-auto-insurance-rates
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Where's the story?

It's a video clip. Check your adblocker.



Oh, I saw the video. I'm not unmuting the site because they can't write something, badly, for me to read.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dustman81: austerity101: Aussie_As: dustman81: This is how insurance companies operate. They base risk on multiple factors, one of which is location. Likely, their new postal code goes to a town that has a higher crime rate or poor fire protection, which will increase the premium.

I get all of that. But if the property itself has not moved (which it hasn't, it's fixed) then the risk of crime at that location has not changed. Maybe the insurance company would claim they were previously undercharging because they hadn't previously realised the property was up the bad end of the postal code but that would be weird.

I'd be getting legal advice. There are circumstances where this kind of thing would be illegal (eg if a company charged more because they discovered their customer was black that would be illegal), I'm uncertain whether this situation would have any legal protections.

It always struck me as pretty f*cked up that auto insurance companies can't consider race, but they can consider gender. How the f*ck is that allowed to be legal?

In some states, it isn't. If you live in one of these states, gender pricing is illegal.

California
Hawaii
Massachusetts
Michigan
Montana
North Carolina
Pennsylvania

https://www.insure.com/car-insurance/g​ender-auto-insurance-rates


Right, I knew there were a few. How the hell do the other states justify what is very blatant gender discrimination?
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

austerity101: Aussie_As: dustman81: ..

It always struck me as pretty f*cked up that auto insurance companies can't consider race, but they can consider gender. How the f*ck is that allowed to be legal?


Did not know that. I'm imagining a woman challenging that in court and being told by a conservative male judge "Listen honey, it's an established fact that chicks can't drive too well, dismissed". Because that's the only explanation I can think of.
 
jumac
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

austerity101: Aussie_As: dustman81: This is how insurance companies operate. They base risk on multiple factors, one of which is location. Likely, their new postal code goes to a town that has a higher crime rate or poor fire protection, which will increase the premium.

I get all of that. But if the property itself has not moved (which it hasn't, it's fixed) then the risk of crime at that location has not changed. Maybe the insurance company would claim they were previously undercharging because they hadn't previously realised the property was up the bad end of the postal code but that would be weird.

I'd be getting legal advice. There are circumstances where this kind of thing would be illegal (eg if a company charged more because they discovered their customer was black that would be illegal), I'm uncertain whether this situation would have any legal protections.

It always struck me as pretty f*cked up that auto insurance companies can't consider race, but they can consider gender. How the f*ck is that allowed to be legal?


Its legal because % wise men are more likely to get in a car crash then women.  But lost of places are removing that form what a insurance company can consider.
 
dustman81
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: dustman81: This is how insurance companies operate. They base risk on multiple factors, one of which is location. Likely, their new postal code goes to a town that has a higher crime rate or poor fire protection, which will increase the premium.

I get all of that. But if the property itself has not moved (which it hasn't, it's fixed) then the risk of crime at that location has not changed. Maybe the insurance company would claim they were previously undercharging because they hadn't previously realised the property was up the bad end of the postal code but that would be weird.

I'd be getting legal advice. There are circumstances where this kind of thing would be illegal (eg if a company charged more because they discovered their customer was black that would be illegal), I'm uncertain whether this situation would have any legal protections.


Likely what happened was the insurance agent entered the new postal code and the insurance company's risk rating program saw that postal code has these risks, so charge this premium. Doubtful a human at the insurance company saw the rerating, the computer processed it and sent the new bill.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Isn't insurance a form of gambling for Canadians?

Picturing a nation of Ned Flanders except during hockey season.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  

allears: OK pls no videos without text story. Will not watch talking heads.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jumac: austerity101: Aussie_As: dustman81: This is how insurance companies operate. They base risk on multiple factors, one of which is location. Likely, their new postal code goes to a town that has a higher crime rate or poor fire protection, which will increase the premium.

I get all of that. But if the property itself has not moved (which it hasn't, it's fixed) then the risk of crime at that location has not changed. Maybe the insurance company would claim they were previously undercharging because they hadn't previously realised the property was up the bad end of the postal code but that would be weird.

I'd be getting legal advice. There are circumstances where this kind of thing would be illegal (eg if a company charged more because they discovered their customer was black that would be illegal), I'm uncertain whether this situation would have any legal protections.

It always struck me as pretty f*cked up that auto insurance companies can't consider race, but they can consider gender. How the f*ck is that allowed to be legal?

Its legal because % wise men are more likely to get in a car crash then women.  But lost of places are removing that form what a insurance company can consider.


And I'm sure % wise some races get into more accidents than others, but it doesn't justify categorizing them that way. Same thing.
 
